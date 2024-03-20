Your account
The Best Viral Favorites in the Amazon Big Spring Sale — All $20 or Less

By
amazon-big-spring-sale-viral-favorites
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is absolutely packed to the brim with amazing deals from all types of shopping categories. But this event only lasts through March 25 — where do we even begin?

We’re covering top deals non-stop this week, but we wanted to give you a jumping-off point to get you started. Our focus? Viral deals with at least 10,000 reviews. All are on sale for under $20 too! Shop below!

Sunzel Workout Leggings
You save: 29%

Sunzel Workout Leggings

$20$28
  • Description

Featuring a tummy-control design!

See it!
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses
You save: 35%

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

$13$20
  • Description

Available in eight colorways

See it!
BMJL Running Shorts
You save: 55%

BMJL Running Shorts

$15$33
  • Description

Featuring a zip phone pocket!

See it!
Urban CoCo Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt
You save: 27%

Urban CoCo Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt

$17$23
  • Description

Stretchy and twirl-worthy!

See it!
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
You save: 32%

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

$18$27
  • Description

A must for your activewear collection!

See it!

Joomra Shower Slippers
You save: 49%

Joomra Shower Slippers

$20$40
  • Description

These squishy slides are totally worth the hype!

See it!
Hanes Wear Around Nightshirt
You save: 25%

Hanes Wear Around Nightshirt

$12$16
  • Description

Comfy loungewear you can wear out in public too!

See it!
Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Jewelry Tray
You save: 21%

Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Jewelry Tray

$11$14
  • Description

Pick this one up as a Mother's Day gift!

See it!
Eallco Women’s Ankle Socks, 6 Pairs
You save: 26%

Eallco Women’s Ankle Socks, 6 Pairs

$17$23
  • Description

Cushioned, comfy and moisture-wicking!

See it!
Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag
You save: 33%

Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag

$10$15
  • Description

This bag was designed to fit the personal item size of Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines perfectly!

See it!

big spring sale

