Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Happy Presidents’ Day, friends! People often associate Presidents’ Day deals with furniture, mattresses, televisions and appliances, but some footwear, clothing and accessory brands are having major sales too. Adidas is one of them, offering up to 65% off from now until February 23. Yes, you read that right — this Presidents’ Day sale is essentially a Presidents’ Day Week sale! But we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute unless you’re really on the fence about something, because the top styles are practically guaranteed to sell out.
Whether you’re looking for some new running gear, sporty athleisure or fresh loungewear, Adidas has you covered. While there are over a thousand (!) women’s deals on the site, we sifted through and found some of the best deals on the hottest items. Use code: BIGSALE at checkout to take advantage of the occasion. Read on for our favorite shoes, sweatshirts, T-shirts, tanks, track pants, joggers and sweatpants!
Shoes
Our Absolute Favorite: These everyday sneakers have a cushioned midsole and soft lining, making them as comfortable as they are fashionable. You’ll love the sleek suede upper, classic three-stripe style and clean white lower. The shoe pairs perfectly with dresses, wide-leg jeans, shorts and skirts alike.
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes — originally $75, now $60!
- NMD_R1 Shoes — originally $130, now $98!
- Superstar XLG Shoes — originally $110, now $83!
- Adilette Platform Slides — originally $50, now $40!
- Bravada 2.0 Platform Shoes — originally $70, now $56!
Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t need a new cropped hoodie? They are endlessly versatile and are (surprisingly) one of the most flattering clothing items around, giving you an hourglass shape without squeezing. Reviewers are obsessed with this “totally Adidas” hoodie, and so are we!
- Adicolor Classics Loose Firebird Track Top — originally $80, now $64!
- Trefoil Tank Top — originally $30, now $12!
- Adidas Z.N.E. Full-Zip Hoodie — originally $100, now $80!
- Terrex Xperior Merino Baselayer Long Sleeve Tee — originally $100, now $90!
- Essentials Crop Top — originally $30, now $26!
Bottoms
Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe these trendy joggers are over half-off at the moment. You can channel your inner ’80s babe with these loose-fitting, open-hem pants in a soft pink color. A cotton and polyester blend makes them ultra-cozy, perfect for a lazy night on the couch or a day running around town.
- Firebird Loose Track Pants — originally $70, now $56!
- Optime Power 7/8 Leggings — originally 100, now $50!
- Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings — originally $40, now $36!
- Z.N.E. Pants — originally $90, now $72!
- Adidas Basketball Sweatpants — originally $80, now $40!