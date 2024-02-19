Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Presidents’ Day 2024 is here! There are amazing deals across the internet, but Amazon is its own thing. It deserves its own list — and you’ve found it!
Below, we’ve listed out the best limited-time deals in Amazon’s 2024 Presidents’ Day Sale, available today, February 19. Looking for new tech? Stylish clothing? We have picks from top shopping categories ready for you below. Let’s go!
Tech/Electronics
- Apple AirPods Pro — originally $249, now $190!
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids — originally $110, now $70!
- Ring Video Doorbell — originally $100, now $60!
- Eufy Security Indoor Cam E220 — originally $55, now $36!
- Perytong Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband — originally $20, now $17!
Fashion
- The Drop @Lisadnyc Faux-Leather Long Shirt Jacket — originally $60, now $34!
- Aerosoles Beatrix Loafer — originally $99, now $39!
- Saodimallsu Cap-Sleeve Knit Top — originally $41, now $25!
- Telena Small Sling Bag — originally $36, now $17!
- Zesica Rib-Knit Sweater Dress — originally $51, now $20!
Beauty
- Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Gentle Cleanser — originally $39, now $27!
- Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand — originally $165, now $80!
- RoselynBoutique Cryotherapy Ice Roller — originally $9, now $7!
- Ogee Sculpted Face Stick — originally $58, now $46!
- Bliss Youth Got This™ Prevent-4™ + Pure Retinol — originally $29, now $16!
Home
- Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — originally $124, now $98!
- Vewior Air Purifier — originally $116, now $90!
- Zinus 6-Inch Foam and Spring Mattress, Queen — originally $250, now $185!
- Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug — originally $220, now $44!
- DKBslik Silk Pillowcase 2-Pack — originally $49, now $33!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale here!