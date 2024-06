The Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Written by Clare Holden

The skin around the eye area is the most delicate on the face, which means for those with sensitive skin finding a cream that doesn’t cause irritation can feel like mission impossible. We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Michele Green MD to get her expert opinion on what to look out for or avoid when choosing a product for delicate complexions. She told us, “Individuals with sensitive skin should avoid ingredients such as alcohol, fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, as these ingredients are known skin irritants.”

She also explained the benefits of some ingredients saying, “Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that attracts water to the skin to smooth out fine lines and temporarily plump the skin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects the under-eye area from UV damage and oxidative stress, as well as soothes the skin. Caffeine is another excellent ingredient that works to reduce puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and under eye bags.”

We combined professional recommendations with tried and tested favorites to ensure we found the best eye creams for sensitive skin for every budget and skin concern.

Best Overall: La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream

Best Budget: Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

Best Splurge: Tata Harper Restorative Anti-Aging Refillable Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Brightening

Best Drugstore: Burt’s Bees Calming Eye Cream with Aloe and Rice Milk for Sensitive Skin

Best for Wrinkles: Cerave Anti-Aging Eye Cream for Wrinkles with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid

Best for Dark Circles: Clinique All About Eyes with Vitamin C

Best for Fine Lines: Bioessence Squalane and Marine Algae Eye Cream

Best for Tiredness: The Ordinary Caffeine 5% + EGCG Depuffing Eye Serum

Best K Beauty: Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum with Niacinamide

Best for Mature Skin: Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Under Eye Gel

Best for Anti-Aging: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream

Best for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Best for Oily Skin: Paula’s Choice RESIST Anti-Aging Eye Gel

Best for Under Makeup: The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream

Best for Day: Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel