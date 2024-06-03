The Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin
The skin around the eye area is the most delicate on the face, which means for those with sensitive skin finding a cream that doesn’t cause irritation can feel like mission impossible. We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Michele Green MD to get her expert opinion on what to look out for or avoid when choosing a product for delicate complexions. She told us, “Individuals with sensitive skin should avoid ingredients such as alcohol, fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, as these ingredients are known skin irritants.”
She also explained the benefits of some ingredients saying, “Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that attracts water to the skin to smooth out fine lines and temporarily plump the skin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects the under-eye area from UV damage and oxidative stress, as well as soothes the skin. Caffeine is another excellent ingredient that works to reduce puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and under eye bags.”
We combined professional recommendations with tried and tested favorites to ensure we found the best eye creams for sensitive skin for every budget and skin concern.
Finding the Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin
Before you invest in an eye cream, think about what the main concern you want to target is and what your budget will be. We have put together this guide to go through everything from ingredients, application method, and skin type to help you narrow down your choices.
To ensure you find the most effective product for your skin and answer any remaining questions you may have, keep reading.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin
Ingredients
When searching for an eye cream for sensitive skin you need to know what ingredients to look for as well as which to avoid. Hyaluronic acid and caffeine gently deal with dryness and puffiness respectively. For those with delicate eye areas it is best to avoid fragrance and opt for non-comedogenic products.
Target Issue
You will see best results from your eye cream if you choose one that deals specifically with the skin issue you want to reduce. Whether it is dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, or redness look for an eye cream designed especially to target that issue.
Day or Night
Some eye creams can be used for both day and night use but if you choose an eye cream that contains retinol be sure to only use it before going to sleep and remember to apply SPF the following day.
Cost
There are incredible eye creams available at every budget. Our list above has curated the best options at every price to ensure you can take care of your skin whether it be with a luxury option or a drugstore pick.
Skin Type
Those with dry skin should choose an eye cream with moisturizing properties as dehydrated skin will emphasize any fine lines or wrinkles. Non-greasy formulas like gels can work for those with oily skin as they won’t feel sticky on the skin especially if worn under makeup.
What are the Different Types of Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin?
Anti-Aging
The eye area is one of the first areas to show signs of aging, so it is not surprising that most eye creams are created to deal with reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet.
Dark Circles
Dark circles whether from tiredness or genetics are something that many of us deal with at some stage in our lives. Using an eye cream designed to tackle dark circles is the best way to get your face looking refreshed.
De-Puffing
Eyes tend to be puffiest in the morning, so if this is your problem, look for an eye cream suitable for day use with caffeine to reduce any swelling. You can also keep your eye cream in the fridge for additional cooling and calming benefits.
Best Overall: La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream
Pros
- Soothes skin
- Reduces puffiness
- Suitable for day and night
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Slightly sticky feel (but absorbs quickly)
A favorite with dermatologists everywhere, La Roche Posay is the go to brand for those with delicate complexions. This ophthalmologist and allergy tested soothing eye cream works to reduce puffiness and eye bags to leave you looking bright eyed and refreshed.
The ingredients include caffeine and decongestant thermal spring water to cool and calm the eye area, while sodium hyaluronate and glycerine provide an intense dose of moisture to target fine lines and dryness. The formula is also free from fragrance and parabens to avoid irritation.
Best Budget: Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream
Pros
- Non-irritating
- Strengthens skin barrier
- Calming formula
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Slightly smaller tube
This cooling option from drugstore favorites Cetaphil has a smooth gel-cream texture that glides onto the skin to provide a multitude of benefits for the delicate skin around the eyes. Pack full of vitamins and hyaluronic acid, it absorbs quickly and gets to work instantly.
Suitable for all skin types, this eye cream is a bathroom shelf essential as it helps strengthen the skin barrier to improve the overall long-term appearance of your eyes.
Best Splurge: Tata Harper Restorative Anti-Aging Refillable Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Brightening
Pros
- Targets dark circles
- Suitable for all skin types
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Expensive
- Refill option sometimes sells out
If you are looking to treat yourself to a luxurious eye cream, this option from Tata Harper feels like a mini facial every time you apply it. The gorgeous green and gold packaging not only brightens up your bathroom shelf but also your eye area.
This eye cream uses an innovative and unique combination of spanish lavender, calcified red algae, and dabberlocks seaweed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, diminish under eye bags, and promote elastin and collagen.
Best Drugstore: Burt’s Bees Calming Eye Cream with Aloe and Rice Milk for Sensitive Skin
Pros
- National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance
- Great price
- Fragrance free
Cons
- Pump dispenser could be better
- Slightly thinner formula
This lightweight cream was developed especially for those with sensitive skin and uses a soothing mix of aloe, rice milk, and honey to reduce redness and protect the skin’s moisture barrier.
A hydrating mix of humectants, oils, and squalane tackle dryness gently to ensure your skin is left feeling calm and plumped. This cream is ideal for both day and night use due to its non-greasy feel.
Best for Wrinkles: Cerave Anti-Aging Eye Cream for Wrinkles with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Soothes redness
- Replenishes moisture
Cons
- Pump dispenser could be better
- Slightly thin texture
No matter what your skin type is, when it comes to the eye area wrinkles are the number one concern for almost everybody. This fragrance-free and ophthalmologist-tested option from Cerave is not only affordable but also extremely effective in reducing the appearance of fine lines.
This eye cream really has it all—a unique peptide complex works to keep crow’s feet at bay while caffeine de-puffs any eye bags. Niacinamide then smoothes and brightens while ceramides keep the skin’s barrier in peak condition.
