8 Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After picking your apartment or home, the work begins with furnishings and decorating — seriously! Whether you need new bedding or want more statement-making fixtures, we found a place for you to hurry to now! Wayfair is having its Presidents Day sale, and it offers savings of up to 70% off categories like bedding, rugs, furniture and more.

Related: 5 of the Most Head-Turning Furniture and Decor Pieces at Wayfair Home makeover! Ever want to just revamp your entire space? New furniture, new decor, new trims and paint jobs — the works. Obviously, there’s a reason we can’t just snap our fingers and make it happen. It’s a major process, it’s a huge time commitment and the cost is going to be anything but cheap! […]

Featuring functional couches and warm throw blankets, the Wayfair Presidents Sale has something that you’ve been meaning to check off your list. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during the Wayfair Presidents Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Wade Logan Batya 57.1” Upholstered Loveseat

This loveseat is perfect for a tight apartment space or offering cute seating options in a living room — was $364, now just $320!

Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair

For those who prefer chairs, this tufted lounge chair is chic and sturdy — was $379, now just $265!

AllModern Mags Solid Wood Nightstand

Store all you nighttime essentials in this wood nightstand — was $275, now just $106!

Union Rustic Amarapal Solid Wood Dining Table

Nothing beats a sleek and refined dinner table and this wood dining table uses wood and metal in a smart way — was $725, now just $280!

Related: Turn Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland With These Bestselling Seat Covers If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably eaten (or hopefully thrown away) all of your Thanksgiving leftovers and racked up on holiday gifts thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, it’s time to transform your house into a winter wonderland filled with a bright tree and fun indoor decorations — especially if you’ll […]

Zipcode Design Hinkson 59.5” Media Console

Set up your tv, subwoofer and surround sound system easily with the help of this media console — was $205, now just $69!

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Comforter Set

This microfiber comforter set will help you drift off to sleep in no time — was $56, now just $37!

Wild Mannered Faux Fur Throw

Doesn’t faux fur throw just look luxe? Well, you can rest assured knowing that it feels just as luxurious — was $100, now just $84!

Mistana Aberdeen 3 Piece Circle Accent Shelf

This circle accent shelf is the perfect place to store all your decorating goodies that’ll get your visitors talking — was $65, now just $48!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us