The Best Eyelash Curlers for Straight, Short or Long Lashes

However, the best curlers available won’t do you any good if they aren’t suited to your eye and lash type. Some products, for instance, are designed for round eyes while others are best for almond and deep-set eyes. Curlers also vary by handle type and material (firm plastic or metal). To find out which eyelash curlers are worth the hype and which are best for your eye type, continue reading below.

When you’re using an eyelash curler, the stakes can feel quite high; one wrong move and you’ve ripped out your lashes! Fortunately, a good curler can alleviate this fear and make the curling process feel controlled and comfortable. The best curlers check both these boxes and more — they also create a lifted swoop that lasts all day, especially when you use good techniques and a great mascara .

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyelash Curlers

Material

Eyelash curlers are usually made with metal, plastic or a combination of both. Ideally, a metal curler contains only stainless steel, which is hypoallergenic, resistant to corrosion and sturdy. Plastic curlers can be long-lasting as well, as long as they are made with ABS plastic (short for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), a polymer that is strong, firm and durable.

The type of material can go a long way in making your curling experience more comfortable. Metal curlers are durable and easy to clean, but the handles can become uncomfortable if you have to squeeze the curler multiple times to achieve a lifted curl. Plastic curlers usually have comfortable, grippy handles, but they can be more difficult to clean.

Design

Eyelash curlers fall into one of three design categories: scissor handles, spring handles or a heated wand. Scissor-handled curlers are the most traditional and work like a pair of scissors. Spring-handled curlers work like spring-handled scissors; they stay open because of a spring and you squeeze them closed.

A heated wand curler is quite different. When you turn it on, the wand heats up to 75 degrees Celsius (167 degrees Fahrenheit) or more, and you run the wand over the length of your lashes as if you’re applying mascara. The motion helps draw the lashes up into a curve, and the heat helps them stay in that lifted position.

Curvature

The curvature of an eyelash curler is arguably its most important feature. This is because the curve of the metal bar can make it difficult or easy for you to get a long-lasting, natural-looking swoop.

In general, eyelash curlers with a pronounced curve are ideal for round or slightly protruding eye shapes. Curlers with a less-pronounced curve are better for almond shaped or deep-set eyes.

Padding

Traditional lash curlers (those with scissor handles or spring handles) always come with at least one silicone pad. The pad cushions the lashes as you press them between the curved metal bars of the curler and helps create a natural-looking shape.

Generally, a soft and squishy silicone pad is easier to use and is less likely to cause pinching or pulling as you curl your lashes. However, it may not create a long-lasting swoop. A medium to firm silicone pad creates a more dramatic upward swoop, but is more likely to cause pinching or pulling.

Price

Eyelash curlers vary widely in price depending on the quality of the materials, design and brand name. You can expect to pay anywhere between $2 and $50 for a curler, with most curlers ranging between $5 and $40.