Welcome to the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024! While Prime Day is still months away, this is the event to help hold you over until summer. We’ll be covering all types of deals from top shopping categories, from beauty buys to swimwear (remember to Shop With Us for all of the best deals). This enormous savings event will take place from March 20 to March 25.

Our focus right now? Spring dresses. Dainty florals, ruffled hems, shorter sleeves — frocks that will have you feeling fabulous. Let’s refresh our wardrobes for this spring season and beyond — and save a ton of cash while doing so. Shop below for our favorite spring dress deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale!

The Best Big Spring Sale Dress Picks

Best Mini Dresses

If you’re craving the sun on your skin, let’s lose the long hems and grab some mini dresses for your closet. These picks may be short, but they’re far from being short on style!

Best Midi Dresses

Not too long, not too short — just right. Midi dresses are simply the best for dress-up, dress-down garments that look good on everybody. See our faves in this sale below!

Best Maxi Dresses

Maxi dresses are majorly trending this year. Feel the flow and opt for a longer dress to fully embrace your status as a fashion icon. Compliments: incoming!

