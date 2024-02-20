Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Presidents’ Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the sales are. lululemon occasionally makes too much, and we aren’t complaining — it means we snag divine deals on dozens of our favorite items. We all love the quality, style and feel of lululemon clothing, but most of Us can’t afford to buy more than one lululemon item at a time.

The hefty price tag requires us to practice self-restraint and limit ourselves, but a major sale conveniently removes that barrier. If you’ve been looking for a new jacket to make it through the rest of the winter — and have something to look forward to wearing on chilly spring afternoons — it’s your lucky day. Some of the trendiest, highest-rated coats, jackets and parkas are on sale at lululemon. Many are over half-off! Read on to see eight of our favorite outer layers.

Wunder Train Track Jacket Twill

For runners, walkers, gym enthusiasts and yogis, it’s important to have a staple jacket to wear on the go. This one will make you the trendiest gal in the gym while wicking away any remnants of sweat.

Get the Wunder Train Track Jacket Twill for $79 (originally $118) at lululemon!

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

Water-resistant, windproof fabric keeps you dry, while 600-fill-power goose down keeps you warm. The relaxed fit makes it the ideal layering piece to go with everything you already have in your closet!

Get the Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket for $129 (originally $278) at lululemon!

Push Your Pace Vest

As we transition to transitional weather, vests are about to appear left and right. Get ahead of the game this year by grabbing a lightweight vest that doubles as a rich Pilates mom outfit!

Get the Push Your Pace Vest for $89 (originally $138) at lululemon!

Transformable Parka

If you’ve ever wondered what a hybrid between cropped and knee-length jackets looks like, you’re about to find out. This jacket has removable sections, allowing it to convert into three different lengths. Perfect for travel!

Get the Transformable Parka for $249 (originally $368) at lululemon!

Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket

You can’t plan the rain, but you can always plan on the chance of it. You’ll want it to rain on the daily when you score this sleek waterproof jacket! The forest green coat has a drawcord waist that flatters your every angle.

Get the Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket for $199 (originally $278) at lululemon!

Insulated Ruched Bomber Jacket

If you’ve been paying attention to fashion lately, you know that anything vintage and retro goes. This lightweight bomber jacket is an ultra-functional nod to the ’70s and ’80s style. It’s ideal for spring!

Get the Insulated Ruched Bomber Jacket for $149 (originally $198) at lululemon!

Push Your Pace Jacket

Calling all runners! You’ll want to wear this slim-fitting jacket on every trail run this spring and every chilly morning run this summer. And for the non-runners out there, you just might become one after getting this jacket!

Get the Push Your Pace Jacket for $119 (originally $198) at lululemon!

Cinch-Waist Stretch Shirt Jacket

Fashion meets practicality in this swanky day-to-day outer layer. With water-repellent fabric, you’ll always be prepared for whatever Mother Nature decides to throw at you (or drop on you).

Get the Cinch-Waist Stretch Shirt Jacket for $99 (originally $198) at lululemon!

