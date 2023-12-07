22 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers: Ease Neck and Shoulder Pain

If you want to be truly satisfied after just one purchase, make sure you consider the following factors so you know exactly what you want out of your pillow.

Of course, that expert-recommended pillow may still be wrong for you. This is especially true if you shift positions at night, or if you have a small frame and simply can’t conform to a firm, state-of-the-art pillow. For this reason, we chose to recommend several traditional pillows with lower loft and soft interiors — even if they’re not what the doctor ordered. (There’s nothing wrong with soft pillows if they help you get a good night’s sleep!)

When it comes to pillows, why do we all feel a bit like Goldilocks? Nothing feels just right, and that could be for a few reasons. Firstly, most of us are side sleepers, and experts recommend that side sleepers use pillows with medium-firmness and high loft. (High loft is five inches thick or more .) However, you may not be used to sleeping on a firmer, loftier pillow, so trying out a true side-sleeper pillow for the first time can give you quite the headache. That’s why experts suggest trying out a pillow for at least two or three days to give your body time to adjust.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Pillow for Side Sleepers

Before buying a side-sleeper pillow, make sure you consider the following.

Firmness

Pillows come in three levels of firmness: soft, medium, and firm. Generally, experts recommend that side sleepers choose medium to firm pillows because they provide more support for the neck. If you choose a pillow that contains shredded memory foam, shredded latex, polyester, or down alternative, you can likely customize the firmness by adding or removing filling.

Loft

A pillow’s loft refers to its height. Low-loft is three inches thick or less, medium loft is three to five inches thick, and high loft is five inches thick or more. As a side sleeper, you will likely need a medium to high loft to fill the space between your shoulder and neck. If your neck tilts down at an angle, you need more loft, and if it tilts up, you need less. If you aren’t sure what loft level to get, try getting a high loft that is customizable so you can remove some of the fill.

Ingredients

The best pillows are filled with memory foam, latex, down, down alternative, or polyester. Each material has a different feel and a different kind of support, so you may need to try a few materials before you find one you like. Many pillows also contain a combination of inner materials, such as latex and down alternative or shredded memory foam and down alternative. If you want the best of both worlds (firmness and comfort), consider a pillow with a blend of materials.

In addition, pay attention to your allergies and sensitivities. Certain memory foams may give off a chemical smell which could give you headaches, and down-filled pillows could make you itchy. If you have sensitive skin, make sure you get a pillow that has hypoallergenic certifications.

Pain Points

Do you suffer from neck, shoulder, or hip pain? If so, a very soft, traditional, and rectangular pillow may not be the best choice. Your neck likely needs plenty of support to help it stay in line with your spine. (Bonus tip: You may also need to sleep with a pillow between your legs and under your top arm to reduce pressure on your joints.)

Pay attention to pillows that are designed for neck or shoulder pain, because the contoured support could help relieve your sleeping issues. You will also benefit from a pillow that has a customizable loft, so you can adjust as needed.

Price

Gone are the days when you could spend $10 on a pillow and get a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, the least expensive pillows on our list cost $20, and the most expensive ones cost $130. Expect to pay at least $40 per pillow, and more if you want the ability to customize the firmness and loft.