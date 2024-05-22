The Best Foundations for Textured Skin
Filters and airbrushing have tricked us into thinking that smooth skin is normal and that any type of texture is a problem to be solved. The reality is that most of us have some type of unevenness to our skin. Acne scars, fine lines, bumps, and pores are all common reasons to wear foundation.
Choosing the right product along with the application method are both key to creating a smooth base. Makeup artist Natalie Dresher explains, “Textured skin can be tricky to apply foundation on top of as you don’t want to accentuate the texture, I love using the Tarte Timeless Primer to create a base for the makeup to stick and even out any pores or texture on the skin, I then apply concealer on any active blemishes, spots of pigment, or anywhere that might need some extra coverage.”
To ensure you find the best foundation for textured skin we combined expert recommendations with tried and tested favorites to land on these top picks for every skin type and complexion.
Finding the Best Foundations for Textured Skin
For those with textured skin, it can seem like an uphill battle trying to get a smooth finish to their makeup. The wrong foundation can exacerbate the problem and sometimes even make your skin look worse than with nothing on it.
With the right skin prep, application method, and the correct product choice, however, anyone with textured skin can achieve a flawless base. We have put together everything you need to know about foundation for textured skin to ensure you find the right pick for your complexion.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundations for Textured Skin
Skin Type
While you want to find a product that deals with uneven skin texture, you still need to make sure you choose a foundation that is suitable for your skin type. Those with dry skin should keep an eye out for products with hydrating ingredients, while those with oily skin should go for oil-free or oil-absorbing options. This will prevent your base from turning patchy or shiny throughout the day.
Skin Prep
Skin prep is key to ensuring your base goes on smoothly. In addition to your regular moisturizer, when we spoke to makeup artist Natalie Dresher she also recommended using a primer, such as the tarte Timeless Smoothing Primer to achieve a truly flawless finish.
Application Method
You can use your fingertips or a flat foundation brush to put the product onto your face, then blend it in your skin with a stippling brush in small circular motions to ensure all the foundation is spread evenly across your face. To finish off, use a beauty blender to smooth everything out.
Finish
Despite what you may think, matte foundations can work really well on textured skin, as long as they have hydrating ingredients and a silky feel. The Armani Beauty Power Fabric is ideal for those looking to keep their base matte. Dewy finish foundations always leave the skin looking fresh so are the best choice for anyone looking to create a natural beauty look.
Brand
Our list includes foundations from both drugstores and luxury brands. Foundations are a makeup bag staple so it can be worth investing in a higher-end option, but if you are looking for something more budget-friendly L’Oreal, e.l.f and Milani are tried and tested favorites.
What are the Different Types of Foundations for Textured Skin?
Liquid
Liquid foundation is the most popular type of base. It comes in light, medium, and full coverage and is definitely the best option for creating a smooth finish.
Tint
Skin tints provide a light veil of color and are usually infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane. If you prefer no-makeup makeup or a minimalist beauty look, these are the ones to go for.
Powder
Powder foundations are no longer cakey and heavy looking but instead lightweight and silky. While they don’t provide as much coverage as a liquid, they are quick and hassle-free to apply and great for controlling shine.
Best Overall: Armani Beauty Power Fabric + Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Wide range of shades
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a lighter coverage
This full-coverage foundation from Armani Beauty takes the top spot on our list due to how seamlessly it blends into the skin. It is my personal favorite whenever my face is looking textured as its patented micro–fill technology leaves your base even and natural.
Despite being full coverage, this product feels lightweight and the soft matte finish is universally flattering on every complexion.
Best Budget: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Up to 24 Hour Fresh Wear Lightweight Foundation
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Breathable feel
- Great price
Cons
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
- Some shades sell out
One of the best drugstore foundations around, this lightweight base from L’Oreal is the one to reach for if you are looking for a luxury finish at an affordable price. A little bit of this foundation goes a long way so it makes a great investment as it will last you a long time.
It contains SPF 25 and the sweat-resistant formula makes it a great option for outdoor wear. This liquid base has a silky feel which makes it easy to apply over textured skin as it glides on without looking patchy.
Best Drugstore: CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Affordable
- Available in a wide range of undertones
- Oil absorbing
Cons
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
- Coverage may be too light for some (but it can be built up)
This drugstore gem provides buildable coverage while also controlling shine to leave your textured skin looking polished and smooth. Available in over 40 shades in various undertones, you are bound to find your exact shade match with this foundation.
The cruelty-free formula has a soft matte finish that never appears cakey. This base also helps to reduce the appearance of pores and can be built up to your desired level of coverage.
Best Splurge: YSL All Hours Luminous Natural Matte Foundation 24H Longwear SPF 30 with Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Hydrating Ingredients
- Suitable for all skin types
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not everyone may need a full coverage base
This luxurious foundation has been infused with hyaluronic acid, jasmine petal, and vegetal taurine to ensure your skin stays hydrated, nourished, and illuminated while wearing it. This foundation has a velvety-soft feel that glides onto your skin to instantly improve the appearance of your complexion.
The full coverage base feels breathable and comfortable all day and stays put no matter how sweltering or humid the conditions. This also makes it a great option for vacations or summer wear.
Best for Redness: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation
Pros
- Bestseller
- Nourishing ingredients
- Medium coverage
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly more expensive
Keep your skin calm and soothed with this light-reflecting base from NARS. Infused with biomimetic oat to reduce redness, it also contains Japanese lilyturf to improve your skin’s moisture levels while also strengthening your skin barrier.
Suitable for all skin types, including those with delicate complexions, this foundation provides ample coverage while also caring for your skin and protecting it from environmental stressors.
