The Best Clear Brow Gels
Clear brow gels are one of the few makeup products that everyone can use. No matter what your skin type or complexion—making sure your brows are styled and groomed automatically makes you look more put together.
Eyebrows frame the face which is why taking a minute or two to apply an eyebrow gel will make a world of difference to the overall finish of your beauty look. Miami-based celebrity makeup artist Natalie Dresher tells us why a clear brow gel is a must-have product, “Brow gels elevate your makeup, no look is complete without tamed brows. Even the simplest of eye looks go up a notch when brows are combed through and gelled down.”
After getting expert recommendations and testing out the options we put together this list of the best clear eyebrow gels including picks for natural, medium, and laminated look eyebrows.
Finding the Best Clear Brow Gels
While all clear brow gels may look the same, there are a couple of key differences that will determine which product is right for you. Whether it’s a lightweight natural option you are looking to achieve or a full-on laminated defined brow—our guide has everything you need to know about clear brow gels from ingredients to application methods.
Keep reading to find an option for all your brow grooming and styling needs.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Clear Brow Gels
Brow Shape
Clear brow gels have different levels of hold. Deciding whether you want a natural, medium, or strong hold for your brows is the first thing to determine when choosing which product is right for you. If you prefer to keep your makeup light—go for a natural finish clear brow gel. Medium is ideal for a brushed-up fluffy look and a strong hold is for anyone who prefers a laminated finish or has unruly brows.
Application
If you wear brow pencil or powder, apply this first. Once you have created the shape you like, go in with your clear brow gel to seal in the look. If you don’t wear pencil or powder, go straight in with the brow gel.
Ingredients
If your brows have been looking lackluster, choose a clear brow gel that has been infused with ingredients to strengthen and condition as well as promote growth. This will not only ensure your brows are groomed but also kept soft and healthy.
Spoolie
The spoolie brush that comes with the brow gel makes a big difference to your application. Longer spoolies are great for creating a brushed-up fluffy looks, whereas smaller brushes work best for defining and sculpting arched brows.
Brand
At the drugstore, we were impressed with how well the brow gels from Wet n Wild, CoverGirl, and NYX worked. If you are looking to invest in a higher-end option Dior, Hourglass, and Charlotte Tilbury’s brow gel give any makeup look a luxury finish.
What are the Different Types of Clear Brow Gels?
Extra Hold
Extra hold clear gel has stronger staying power, almost like a hairspray for your eyebrows. It will keep your brows in place all day and enable you to groom, shape, and define the hairs to create an expert-looking finish.
Conditioning
Conditioning clear brow gels are packed full of strengthening and hydrating ingredients for the hair. If you are looking to soften up your brows keep an eye out for gels containing biotin, keratin, and vitamin B5.
Natural
If you are not a fan of laminated brows then go for a natural finish clear gel which allows you to groom your brows into place while still maintaining a lightweight feel.
Best Overall: Hourglass Arch Brow Shaping Gel
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Lightweight feel
- Defining brush
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer more hold
This invisible brow gel from luxury makeup brand Hourglass takes the top spot on our list as its lightweight gel formula styles and keeps brows in place all day with just one swipe. As with all Hourglass products, the result is natural-looking while still providing a solid hold for your brows.
Whether you prefer thick brushed-up brows or thin with a defined arch, this versatile clear brow gel allows you to create your ideal shape without flaking or white residue. A definite makeup bag must-have.
Best Budget: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Control Freak Eyebrow Gel – Clear
Pros
- Non-sticky formula
- Best-seller
- Professional grade ingredients
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some may prefer a smaller brush
NYX reinvented drugstore beauty by creating professional-grade products at drugstore prices. If you are looking for a product to keep unruly brows in place and achieve a polished finish to your overall makeup look, then this is the brow gel for you.
The non-sticky formula (which can also be used as a mascara) can be worn on its own or applied over brow pencil or powder to ensure your carefully defined brows won’t budge all day.
Best Drugstore: Wet n Wild Mega Clear Brow & Lash Mascara
Pros
- Doubles up as a mascara
- Great price
- Conditioning ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer a more matte finish
- Not for those looking for extra strong hold
This clear brow gel and mascara is one of the drugstore’s hidden gems. It comes in at just over $2 and in addition to holding brows in place, it also softens them with nourishing ingredients. The formula has been infused with soy protein and provitamin B5 to condition the hairs and keep them looking healthy and full.
This product can also be used as a lash primer before mascara or as a top coat for a more defined eye-opening look. A great addition to any beauty bag, this product has you covered for both no-makeup makeup and full-on glam looks.
Best Splurge: Dior Diorshow OnSet Brow Gel
Pros
- Waterproof
- Adds volume
- Infused with strengthening vitamins
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a longer brush
A favorite with makeup artists during fashion week, this luxurious brow gel from Dior is worth the investment for those who are meticulous when it comes to creating perfect brows. The lightweight formula contains microfibres to add texture and make achieving naturally looking fuller brows effortless.
Created from 90% natural-origin ingredients, this gel never looks or feels stiff, despite being waterproof and providing all-day hold. It also has the added benefit of both vitamins B5 and B8 to help strengthen and fortify brows while you wear it.
Best Conditioning: Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Volumizing Gel
Pros
- Contains biotin and biotin
- Cruelty-free
- Long-lasting hold
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Slightly smaller brush
Everyone can benefit from having one of these conditioning brow gels from CoverGirl on hand. Whether you are looking to tame your brows, add volume, or simply style them into place—this product works for every purpose.
