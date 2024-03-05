Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This is your important reminder that you don’t always have to wear heels or even flats with dresses! Sneakers are always, always an option. In fact, sometimes they’re actually the best option! Not only are they obviously comfortable, but they can look so cute!

Whether you prefer chunky sneakers, classic tennis shoes, slip-ons, athletic kicks or maybe a high-top look, we have dress ideas for you below. All are under $40 on Amazon too! Let’s go!

Best Dresses to Wear With Classic, Simple Sneakers

1. Our Absolute Favorite! The florals and ruffles of this pretty Loemes dress need something on the simpler side to complement their flair. Stick with a minimal canvas or leather sneaker!

2. We Also Love! Another style we’d love to see with some classic kicks is this tiered Zesica dress. A foolproof look for the brunch table!

3. We Can’t Forget! Crazy for color-block designs? This Zattcas dress adds a dainty pattern onto the skirt as well!

4. Bonus! Whether you wear it to work or play, this pleated floral Shineflow dress is ready to make getting dressed easy!

Best Dresses to Wear With Chunky Sneakers

5. Our Absolute Favorite! We are mega-fans of the satin slip dress and chunky sneaker combo. Mega! This Comfy One mini dress is a must-buy for nailing this look!

6. We Also Love! There’s something about a strapless dress and a dad sneaker that just works. It’s going to be pure harmony with a shoe of your choice and this Chicgal dress!

7. We Can’t Forget! Contrast is key. If you love to mix aesthetics to create eye-catching looks, make sure to add this smocked-and-tiered BTFBM dress to your Amazon cart!

8. Bonus! Comfort and style can sometimes clash, but not with this roomy Yesno maxi dress. Platform chunky sneakers are the way to go here!

Best Dresses to Wear With High-Top Sneakers

9. Our Absolute Favorite! A mini dress will go nicely with high-top sneakers — that way you won’t visually cut your legs short. Try layering this Floerns corduroy mini over a tee!

10. We Also Love! The second we imagined this KDF denim shirtdress with a pair of high-top sneakers, we were sold. Nothing cuter!

11. We Can’t Forget! The edgy vibe of your high-tops will actually be perfect with the ultra-feminine design of this Dokotoo off-the-shoulder dress!

12. Bonus! You can also lean fully into a ’90s goth-inspired style with this bow-strap Ho.Volta mini dress. Try adding a choker too!

Best Dresses to Wear With Athletic Sneakers

13. Our Absolute Favorite! Some athletic sneakers are cute enough for most dresses, but now that activewear dresses are in style, styling them is even easier. You don’t even have to play tennis or pickleball to rock this Bgowatu court dress!

14. We Also Love! For a more athleisure, cozy type of vibe, wear this Panadila mini with your Nikes or Adidas!

15. We Can’t Forget! This Iuga athletic dress is very popular with shoppers thanks to its cute back and ruffly skirt. The straps are adjustable too!

16. Bonus! Looking for short sleeves? You’ll fall quickly in love with this collared Fkeep dress. The zip details are everything!

Best Dresses to Wear With Slip-On Sneakers

17. Our Absolute Favorite! Remember, losing the laces is an option too! Slip-on sneakers can add even more versatility to your wardrobe. Wear a pair with this Ostoo maxi dress!

18. We Also Love! Bows are everywhere right now — and rightfully so! Check out this Dokotoo mini dress!

19. We Can’t Forget! This other Dokotoo dress is so good for vacations. Wear it with sneakers to keep your feet comfy as you explore!

20. Bonus! Quickest and easiest outfit ever? Just pull on this Hanes midi T-shirt dress and grab your slip-ons and you’re ready to go!

21. Last but Not Least! Slip-on sneakers go so well with dresses, we had to add one more. We absolutely need to wear a pair with this striped Aoudery shirtdress!

