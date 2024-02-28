Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The pictures are already starting to flood Instagram. Somehow, Jenny is in Punta Cana and Brittany is swimming with dolphins in Key West. The FOMO is starting to kick in! Whether you’re saving your PTO for a long summer trip or simply want to save money, everyone has different reasons for staying put this spring. And while it may seem like everybody is going somewhere, that’s not the case… after all, most of Us will be here with you all spring long!

We get it, though — everyone is going to return from here or there with a nice golden glow and you’re going to feel left out, slightly (very) jealous and wishing you had a bronze hue. While we can’t get you a ticket to Hawaii, let Us put you on: This lotion will make you look like you spent seven days on the beach. The best part? It only takes an hour!

Get the St. Moriz Professional 1-Hour Fast-Tan Lotion for $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This lotion comes from UK-based St. Moriz, one of the UK’s leading self-tanning brands that makes salon-quality, affordable tanning products. “Since our start back in 2007, we’ve been on a journey to boost confidence, especially among women,” founder Melanie Brownlow told Us. “It’s about making you feel fantastic in your own skin.” This one-hour tanning lotion was designed to give you that confidence-boosting glow that not only makes you look and feel good, but nourishes your skin.

All products are vegan, free of parabens and sulfates, dermatologically tested and contain moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E. Without chemicals and toxic ingredients, this formula will leave your skin hydrated and smelling good too! Notes of tropical citrus, papaya and peach cover up the self-tanner DHA smell.

When applied properly, you won’t have to deal with any streaks or patches either — only about one million people asking you where you went for vacation. We recommend following typical self-tanning product protocol (a.k.a. shaving and exfoliating 24 hours prior, applying with circular motions, avoiding contact with water until rinse) for best results!

Another thing we (and reviewers) love about this lotion: It’s completely customizable! Leaving it on for one hour gives you a toasty, natural look while two or three hours yields a deeper, darker bronze.

According to one reviewer, “This is the self tan for you! Natural result and it’s great that you can choose the intensity of the tan by washing off after 1, 2, 3 hours etc. If you follow the instructions having moisturised 24 hours before at least, don’t use soap to wash off etc you will get the loveliest streak free natural looking tan!! Best thing is that it does not rub off on bedding or clothing! Overjoyed – definitely will be buying more.”

Simply apply, curl up on the couch, cue your favorite movie, rinse and reveal your goddess-like glow!