Along with its superior setting ability, it also contains argan oil and biotin to ensure your eyebrows are taken care of and look better than ever. We also love how the smaller spoolie brush makes it easier to use.
Best Long-Wearing: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel
Pros
- Natural finish
- Waterproof
- Flexible hold
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- The finish may be too matte for some
Avoid stiff and crunchy brows with this natural finish brow gel from Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty. Despite its flexible feel, this gel has incredible holding abilities that can be built up to create a full laminated look or used for a one swipe brushed up style.
The universally flattering clear formula works on all brow colors as it never flakes or leaves a residue and the waterproof formula stays put no matter how hot and humid it gets.
Best for Hold: Iconic London Liquid Brow Silk Max Hold Gel
Pros
- Fluffs up brows
- Holds all-day
- Nourishes and conditions brows
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Not everyone may like the scent
We recently discovered this Max Hold Gel from Iconic London and it has quickly become our firm favorite to sculpt and condition our brows. Not only does it provide superior staying power, but the formula also contains growth-supporting vitamin peptides to both strengthen and thicken brows.
Unlike other gels it gives you a little more time to style your brows as it doesn’t set immediately, making it a great option for beginners to makeup. If that wasn’t enough this gel also contains Moroccan argan oil to keep your brows soft, conditioned, and healthy.
Best for Thickening: Benefit Cosmetics Hubba Brow Brow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Conditions brows
- Improves volume
- Infused with vitamins and protein
Cons
- Some may prefer more hold
- Slightly more expensive
Many of us got caught up in the skinny brow trend years ago, only to be left with sparse brows that have never fully grown back. This serum from Benefit is just what you need if you are looking to regain some fullness to your brows.
Biotin, cassia alata leaf extract, and pro-vitamin B5 all work together to get your brows back on track and looking more voluminous. We also love that this formula is sensitive-skin friendly.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Physicians Formula Butter Brazilian Brow Lift Clear
Pros
- Packed full of nutrients
- Cruelty-free
- Lifts and sculpts brows
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Excessive packaging
Amazonian butters combine with keratin to enable even those with the most delicate complexions to sculpt and groom their brows without the risk of irritation. The clear lightweight gel holds the hairs in place creating a laminated yet natural finish.
We love how the formula of this gel keeps your brows nourished and conditioned with a cocktail of powerhouse ingredients such as essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins while the micro-spoolie brush allows you to easily style your brows into shape in seconds.
Best Waterproof: Makeup By Mario Master Hold Brow Gel
Pros
- Clear matte finish
- All day hold
- Improves volume
Cons
- Some may prefer a smaller brush
- Slightly smaller size
Kim Kardashian’s favorite makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has created this long-lasting gel, especially for those looking for an extra strong hold for their brows. If you need a product that will withstand rain, water, humidity, and sweat then this is the one to go for.
It uses an innovative invisible volume technology to help you create more voluminous and fuller-looking brows that won’t budge until you cleanse your makeup.
Best for Growth: Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum
Pros
- Promotes growth
- Strengthens brows
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not for those looking for hold
- Doesn’t come with a spoolie
For fans of fluffy eyebrows, if you are more interested in getting your brows back to their best condition then this silky serum from Kosas is the perfect option to style the hairs into place while also softening and conditioning.
Peptides, pro-vitamin B5, and vegan keratin are the main ingredients in this product and give your brows everything they need to look smoother, stronger, healthier, and thicker.
Best For Everyday: Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel Flexible Medium-Hold Eyebrow Setter
Pros
- Also comes in a mini size
- Lightweight hold
- Contains hyaluronic acid
Cons
- Some may prefer a stronger hold
- Slightly smaller (but a little product goes a long way)
This brow gel is a makeup bag essential and a favorite amongst beauty editors and influencers everywhere. If you don’t leave the house without making sure your brows are styled then this flake-free gel will never let you down.
The custom-shaped spoolie ensures the gel is evenly distributed, creating a perfectly groomed brow that stays locked in place all day. The medium-hold formula also contains hyaluronic acid for an added dose of moisture for your brows.
Best Laminating: Milk Makeup KUSH Clear Eyebrow Lamination Gel
Pros
- Brushed-up laminated finish
- Conditions brows
- Doesn’t flake
Cons
- Some may prefer a softer finish
- Not as widely available
This laminating effect brow gel from Milk Makeup was a big hit on social media when first released. This gel is a must-have for anyone who loves a carefully styled brow. The crystal clear formula lifts, shapes, and sets your brows without leaving any white residue.
It also contains hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to soften and condition the hairs and leave them looking healthier and more nourished.
Best Lightweight: Maybelline Super Lock Brow Lightweight Brow Gel
Pros
- Natural finish
- Lightweight feel
- Great price
Cons
- Packaging could be more durable
- Not available everywhere
If you favor a no-makeup makeup look then this lightweight non-sticky gel from Maybelline allows you to style and set your brows in place without leaving them looking stuck down or overly laminated.
This handy tube can be used on its own to groom your brows or on top of your favorite pencil or powder.
Best for Definition: Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Clear Eyebrow Gel
Pros
- Long-wearing
- Infused with proteins
- No white cast
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a smaller spoolie
If you are looking for something extra special for your brows then this pick from Charlotte Tilbury elevates any makeup look. In addition to providing superior hold, this gel also contains a potent mix of silk proteins and elixirs to revive damaged brows and leave them looking healthier.
We also love that the formula is water, sweat, and humidity-proof and lasts all day.
