With the right skin prep, application method, and the correct product choice, however, anyone with textured skin can achieve a flawless base. We have put together everything you need to know about foundation for textured skin to ensure you find the right pick for your complexion.

For those with textured skin, it can seem like an uphill battle trying to get a smooth finish to their makeup. The wrong foundation can exacerbate the problem and sometimes even make your skin look worse than with nothing on it.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundations for Textured Skin

Skin Type

While you want to find a product that deals with uneven skin texture, you still need to make sure you choose a foundation that is suitable for your skin type. Those with dry skin should keep an eye out for products with hydrating ingredients, while those with oily skin should go for oil-free or oil-absorbing options. This will prevent your base from turning patchy or shiny throughout the day.

Skin Prep

Skin prep is key to ensuring your base goes on smoothly. In addition to your regular moisturizer, when we spoke to makeup artist Natalie Dresher she also recommended using a primer, such as the tarte Timeless Smoothing Primer to achieve a truly flawless finish.

Application Method

You can use your fingertips or a flat foundation brush to put the product onto your face, then blend it in your skin with a stippling brush in small circular motions to ensure all the foundation is spread evenly across your face. To finish off, use a beauty blender to smooth everything out.

Finish

Despite what you may think, matte foundations can work really well on textured skin, as long as they have hydrating ingredients and a silky feel. The Armani Beauty Power Fabric is ideal for those looking to keep their base matte. Dewy finish foundations always leave the skin looking fresh so are the best choice for anyone looking to create a natural beauty look.

Brand

Our list includes foundations from both drugstores and luxury brands. Foundations are a makeup bag staple so it can be worth investing in a higher-end option, but if you are looking for something more budget-friendly L’Oreal, e.l.f and Milani are tried and tested favorites.