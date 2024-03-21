Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sex and the City may have first aired over 25 years ago, but Carrie Bradshaw remains a style icon to this day. I find myself rewatching old episodes to get fashion inspiration from Sarah Jessica Parker‘s iconic character. And I can’t help but wonder what Miss Bradshaw would wear if the show first premiered today. That’s why I pulled together a list of spring must-haves that would definitely get Carrie’s seal of approval. These 16 items are unique, fashion-forward and a bit daring — although when you flaunt the confidence levels of Carrie Bradshaw, you will rock any and every design. What are you waiting for? It’s time to revamp your wardrobe.

Carrie Bradshaw Tops

1. Runway to Real Life: Miss Carrie Bradshaw was never known for being subtle — she always wore standout tops and I could see her wearing this lacey asymmetrical high-low blouse (with or without something underneath).

2. Draped to Perfection: To Carrie, fashion was artwork, so it was no surprise to see her in fluid tops. I think something like this Venus Halter Wrap Blouse would be a staple in her closet today.

3. Wild Side: Never straying from an eye-catching print, Carrie Bradshaw would’ve loved this year’s mob wife trend — with her own twist. Exude her level of confidence in this Zebra Jacquard Cropped Tank Top from Michael Kors.

4. Carrie Bradshaw Staple: Anyone will tell you a crisp white button-down is a closet must-have. Level up the basic button-down with this pick from Banana Republic Factory. The flared bottom and tie waist gives it that Sex and the City pizzazz.

Carrie Bradshaw Bottoms

5. Fashionable and Comfy: I just know Carrie would’ve been all over the cargo pants trend. Can’t you picture her wearing these PrettyGarden satin trousers to the latest club opening with the girls?

6. Bringing the Early Aughts Back: Anything low-rise has Carrie’s name written all over it, including this Cotton On Rib Maxi Skirt.

7. Best of Both Worlds: Carrie Bradshaw would never wear standard business slacks (the idea is blasphemous). However, she’d totally rock these corset illusion pants from Bebe.

8. Tennis Skirt Chic! If tennis skirts were all the rage back in the early 2000s, Carrie Bradshaw would’ve been wearing this Lovers and Friends design in every single Sex and the City episode!

Carrie Bradshaw Dresses

9. The Drama! A simple body con dress wouldn’t fly in Carrie’s book — it would need to have some special element, like the flowing side fabric seen on this Runaway the Label Dress.

10. Sheer Moment: Carrie Bradshaw’s middle name? Fashion Risk Taker. She’s never met a sheer dress she didn’t love and would probably live in this Camila Coelho stunner all spring long!

11. Coastal Carrie: If Carrie Bradshaw was going to participate in the coastal grandmother trend, she’d no doubt wear this dreamy chiffon Bardot dress.

12. Skims Fan: Something tells me Carrie Bradshaw would’ve been the number one fan of Skims, particularly the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress.

Carrie Bradshaw Shoes

13. Carrie’s Favorite: We all know Carrie’s obsession with Manolo Blahniks. I’ll let you in on a little secret: This giraffe print pointed-toe pump from the brand is currently on sale at Nordstrom!

14. Second Favorite: There are so many items that I know Carrie would’ve loved if they were around when Sex and the City first aired. In fact, I think Dolce Vita — particularly the Ilva Slide Sandal — would’ve made her forget about Manolo Blahniks (well, maybe for a second)!

15. Bling Bling: On those rare days that Carrie actually wears flats, she would definitely be wearing these Jeffrey Campbell Linques Flip Flop.

16. Kitten Heels! Last but not least, in my mind Carrie Bradshaw invented kitten heels, so of course she’d own a pair of these sparkly ones from OHXZTX.