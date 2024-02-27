Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuits can be expensive nowadays. How many times have you thought the price of a set is one thing, only to realize that’s the price of just the bottoms? It’s a frustrating yet (unfortunately) common experience many of us can relate to, especially when shopping online.

But March is just around the corner and if you’re heading out on a warm spring break vacation (or are simply trying to get ahead of the summer shopping frenzy), you probably need a fresh set. You’ll be happy to know that no — you don’t need to shell out triple-digit funds for a fabulous bikini! We found the cutest, most outrageously comfortable tried-and-true swim sets from Walmart. These ones are especially flattering, because who wouldn’t want that?

Mesh Halter Bralette and High Waist Swimwear Set

Obsessed is an understatement. We’re loving the unique flair mesh lining provides! This set hugs your curves in all the best places and gives you a trendy beach-goddess aesthetic.

Get the Cupshe Mesh Halter Bralette & High Waist Swimwear Set for $24 at Walmart!

Solid Color Bikini Set

You won’t believe this simple yet stunning set is the cost of two Starbucks lattes. Thin shoulder straps, a V-neck shape and vibrant hues — if you choose — make this suit extra special.

Get the Caitzr Solid Color Bikini Set Thin Shoulder Strap Swimsuit for $10 (originally $12) at Walmart!

Cross Wrap Halter Bikini Set

If sexy is what you’re going for, look no further than this push-up top and high-waisted bottom bikini set. Grab it in blue, hot pink, red, purple or black! Warning: You just might want one of each.

Get the Popvcly Cross Wrap Halter Push-Up Bikini Set for $15 at Walmart!

Shadow Scalloped Classic Swimwear Set

Delicate detailing makes this suit slightly sophisticated and 100% trendy. The top and bottom have a matching scalloped design, so you’re covered on the coordination front!

Get the Cupshe Shadow Scalloped V-Neck Top Classic Swimwear Set for $24 at Walmart!

Ribbed High-Waisted Bikini Set

Your newest go-with-everything swimsuit has arrived! Reviewers love the fabric and the flattering fit, one saying it “hugs the body without being too tight” and is the “perfect amount of cheeky.”

Get the Rosvigor Ribbed High-Waisted Bikini Set With Tummy Control for $20 at Walmart!

