While all clear brow gels may look the same, there are a couple of key differences that will determine which product is right for you. Whether it’s a lightweight natural option you are looking to achieve or a full-on laminated defined brow—our guide has everything you need to know about clear brow gels from ingredients to application methods.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Clear Brow Gels

Brow Shape

Clear brow gels have different levels of hold. Deciding whether you want a natural, medium, or strong hold for your brows is the first thing to determine when choosing which product is right for you. If you prefer to keep your makeup light—go for a natural finish clear brow gel. Medium is ideal for a brushed-up fluffy look and a strong hold is for anyone who prefers a laminated finish or has unruly brows.

Application

If you wear brow pencil or powder, apply this first. Once you have created the shape you like, go in with your clear brow gel to seal in the look. If you don’t wear pencil or powder, go straight in with the brow gel.

Ingredients

If your brows have been looking lackluster, choose a clear brow gel that has been infused with ingredients to strengthen and condition as well as promote growth. This will not only ensure your brows are groomed but also kept soft and healthy.

Spoolie

The spoolie brush that comes with the brow gel makes a big difference to your application. Longer spoolies are great for creating a brushed-up fluffy looks, whereas smaller brushes work best for defining and sculpting arched brows.

Brand

At the drugstore, we were impressed with how well the brow gels from Wet n Wild, CoverGirl, and NYX worked. If you are looking to invest in a higher-end option Dior, Hourglass, and Charlotte Tilbury’s brow gel give any makeup look a luxury finish.