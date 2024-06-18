Mascara instantly makes you look and feel better, and once you find a mascara you love, you will most likely go on to repurchase it over and over, so it’s worth taking the time to go over all the offerings. To enable you to make an informed decision before you purchase, we put together this concise guide to help you make the right pick.

Even on days when you go makeup-free, you probably still wear a lick of mascara. Most of us feel naked without coating our lashes, which is why it is so important to find a mascara that works for you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lengthening Mascaras

Wand

The brush of a mascara makes a massive difference to how easy it is to apply. So much so, most brands have patented their mascara brushes. Decide whether you prefer a big or small brush for your mascara application and then take a look at the options that have that type.

Ingredients

Most mascaras have a similar formula, but some have been infused with lash nourishing ingredients to soften and condition the hairs. If you feel like your lashes need a boost, keep an eye out for products containing biotin, collagen, and peptides.

Brand

There is no need to spend a fortune to find a good mascara. Some of the most effective products are found at the drugstore. However, as mascara is such an essential part of any flawless makeup look, it can be worth investing in a luxury option if you find one that works for you.

Color

Black is of course everyone’s favorite mascara color, but brown works amazingly for no-makeup makeup looks. Brown is also a good option for your bottom lashes, if you find black too harsh.

Application

You want to ensure you have every lashes covered from root to tip. Take a hand mirror, look down into it and start to coat your lashes, building up gradually to your desired finish. If you have any excess product on your lash line, take a q-tip and gently clean it away.