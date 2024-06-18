The Best Lengthening Mascaras
Most of us don’t leave the house without mascara on. More than just a makeup product, mascara has the ability to instantly make you look put together. Longer eyelashes are something we all dream of, so it makes sense to use a mascara that helps to extend the appearance of your lashes.
Miami based makeup artist Natalie Dresher gave us her top tip for applying lengthening mascaras, saying “When I apply mascara I like to get as close to the root of the lashes and make my way up to the tips, this way the whole lash is coated and this way you achieve the most length too”.
After getting expert recommendations, testing out the offerings and combing through reviews, we compiled this essential list of the best lengthening mascara to help you create eye-opening makeup looks.
Finding the Best Lengthening Mascaras
Even on days when you go makeup-free, you probably still wear a lick of mascara. Most of us feel naked without coating our lashes, which is why it is so important to find a mascara that works for you.
Mascara instantly makes you look and feel better, and once you find a mascara you love, you will most likely go on to repurchase it over and over, so it’s worth taking the time to go over all the offerings. To enable you to make an informed decision before you purchase, we put together this concise guide to help you make the right pick.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lengthening Mascaras
Wand
The brush of a mascara makes a massive difference to how easy it is to apply. So much so, most brands have patented their mascara brushes. Decide whether you prefer a big or small brush for your mascara application and then take a look at the options that have that type.
Ingredients
Most mascaras have a similar formula, but some have been infused with lash nourishing ingredients to soften and condition the hairs. If you feel like your lashes need a boost, keep an eye out for products containing biotin, collagen, and peptides.
Brand
There is no need to spend a fortune to find a good mascara. Some of the most effective products are found at the drugstore. However, as mascara is such an essential part of any flawless makeup look, it can be worth investing in a luxury option if you find one that works for you.
Color
Black is of course everyone’s favorite mascara color, but brown works amazingly for no-makeup makeup looks. Brown is also a good option for your bottom lashes, if you find black too harsh.
Application
You want to ensure you have every lashes covered from root to tip. Take a hand mirror, look down into it and start to coat your lashes, building up gradually to your desired finish. If you have any excess product on your lash line, take a q-tip and gently clean it away.
What are the Different Types of Lengthening Mascaras?
Long-lasting
Whether you are looking for a mascara for work, vacation, or an event—ensuring it stays put and doesn’t smudge is probably non-negotiable. All of the products on our list were chosen not only for their lengthening abilities but also for how well that lasted throughout the day.
Volumizing
Volumizing mascaras differ slightly to lengthening mascaras as they add body and thickness to your lashes. Going for both a lengthening and volumizing mascara will enable you to achieve ultimate fullness for your lashes.
Waterproof
Waterproof is the most durable option and while it is a little tougher to remove, it can be worth having one in your makeup collection for weddings, hot weather and workouts.
Best Overall: Rituel de Fille Levitation Lash Lifting + Lengthening Mascara
Pros
- Softens lashes
- Cruelty-free
- Bio-based fiber brush
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Only comes in black
This lengthening and lash lifting mascara takes our top spot due to how effectively it adds volume and makes your lashes look longer immediately. The specially designed brush makes for an easy application, and the formula can be built up from a natural look to a more intense finish with a few extra coats.
Argan and castor oil combine with the rich black pigment to ensure not only do your lashes look bigger but that they are also fully conditioned.
Best Budget: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- Great price
- Multi-level bristle brush
Cons
- Only available in black
- Some may prefer a thicker brush
This lightweight lengthening mascara uses a multi-level bristle brush to separate and coat each individual lash to create a flawless application that even beginners to makeup can achieve.
This is a great mascara for everyday wear as the smudge-proof and clump resistant formula stays in place for hours without transferring. It also works for both contact lens wearers and those with delicate skin.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara
Pros
- Available in mini size
- Smudge-proof
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Shorter brush bristles
Fan out your lashes with this luxury pick from Hourglass that will make your eyes look better than ever. Not only does it add length, it also defines and lifts your lashes from root to tip for a high impact finish.
Using an innovative film-forming technique, this mascara makes your lashes appear thicker while still maintaining a lightweight feel.
Best Drugstore: Rimmel London Wonder’ Extension Mascara
Pros
- Affordable
- Clump-free
- Ophthalmologist tested
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Not available in brown
This is the mascara to go for if you don’t have time to apply false eyelashes. This product adds length, density, and texture to your lashes to create gorgeous looking eyes that won’t smudge throughout the day.
Whether you want to go for a no-makeup makeup or enhance a smokey eye, the formula of this mascara is the perfect finishing touch to any beauty look. It is also both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: The Big Clean Mascara Lengthening Longwear Mascara
Pros
- Curls lashes
- Lash conditioning ingredients
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Only available in one color
- Not as widely available
If you are looking to soften and condition your lashes while you wear makeup, this is the mascara for you. Infused with provitamin B5 to revive your lashes, it also contains biotinoyl tripeptide-1 and castor oil to support growth.
The ergonomic curved brush masks it a breeze to apply and immediately results in fluffier, fuller looking lashes without having to use an eyelash curler.
Best Tubing Mascara: Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara for Added Length and Lift
Pros
- Non-flaking
- Infused with shea butter
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Not everyone may like tubing mascaras
- Not as volumizing
Tubing mascara works differently than standard mascara—instead of coating the lashes with pigment, it creates tiny polymer tubes on each individual lash. This gives the eyelashes a cleaner appearance that stays in place all day.
