We’re all excited for warmer temperatures — just not in our houses at night. There’s nothing worse than tossing in any circumstance, but tossing and turning in the stuffy heat? Torturous! In fact, a room that’s too toasty can be the cause of difficulty sleeping. It’s said that cooler temperatures at night promote better sleep… and quite frankly, we believe it!

For some of Us, however, “cool” is never cool enough. The room could be 60 degrees and we would still be sweating. It’s uncomfortable to say the least, but the proper pajamas can make all the difference in the world! You need something lightweight, smooth, thin and cooling. Satin, charmeuse, certain types of polyester, spandex and (of course) silk are known for their cool-to-the-touch textures, ideal for hot sleepers!

Real silk pajamas are ultra-pricey, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the same cooling effect with more affordable alternatives. These silky pajamas from some of our favorite retailers range from $15 to $140, so no matter your budget, you can get better Zs. Bonus: some happen to be on sale. See our picks below!

Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s our lucky day — this crowd favorite is on clearance! An elastic waistband, loose fit and recycled polyester material make this set extra comfortable.

Under $50

Our Absolute Favorite: This pajama shirt and shorts set is not only cooling, but it’s ultra-stylish in the sleep department! You’ll feel like a queen lounging in these satin and lace pajamas.

Under $100

Our Absolute Favorite: Skims may be known for its bras, undies and shapewear, but they make comfy pajamas too! This button-up set is made with micro modal and spandex fabric — yes, it’s as cozy and breathable as it sounds!

Under $150

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen sleepwear so elegant? We’re obsessed with the cut of the top — not to mention the stunning lace sides. A soft charmeuse material will make every night feel like a luxury experience at a five-star hotel!

