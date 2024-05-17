Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but we stan Andie Anderson in this household! How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days is an undisputed cult classic. There’s just something about fashionable journalists looking for love in New York City that instantly draws us to fictional characters like Anderson and Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw! Kate Hudson‘s depiction of the Compsure columnist serves fashion inspo that we just can’t get enough of!

Related: This Dress Looks Just Like Kate Hudson’s Iconic ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Gown Fictional film and television characters are more than just pop cultural icons. They also serve fashion inspo that span the test of time. From Carrie Bradshaw’s luxurious dresses in Sex and the City to Olivia Pope’s classic trench coats in Scandal, there are so many stunning looks that we love to recreate based on fictional characters […]

If you’re a fan of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, you should think about incorporating fashion inspo from the film into your everyday life. Don’t just take our word for it. A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter have even channeled looks inspired by the film. Regardless of if you’re making someone fall in love with you to advance at work, you can look just as fab as our favorite columnist did! From the iconic yellow dress to chic girl’s night out looks, we’ve got you covered with stunning Andie Anderson-inspired outfits.

Andie Anderson-Inspired Yellow Dress

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the belle of the ball in this stunning yellow gown. The spaghetti strap dress has a cowl neckline and a sassy slit!

2. Gorgeous Basic: You don’t have to be headed to a black tie event to rock a gorgeous yellow gown. This silky slip dress is perfect for everyday wear. You can even style it with flip-flops or canvas sneakers!

3. Sweet Straps: If you love an exposed shoulder moment, you’ll want to get your hands on this strapless dress. It has the cutest hanging strap detail and slimming ruching that we adore!

4. Cut-Out Cutie: This tube-top style gown looks so formal in the front and features a party girl cut-out in the back!

Andie Anderson’s Meet the Parents Outfit

5. Totally Tubing: Andie wore a tube top to meet Ben’s family and she absolutely slayed. This lacey tube top is conservative enough to play cards with your partner’s family without getting a side eye!

6. Square-Neck Serve: Looking for a modest top to turn heads in this summer? This square-neck tank top looks so chic and classy!

7. Pretty Pleats: This midi skirt will get a round of applause from everyone you walk by. The flowy-tiered silhouette will ensure you stay cool as summer temps warm up!

8. Diamonds Galore: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! This boho midi features a chic diamond print!

Andie Anderson’s Sporty Chic Outfit

9. All Cap: Andie brought her mission to lose a guy to an NBA finals game. Showcase your sporty girl style with this celeb-approved cap!

10. NYC Pride: It’s basketball season and the New York Knicks are in the NBA playoffs. Rock a look your favorite Compsure columnist would love in this chic New York Knicks graphic tee!

11. Denim Blues: Denim and athleisure go hand in hand. These casual jeans are so versatile you can rock them to a basketball game and dress them up for a romantic date night!

12: Kicking It: Celebs love the Adidas Samba sneakers. These kicks are perfect for adding a street-style touch to any ensemble!

Andie Anderson’s Girl’s Night Out Outfit

13. Slinky Slay: Hit the town with your besties in this slinky cowl neck top. You can keep things cute and casual with jeans and strappy heels or pair it with a mini skirt!

14. Full Glam: Want to make a lasting impression? This sleeveless mock-neck gown is perfect for romantic nights out with your partner!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15: Sassy Cut-Outs: This stunning dress is the moment. It features eye-catching cut-outs along the bodice and the midsection!