Best Medium Coverage: HausLabs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Pros
- Non-Comedogenic
- Long-wearing
- Nature finish
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
If you find full coverage foundation too heavy and skin tints too light—this base from Lady Gaga’s makeup line HausLabs is the perfect option. Its medium coverage provides enough color to leave your skin looking smooth and elevated yet still natural.
It is also packed full of innovative skin-nourishing ingredients such as Intellizen 7 Complex, BioFerment 7 Complex, and fermented arnica to ensure any redness and irritation is soothed.
Best Light Coverage: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Easy to apply
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Limited undertone options
If no-makeup makeup is your go-to look, then this skin tint from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is the dream base for you. Ideal for creating natural beauty looks, this lightweight foundation gives your complexion a veil of color that looks just like your bare skin but better.
Available in 25 shades it can also be built up to a medium coverage whenever you need a little more color.
Best Full Coverage: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation
Pros
- Hybrid skincare-foundation
- Cruelty-free
- Reduces the appearance of pores
Cons
- Might not work on oily skin
- Slightly more expensive
Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury used her decades of experience creating red-carpet looks to develop this full-coverage foundation that not only hides and conceals any texture or blemishes but also delivers your skin with a multitude of enriching ingredients.
Pores, wrinkles, and fine lines are reduced while the special AirCool™ keeps your face feeling refreshed no matter how hot it gets.
Best for Dry Skin: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
Pros
- Weightless feel
- Hydrating ingredients
- Soft-focus finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- May need to be blended more
You can’t go wrong with any of the foundations in the Hourglass range, but this one in particular works extremely well on textured skin due to its soft-focus finish which has almost an airbrush effect on the skin.
Light-diffusing pigments and blurring spheres combine to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores while vitamin E, white tea extract, and antioxidants keep the skin looking healthy and hydrated.
Best for Oily Skin: e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Semi-matte finish
- Wide shade range
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- May not be full coverage enough for some people
Coming in at just $6, this foundation from drugstore favorites e.l.f is not only one of the most affordable options on the list but also one of the most popular. In addition to its great price, it also provides a beautiful satin finish that improves and conceals any uneven skin tone and texture.
This is also the ideal foundation for beginners to makeup as the silky formula blends in effortlessly to the skin making it easy to apply.
Best for Sensitive Skin: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Radiant finish
- Moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Some may prefer more coverage
- Smaller shade range
An absolute treat for your skin, Ilia have created this skin tint to provide coverage, protect from UV rays, and give your complexion a serious dose of hydration. Enriched with the powerful trio of plant-based squalane, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this base keeps your skin in peak condition.
The ingredients help to ensure your skin looks smoother, more plumped, and even while the color leaves it with a radiant and dewy finish.
Best BB Cream: Erborian BB Cream with Ginseng
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Contains SPF
- Ultra-soft matte finish
Cons
- Limited shades
- Not as widely available
BB Cream can be a great option for those with textured skin as the moisturizing ingredients help to improve the long-term appearance of the skin without clogging pores. This option from K Beauty favorites Erborian is one of the best on the market, so much so you may never go back to wearing foundation again after trying it.
The ingredient list has been carefully selected to ensure every aspect of your skin is taken care of. White ginseng, licorice, wild yam, and horsetail plant all work together to smooth texture, color correct, and brighten your complexion.
Best SPF: Ciele Tint and Protect SPF 50+ Tinted Serum Foundation
Pros
- Contains SPF 50
- Weightless feel
- Recyclable packaging
Cons
- Fewer shade options
- Not for those looking for full coverage
Keep your base looking fresh and smooth with the added benefit of SPF 50 with this moisturizing option from Ciele. The silky smooth serum melts into the skin to create a naturally radiant base that feels featherweight.
The non-comedogenic formula is both acne and sensitive-skin friendly and also contains allantoin to heal and soothe the skin, as well as bisabolol to help reduce redness and brighten the skin.
Best Powder: bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
Pros
- Luminous finish
- Suitable for all skin types
- Mineral pigments
Cons
- Not everyone may like a powder foundation
- Slightly messier to apply
Powder foundation is a quick and easy option for those with textured skin and this loose powder from bareMinerals is the perfect choice to help you maintain an elevated natural beauty look.
Created almost 30 years ago, this powder is a makeup bag staple that leaves the skin with a silky veil of color that never looks or feels dry. It also contains titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for added protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Best Hydrating: Milani Glow Hydrating Skin Tint
Pros
- Dewy finish
- Easy to apply
- Great price
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Coverage may be too sheer for some
Dewy finish foundations have been trending for a while now due to how flattering and healthy they make the skin look. For those with textured skin, this skin tint from Milani leaves your base looking smooth and glowy in minutes.
It can be applied simply by using the fingertips and the squalane, electrolyte, and coconut water-infused formula keeps your skin hydrated all day and leaves it looking refreshed and revitalized.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Why does my skin look so textured under makeup?
A:Skin is naturally textured, whether it is wrinkles, pores, or breakouts, it is completely normal to have some unevenness. If you feel your skin looks worse after applying foundation you most likely need a product that works better with your skin type.
-
Q: How do you make foundation look good on textured skin?
A:First off make sure you have prepared your skin correctly with moisturizer and if necessary a primer. If your skin is very textured, opt for a light or medium coverage base to avoid your makeup looking too heavy.
-
Q: Is matte or dewy better for textured skin?
A:Both matte and dewy finish foundation work for textured skin. We have options on our list above for the two that have been tried and tested on textured skin.
