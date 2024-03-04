Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Corset this, bodycon that — let’s forget about tight clothing for a second, shall we? We’re not against it, but when it comes to the majority of our wardrobe, looser fits are the priority.

Looser, flowier clothing is obviously super comfortable (no shapewear!) and confidence-boosting, but it’s also completely in style right now. Oversized tops, maxi skirts, wide-leg pants and tiered dresses — these are among the top items on our shopping list. Oh, and our shopping list isn’t a secret. In fact, we’ll show you our 17 most-wanted picks below from Amazon and beyond!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite! The weather is warming up — let’s grab you a tank top. Ditch the classic ribbed tank for this Mirol sleeveless top! Extra points for the pocket!

2. To a T! It’s so hard finding a properly oversized T-shirt. Or, at least it was. Not anymore! Check out this GeGekoko tee!

3. Cropped Cutie! Need something to pair with your high-rise bottoms? Check out this All Yours Cropped T-Shirt from lululemon!

4. The New Classic! How about a piece you can wear for for work or play? This easy-fit linen-blend shirt from Banana Republic Factory will undoubtedly do the trick!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite! The ruffle tiers on this BTFBM dress are the cutest detail. This piece will be a total compliment magnet!

6. Boho Babe! This Abyovrt maxi dress has a stretchy smocked bodice but a long, ultra-flowy skirt and pretty balloon sleeves. The florals are just adorable!

7. Vacation Vibes! Need something you can wear over your swimsuit but also for a dinner on the beach or to brunch with your friends? This Free People printed mini dress is the one!

8. City Chic! You’ll look like a New York City fashion editor in this long, striped Chouyatou shirtdress. Five colorways available!

9. Best Dressed Wedding Guest! Have a wedding (or another fancy event) on the calendar? Grab this shimmery gold Petal & Pup dress from Nordstrom!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite! This asymmetrical Anrabess maxi skirt is the easiest way to crush a top trend while staying comfortable. So many color options!

11. Dressing Up! If you love an ultra-feminine look, this Chicwish skirt‘s sheer, floral overlay will give you total heart eyes!

12. Court Skort! Love the tennis skirt/skort trend but want something with a little more flow to it? This lululemon layered skirt is still available in a few colors! Hurry!

13. Pretty Pleats! If you’re less into ruffles and tiers and more into pleats (or just want all of the above in your closet), check out this affordable Basoteeuo skirt!

Pants and Shorts

14. Our Absolute Favorite! We definitely love leggings, but sometimes they’re definitely tighter than what we’re looking to wear. That’s why we consider these Qggqdd wide-leg yoga pants to be total essentials!

15. Lovely Linen! Looking for something airy and lightweight for warm weather? These cropped Banana Republic Factory pants are made of the perfect linen and cotton blend!

16. Non-Denim Shorts! If you’re so over jean shorts, check out one of our favorite finds of all time: these elastic-waist BTFBM shorts!

17. Last but Not Least! For a pair of athletic shorts that can also be dressed up easily with the right pair of shoes, check out these moisture-wicking lightweight shorts from Vuori!