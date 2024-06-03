To ensure you find the most effective product for your skin and answer any remaining questions you may have, keep reading.

Before you invest in an eye cream, think about what the main concern you want to target is and what your budget will be. We have put together this guide to go through everything from ingredients, application method, and skin type to help you narrow down your choices.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Ingredients

When searching for an eye cream for sensitive skin you need to know what ingredients to look for as well as which to avoid. Hyaluronic acid and caffeine gently deal with dryness and puffiness respectively. For those with delicate eye areas it is best to avoid fragrance and opt for non-comedogenic products.

Target Issue

You will see best results from your eye cream if you choose one that deals specifically with the skin issue you want to reduce. Whether it is dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, or redness look for an eye cream designed especially to target that issue.

Day or Night

Some eye creams can be used for both day and night use but if you choose an eye cream that contains retinol be sure to only use it before going to sleep and remember to apply SPF the following day.

Cost

There are incredible eye creams available at every budget. Our list above has curated the best options at every price to ensure you can take care of your skin whether it be with a luxury option or a drugstore pick.

Skin Type

Those with dry skin should choose an eye cream with moisturizing properties as dehydrated skin will emphasize any fine lines or wrinkles. Non-greasy formulas like gels can work for those with oily skin as they won’t feel sticky on the skin especially if worn under makeup.