This pick from Milani is one of the best tubing mascaras on the market and my personal favorite. It works amazingly well on bottom lashes as it doesn’t budge, smear or flake meaning you're never left with pandaesque eyes.
Best Long-Lasting: Refy Lash Sculpt Lengthen and Lift Mascara
Pros
- Curved brush
- Separates lashes
- Non-transferring
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer a straight brush
This triple threat mascara from Refy lengthens, lifts, and curls lashes creating a dream eye look that holds all day. The unique, curved, comb-like applicator places the wax infused formula onto lashes to sculpt and define each individual lash.
This is a great mascara for newbies to makeup as the curved brush makes it easier to apply.
Best Smudge-Proof: ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
Pros
- Sensitive-skin friendly
- Comes in a mini size
- Lashes nourishing ingredients
Cons
- White tube gets stained more easily
- No waterproof version
This smudge-resistant mascara from clean beauty pioneers Ilia is infused with keratin derivative arginine to help strengthen and nourish your lashes while you wear it. Organic shea butter and beeswax also work together to give your lashes a healthier and softer appearance.
The dual-sided wand ensures every lash is coated completely, adding instant length and definition. We also love how the packaging is planet-friendly.
Best Brown Mascara: essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Volumizing & Lengthening
Pros
- Great price
- Paraben-free
- Volumizing
Cons
- Some may prefer a black mascara
- Basic packaging
If you are looking to create a minimalist makeup look then brown mascara gives the same lengthening effect as black while still maintaining a natural finish. Not only is this pick from essence one of the most affordable options on the list, it is also a best-seller on Amazon.
Beauty fans everywhere rave about its ability to add definition and volume, with many saying its formula and easy-to-use brush rivals the more expensive offerings.
Best Waterproof: Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing
Pros
- Best-seller
- Lash-defining
- Infused with collagen
Cons
- Not everyone may like waterproof mascara
- Wand is slightly harder to hold
Waterproof mascara is the only option to go for if you like to wear makeup while you exercise or need an extra smudge-proof option while working. Once applied, this mascara isn’t going anywhere. The non-clump formula has been infused with collagen to deliver root-to-tip volume that lasts all day.
This pick is also a great option for the summer months as it keeps your eye makeup looking clean and freshly done no matter how hot and humid it gets.
Best Volumizing: L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Clump-resistant
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some shades sell out
Who doesn’t want longer and thicker lashes? This mascara from L’Oreal is the one to reach for when you want to make your eyes the center of attention. Wear it on its own or teamed with eyeliner to open up your eyes and make them appear brighter.
The formula is also gentle enough for those with delicate skin and contact lens wearers. The volume maximizing brush enables an even application that ensures all your lashes are coated and enhanced.
Best for Lashes: IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
Pros
- Sensitive eye friendly
- Infused with lash nourishing ingredients
- Lifts and curls lashes
Cons
- Only comes in one shade
- Not as widely available
This mascara has been infused with collagen, biotin, and peptides to keep your lashes nourished and conditioned while you wear it. The trio combine to soften and strengthen your individual lashes while the buildable formula provides length and volume.
The specialist brush lifts and separates lashes to create a gorgeous fuller-looking lash line that flatters any eye shape. This mascara is also available in a mini travel size, so perfect for bringing on vacation.
Best Natural: Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Curls lashes
- Condition ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer a bigger wand
- Mini version is only available in black
One of my favorite new brands Tower 28 products never disappoint and this mascara is no different. Available in both brown and black, this mascara amps up lashes with its patented Aquaflex technology to curl and lift, as well as a castor oil blend to condition and strengthen.
The innovative triple-wave wand is what really makes this mascara special, as its three flexible, suspended bands make achieving an expert finish seamless—even for beginners to makeup.
Best Thickening: Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
Pros
- Available in 4 colors
- Volume-boosting
- Doesn't flake or clump
Cons
- Shorter bristles
- Waterproof version is slightly difficult to remove
Pump up your lashes with this thickening mascara from CoverGirl. Add volume and length to your lashes in just a couple of swipes with this makeup bag staple. Choose from one of the four colors to instantly elevate your beauty look and create a flattering eye makeup that won’t clump or flake.
This mascara stays put all day but if you are looking for extra hold, go for the waterproof version for added protection against tears and sweat.
Best Luxury: Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
Pros
- Comes in 3 colors
- Smudge-proof
- Oversized brush
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not available in waterproof
Mascara is one of the beauty products that most of us can’t live without, which is why investing in a high-quality option is always worth it. Beloved by makeup artists everywhere, this pick from YSL beauty covers and lengthens lashes with just one coat.
It also contains iris extract to ensure your lashes are luxuriously conditioned and remains smudge-proof for up to 24 hours.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do you apply lengthening mascara?
A:You want to get as close to the lashes as possible and then work your way out. Depending on the look you want to achieve, one coat may be sufficient, or you can apply a few more for a more intense result.
-
Q: Do lengthening mascaras work?
A:Yes. Lengthening mascaras are extremely popular due to how effective they are in extending the appearance of your lashes.
-
Q: Which mascara makes your eyelashes look the longest?
A:All of the mascaras on our list will make your lashes look longer. Once you have decided how much you want to spend on your new mascara take a look back over our picks and find a suitable one for your budget.
