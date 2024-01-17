Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Sleeping is one of the high points of the day for many of Us — especially in the harsh winter months. From snuggly throw blankets to plush pillows, there are many accouterments which can make your slumber better. In fact, we found a four-piece bed sheet set that will elevate your shut-eye situation — and it’s conveniently 26% off at Amazon right now!

The Mellanni Bed Sheet Set will make your favorite part of the day much comfier. The set relies on a moisture-wicking, breathable and double-brushed microfiber material for a cozy-yet-regulated alternative to many brands on the market. They’re stain, shrink, fade, wrinkle and pill-resistant, and a breeze to wash. This sheet set also has sewn-in elastic all around for easy on-and-off accessibility, with a snug fit to stay in place during your slumber.

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set for $25 (was $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This bed sheet set comes in 41 colors and offers a twin XL to California king size range. Versatile! It’s a no-frills, neutral option for you, your children and anyone else in your home. Additionally, this set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. If you’re already happy with a popular brand’s sheets — say Parachute or Brooklinen — this is a solid back-up to have on hand for laundry day.

While praising this sleek set, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is my second pair of sheets from Mellanni, and I am just as pleased with these are the first pair. They are very cool at night and have a bit of a silky feel to them, which is nice. They have good stretch and easily fit a deep pocket mattress without pulling up on the sides compared to some other brands. I’ve had the first pair for several months now, and they have held up great in use and in the wash.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “These are weĺl-made, soft and comfortable sheets. I ordered the purple, but the sample looked more plum, which is the color I wanted. It was definitely plum. The color sample is accurate. Very happy with the purchase and will buy more sheets from this company.”

An experienced sheet-obsessed individual added, “I received these sheets in October 2023. It is now mid-January of 2024, and, so far, the sheets are still amazing. I hate fuzz balls that tend to cling to sheets after washings. I don’t know how many high thread count Egyptian cotton sheet sets I’ve thrown away over the years due to fuzz balls. I’ve washed and dried these sheets about ten times now, and they are still soft and smooth. So far, these are my FAVORITE sheets that I’ve ever owned. I hope they continue to impress me.”

If you’re looking for a soft and comfy pair of sheets to make your sleeping experience that much more enjoyable, prep your bed — because magic is coming!

