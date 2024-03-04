Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love Free People? The bohemian style, warm colors and eclectic patterns are oh-so alluring — except for the fact that most items, including the basics, fall in the three-digit price category. If you love the chic, laid-back Free People flair but don’t want to drain your bank account, you’re in good company!

Lucky for you (and for all of Us), we found a Free People lookalike jumpsuit priced at a fifth of what you’d pay at Free People — yes, for the top and the bottom (because it’s a jumpsuit… well, kind of). This one-piece T-shirt onesie is everything you’d expect in a Free People outfit, just without the hefty price tag; it has a casual, oversized fit, stretchy fabric and an ultra-versatile design. It’s the only outfit you need to elevate your wardrobe to Eiffel Tower heights!

Get the Vateami Casual Reversible Jumpsuit Onesie for $33 (originally $37) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The onesie has a soft and comfy feel while giving you the total fashionista vibe you’re looking for. A polyester and spandex blend makes it breathable, perfect for the spring and summer ahead! Oh, and did we mention it’s reversible? Yep — two outfits in one! Your new daily dilemma will be deciding which side to wear.

Related: These Trendy High-Top Sneakers Are All Over 20% Off Ladies and gentlemen, we made it to March — that means spring fashion is kicking into full gear! If you’re looking for a way to get ahead of the curve, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about a new pair of kicks. But seasonal shoes are tough… you know you’ll only be able to wear […]

One way to wear it is as a crew-neck jumper. On this side, it has two low-hanging pockets to store all of your essentials (and to add immense style, of course!). The sleeves fall to about your elbows, so you can wear the outfit with or without a cardigan. As for the pant portion of the outfit, you’ll love where these pants hit; each pant leg drapes loosely above the ankle, making it easy to style the outfit with sneakers.

If you choose to wear the other side of the jumpsuit, you’ll have a completely different look: a V-neck with a sleek, uniform fit. This side also has pockets and short sleeves, so no need to sacrifice functionality! If you’re anything like Us, you might imagine yourself wearing this outfit every day. Whether you’re lounging around the house, exploring the city or having brunch, you can be certain that you’ll be comfortable and (hopefully) confident! If it isn’t clear already, there’s no losing with either side.

The jumpsuit comes in five different colors, all with the dual-sided feature. We love the look of this outfit with chunky hoop earrings, a flat pair of sneakers, bangle bracelets and a shoulder bag, but mix and match as you please! So if you’re ready to be the most fashionable person at the grocery store, park or restaurant, you’re going to want to grab this jumpsuit for a steal!

Get the Vateami Casual Reversible Jumpsuit Onesie for $33 (originally $37) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop other jumpsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!