Best for Dark Circles: Clinique All About Eyes with Vitamin C
Pros
- Available in mini size
- Suitable for all skin types
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a tube instead of a jar
- Needs some time to absorb
Banish those dark circles and illuminate your under eyes with this gentle cream from Clinique. Infused with vitamin C and green tea extract, it works to both nourish and brighten the skin and leave you looking refreshed.
Suitable for both day and night use, this cream works equally well under makeup as it does as it does on its own. The lightweight formula also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.
Best for Fine Lines: Bioessence Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream
Pros
- Suitable for day and night
- Cruelty-free
- Non-greasy
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Jar could be more durable
This innovative eye cream despite its weightless formula is actually packed full of skin enriching ingredients that help to nourish, hydrate, and smooth out your skin. This do it all cream contains paracress extract to firm your skin, while sugarcane-derived squalane seals in moisture.
The standout ingredient however is the marine algae complex which reduces fine lines and wrinkles and evens out the skin. We also love that this product is both cruelty and fragrance free.
Best for Tiredness: The Ordinary Caffeine 5% + EGCG Depuffing Eye Serum
Pros
- Reduces puffiness
- Targets dark circles
- Revitalizes skin
Cons
- Need to be careful with droplet bottle
- More of a serum than a cream
While this serum doesn't replace a good night’s sleep, it can help to reduce puffiness and dark circles and leave you looking revitalized. Suitable for all skin types, caffeine and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) simultaneously tackle pigmentation and puffiness to result in overall more glowing skin.
The serum formula absorbs quickly and the non-sticky fee makes it a great option for layering with other products.
Best K Beauty: Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum with Niacinamide
Pros
- Easy to use
- Cooling and calming
- Brightens eye area
Cons
- Not everyone may like the roller applicator
- Not as widely available
Korean beauty brands have some of the most effective skincare products available and this calming roller eye cream is a firm favorite with beauty editors, makeup artists and influencers everywhere due to how well it works.
Suitable for all skin types, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, green tea, and niacinamide all work together to reduce puffiness, hydrate, diminish the appearance of fine lines, and leave the eye area looking brighter.
Best for Mature Skin: Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Under Eye Gel
Pros
- Calming formula
- Improves the appearance of lines
- Alcohol-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a jar to a tube
- Not as effective for dark circles
The skin around the eyes can become more delicate as we age, so if you find your complexion has become more sensitive over time—try this gentle multi-purpose gel from Aveeno.
This product not only reduces the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles but also uses a combination of antioxidant rich peptides, oat extract, and vitamin B3 to hydrate and moisturize, leaving your skin looking firmer and more supple.
Best for Anti-Aging: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Revitalizes eye area
- Non-sticky formula
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
This luxurious option from Sulwhasoo has a balm like texture that is packed full of anti-aging ingredients to ensure every skin concern is taken care of. Ginseng saponins and ginseng retinol go deep into the skin to minimize the signs of aging.
Dullness, puffiness, and sagging are also improved with a potent dose of licorice root extract, to leave your skin looking smoother and more radiant.
Best for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Pros
- Available in 2 sizes
- Fragrance free
- Extra hydrating
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Mini size isn’t available everywhere
When your skin is lacking hydration it can emphasize any fine lines and wrinkles. If you find your skin always feels parched no matter how much moisturizer you apply, then this eye cream from Kiehl’s is the one for you.
Avocado oil and shea butter gently rehydrate the skin to restore its suppleness and softness, while beta-carotene provides the eye area with a multitude of antioxidant benefits.
Best for Oily Skin: Paula’s Choice RESIST Anti-Aging Eye Gel
Pros
- Good for crow’s feet
- Made in USA
- De-puffing
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Smaller size
This lightweight gel from Paula’s Choice is the best choice for those with oily skin who find heavy creams tend to turn their skin greasy. The fast-absorbing formula refreshes tired eyes while also targeting multiple signs of aging.
The winning formula of this eye gel combines peptides and hyaluronic acid to strengthen the skin barrier and plump and smooth the skin.
Best for Under Makeup: The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream
Pros
- Great price
- Smoothes skin
- Plumps and firms
Cons
- Basic packaging
- May take time to see results
This best-selling eye cream from The Inkey List went viral when it was first released due to the powerful effects of the Matrixyl 3000 peptide which works to smooth fine lines and depuff any under eye bags.
This eye cream is the perfect option for combining with your moisturizer and wearing under makeup as it absorbs quickly and improves the finish of any eye makeup.
Best for Day: Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Pros
- Affordable
- Protects from UV light
- Unscented
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- More of a gel than a cream
No matter how exhausted you feel, this revitalizing eye gel from Good Molecules will leave you looking fresh and ready for the day ahead. Formulated with a powerful combo of skin-nourishing ingredients, applying this every morning is a great habit to get into to keep you looking bright eyed.
Yerba mate delivers natural antioxidants to the skin while caffeine relieves puffiness and swelling. Finally hyaluronic acid plumps up the skin to smooth out any fine lines.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best under eye cream for sensitive eyes?
A:The best eye cream for sensitive skin is one that is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and formulated without any harsh ingredients. For those with particularly sensitive skin, it may be best to also avoid creams containing alcohol.
-
Q: How do I avoid irritating my eyes when using eye cream?
A:Be as gentle as possible when applying your eye cream. Lightly tap it under and over the eye and avoid rubbing or dragging the product across the skin.
-
Q: How much should I spend on an eye cream?
A:Look at your budget and then choose an option within your price range. Take a look over our list as both the high end and drugstore picks have been chosen for their effectiveness.
