8 Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents Day Sale

By
Wayfair president's sale
Wayfair

After picking your apartment or home, the work begins with furnishings and decorating — seriously! Whether you need new bedding or want more statement-making fixtures, we found a place for you to hurry to now! Wayfair is having its Presidents Day sale, and it offers savings of up to 70% off categories like bedding, rugs, furniture and more. 

Featuring functional couches and warm throw blankets, the Wayfair Presidents Sale has something that you’ve been meaning to check off your list. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during the Wayfair Presidents Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Wade Logan Batya 57.1” Upholstered Loveseat

Wade Logan Batya 57.1'' Upholstered Loveseat
Wayfair

This loveseat is perfect for a tight apartment space or offering cute seating options in a living room — was $364, now just $320!

Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair

Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair
Wayfair

For those who prefer chairs, this tufted lounge chair is chic and sturdy — was $379, now just $265!

AllModern Mags Solid Wood Nightstand

AllModern Mags Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Store all you nighttime essentials in this wood nightstand — was $275, now just $106!

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table
Wayfair

Nothing beats a sleek and refined dinner table and this wood dining table uses wood and metal in a smart way — was $725, now just $280!

Zipcode Design Hinkson 59.5” Media Console

Zipcode Design Hinkson 59.5'' Media Console
Wayfair

Set up your tv, subwoofer and surround sound system easily with the help of this media console — was $205, now just $69!

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Comforter Set

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Comforter Set
Wayfair

This microfiber comforter set will help you drift off to sleep in no time — was $56, now just $37!

Wild Mannered Faux Fur Throw

Wild Mannered Faux Fur Throw
Wayfair

Doesn’t faux fur throw just look luxe? Well, you can rest assured knowing that it feels just as luxurious — was $100, now just $84!

Mistana Aberdeen 3 Piece Circle Accent Shelf

Mistana Aberdeen 3 Piece Circle Accent Shelf
Wayfair

This circle accent shelf is the perfect place to store all your decorating goodies that’ll get your visitors talking — was $65, now just $48!

