Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Without question, sleep is a crucial part of the 24-hour cycle! It’s the time of day when we turn our brains and thoughts off and actually get to relax and recharge for a few hours (ideally eight, if medical professionals have anything to say about it!). That’s why it’s crucial to pick the right accouterments to complement your sleep comfortably. Pillows are a bedtime essential, and choosing the right one can be the difference between a painful neck and a blissful slumber. Leave it to Us to find an option from the Beckham Hotel Collection that’s both breathable and comfy — and just so happens to be $60 at Amazon!

Related: 13 of the Best Travel Pillows for Plane Rides and Road Trips Big trip coming up? Let’s make it an opportunity for a big nap too. Whether you’re spending a few hours in the air as you cruise across the country or days in a car or on the train, comfort is of the utmost importance. A soft neck pillow or even a supportive back pillow can […]

The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows may make it more difficult than ever to leave your bed. These pillows come with an alternative down, down, microfiber or memory foam filling to meet all your needs. Also, they’re perfect for back, stomach or side sleepers, and perhaps most importantly, they’re breathable to prevent overheating.

Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Furthermore, these pillows are ideal for literally any bed — or car ride — and they’re supportive enough to keep you comfortable no matter what comes your way. They’re currently available in queen or king sizes, and there are two included per pack.

With regards to this comfy pillow, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I have been searching for a pillow that was like a cloud and didn’t go flat. I finally found that with these pillows. You feel like you are at a hotel. I’m a side and stomach sleeper, and it is nearly impossible to find a good pillow. Please don’t hesitate. It’s worth every penny.”

Another happy Amazon reviewer chimed in, “These pillows are honestly amazing. I heard about these on TikTok and decided to buy them. At first, the price was what made me consider not buying them, but after some time thinking and searching, I decided to buy them, and I can’t complain. These pillows are just as good as everyone has been saying. They are comfortable and feel great. It does take time for it to fluff out and mold, but after it does, it gives you the best sleep. I would recommend it to anyone 10/10!”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I had given up. My closet had My Pillows, Bamboo pillows, latex foam pillows galore. They all had downsides. Then, Beckham Hotel pillows caught my eye. They have thousands of reviews, and 67% of the reviewers give them five stars. They’re not really expensive, washable, sturdy and softly firm. As a side sleeper, my neck feels supported, and the feel is cool and airy. Truly, they are the best pillows for me in a long time.”

If you’re looking for comfy and breathable pillows, this option may be the best bet!

See it: Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Beckham Hotel Collection here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us