The Best Weight Loss Deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived, and it’s filled with deals to suit the beginning of the season. While we’re certainly covering fashion, beauty and home items, we know many shoppers are starting to think more seriously about weight loss around this time of year.
There are many items on sale at Amazon right now that could aid in your health and wellness journey. From supplements to smartwatches and exercise equipment, we have a list of deals below that could help with weight loss. Let’s go!
Exercise Equipment
Sometimes, creating your own effective home gym means grabbing just one compact piece of equipment you can use whenever you want. Steppers have been going viral lately, and the one above is just $60 right now!
- KeppiFitness FitStep 500 — was $100, now $60!
- Urevo Walking Pad Treadmill — was $300, now $199.99!
- Vaunn Medical Under Desk Bike — was $55, now $40!
- Hillhub Weighted Hula Infinity Fitness Hoop — was $24, now $17!
- Peloton Light Weights | Set of Two — was $25, now $22!
- Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat — was $108, now $76!
Supplements and Enhancers
Working out and eating healthy are both great for weight loss, but if you feel like you’ve hit a slump, using a dietary supplement, protein powder or sweat-enhancing cream may change the game for you!
- Sports Research Sweet Sweat Workout Enhancer — was $44, now $32!
- Physician’s Choice Thin 30 Probiotic — was $30, now $27!
- Thinbi Berberine Advanced Weight Management Formula — was $29, now $23!
- Six Star Elite Series 100% Whey Protein Plus — was $20, now $17!
- Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy Pre Workout — was $23, now $17!
- Clean Nutraceuticals All-in-1 Supplement — was $40, now $20!
Fitness Accessories
It’s the little things that sometimes make the biggest difference! From waist trimmers to motivational water bottles, these fitness accessories could take your wellness journey to the next level.
- Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer Pro Series Belt — was $44, now $32!
- Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch — was $500, now $399.99!
- Hpygn Resistance Bands, 3-Pack — now starting at $8!
- Sukeen 4-Pack Cooling Towels — was $17, now $13!
- Aikendo Fanny Pack Waist Pack — was $18, now $14!
- Sahara Motivational Water Bottle — was $13, now $9!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Big Spring Sale here!