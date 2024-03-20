Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.
Welcome to the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024! While Prime Day is still months away, this is the event to help hold you over until summer. We’ll be covering all types of deals from top shopping categories, from beauty buys to swimwear (remember to Shop With Us for all of the best deals). This enormous savings event will take place from March 20 to March 25.
Our focus right now? Spring dresses. Dainty florals, ruffled hems, shorter sleeves — frocks that will have you feeling fabulous. Let’s refresh our wardrobes for this spring season and beyond — and save a ton of cash while doing so. Shop below for our favorite spring dress deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
The Best Big Spring Sale Dress Picks
Best Mini Dresses
If you’re craving the sun on your skin, let’s lose the long hems and grab some mini dresses for your closet. These picks may be short, but they’re far from being short on style!
- Chang Yun Flowy Ruffle Dress – was $50, now $40
- The Drop Nala Twist-Front Linen Mini Dress – was $70, now $56
- Prettygarden Lantern-Sleeve Short Dress – was $48, now $29
- Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress – was $70, now $37
- Ai’mage Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress – was $27, now $22
- Merokeety Striped Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress – was $48, now $35
Best Midi Dresses
Not too long, not too short — just right. Midi dresses are simply the best for dress-up, dress-down garments that look good on everybody. See our faves in this sale below!
- The Drop Daksha Cotton Smocked Zipper Detail Dress – was $70, now $56
- Prettygarden Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress – was $61, now $48
- Zesica Smocked Flowy Tiered Midi Dress – was $59, now $40
- Pink Queen Cutout Tank Bodycon Midi Dress – was $37, now $28
- Brovave Polka Dot Midi Dress – was $52, now $35
- Miessial Striped Linen Midi Dress – was $49, now $40
Best Maxi Dresses
Maxi dresses are majorly trending this year. Feel the flow and opt for a longer dress to fully embrace your status as a fashion icon. Compliments: incoming!
- Blencot Maxi Party Dress – was $80, now $39
- Pumiey Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress – was $57, now $31
- Anrabess Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress – was $61, now $50
- The Drop Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress – was $70, now $56
- Supnier V-Neck Maxi Dress – was $40, now $34
Looking for something else? Check out more limited-time deals at Amazon here!