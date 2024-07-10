The Best Eyelash Curlers for Straight, Short or Long Lashes
Confession: I have a fear of lash curlers. I used to believe that even the best eyelash curlers were a bad idea, because I’ve heard so many tales of people accidentally ripping out their lashes or crimping them to an extreme. The horror stories were enough to make me stop using a curler completely for a few years! Of course, my lashes suffered and never looked as fanned out or curled as I wanted them to be.
When I finally returned to the world of lash curlers, I realized a couple things: Taking the time to find the right curler for my eye and lash type is worth it, and technique matters. Not every lash curler I tried worked well for me and my level of experience, which makes sense! Some are designed for round eyes while others are better for almond eyes and deep-set eyes. Curlers also vary by handle type and material (firm plastic or metal). To find out which eyelash curlers are worth the hype and which are best for your eye type, continue reading below.
Finding the Best Eyelash Curlers
When you’re using an eyelash curler, the stakes can feel quite high; one wrong move and you’ve ripped out your lashes! Fortunately, a good curler can alleviate this fear and make the curling process feel controlled and comfortable. The best curlers check both these boxes and more — they also create a lifted swoop that lasts all day, especially when you use good techniques and a great mascara.
However, the best curlers available won’t do you any good if they aren’t suited to your eye and lash type. Some products, for instance, are designed for round eyes while others are best for almond and deep-set eyes. Curlers also vary by handle type and material (firm plastic or metal). To find out which eyelash curlers are worth the hype and which are best for your eye type, continue reading below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Eyelash Curlers
Material
Eyelash curlers are usually made with metal, plastic or a combination of both. Ideally, a metal curler contains only stainless steel, which is hypoallergenic, resistant to corrosion and sturdy. Plastic curlers can be long-lasting as well, as long as they are made with ABS plastic (short for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), a polymer that is strong, firm and durable.
The type of material can go a long way in making your curling experience more comfortable. Metal curlers are durable and easy to clean, but the handles can become uncomfortable if you have to squeeze the curler multiple times to achieve a lifted curl. Plastic curlers usually have comfortable, grippy handles, but they can be more difficult to clean.
Design
Eyelash curlers fall into one of three design categories: scissor handles, spring handles or a heated wand. Scissor-handled curlers are the most traditional and work like a pair of scissors. Spring-handled curlers work like spring-handled scissors; they stay open because of a spring and you squeeze them closed.
A heated wand curler is quite different. When you turn it on, the wand heats up to 75 degrees Celsius (167 degrees Fahrenheit) or more, and you run the wand over the length of your lashes as if you’re applying mascara. The motion helps draw the lashes up into a curve, and the heat helps them stay in that lifted position.
Curvature
The curvature of an eyelash curler is arguably its most important feature. This is because the curve of the metal bar can make it difficult or easy for you to get a long-lasting, natural-looking swoop.
In general, eyelash curlers with a pronounced curve are ideal for round or slightly protruding eye shapes. Curlers with a less-pronounced curve are better for almond shaped or deep-set eyes.
Padding
Traditional lash curlers (those with scissor handles or spring handles) always come with at least one silicone pad. The pad cushions the lashes as you press them between the curved metal bars of the curler and helps create a natural-looking shape.
Generally, a soft and squishy silicone pad is easier to use and is less likely to cause pinching or pulling as you curl your lashes. However, it may not create a long-lasting swoop. A medium to firm silicone pad creates a more dramatic upward swoop, but is more likely to cause pinching or pulling.
Price
Eyelash curlers vary widely in price depending on the quality of the materials, design and brand name. You can expect to pay anywhere between $2 and $50 for a curler, with most curlers ranging between $5 and $40.
What Are the Different Types of Eyelash Curlers?
Heated
A heated eyelash curler is essentially a small heated wand. It either comes with a rechargeable battery (and includes a charging cord) or has a compartment for one to two AA batteries. In general, a good eyelash curler has multiple heat settings so you can choose how gentle or dramatic of a curl you create. While heated lash curlers often get a bad rap, they can be more gentle than traditional curlers on a low heat setting. They are also a top pick for lash extensions because they are less likely to cause breakage.
Scissor
A scissor eyelash curler is one that has mechanical scissor handles. This is the most traditional curling design and it gives you full control over how much or how little you want to squeeze the curler. Scissor curlers are made either of metal, plastic or a combination of both.
Spring Handle
A spring-handled eyelash curler is a curler that has a spring in between the handles. This keeps the handles in an expanded position at rest, so that you have to squeeze the handles together to press into your lashes and create a curl. Spring-handled curlers are very easy to use because the automatic opening helps prevent pinching and pulling.
Best With a Spring Handle: Lash Star Stardust Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Grippy spring handles
- No pinching
- Includes 1 refill pad
Cons
- Expensive
- May not like jewel-encrusted handle
- May prefer a firmer silicone pad
If you’re looking for an all-around great eyelash curler with grippy spring handles, a long-lasting design, comfortable silicone pads and a little pizzazz, you’ll love the Lash Star Stardust Eyelash Curler. I found that this curler delivered results again and again, and I was never afraid that it would pull out my lashes or pinch. It was also easy to walk the curler up my lashes and curl them at a slightly higher point to create more of a curve.
What you might not like: This curler is expensive, and the jewel encrusted handle may not appeal to you. You may also prefer a firmer silicone pad to prevent a hard crimp, though I found this added comfort.
Best With a Scissor Handle: Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Includes 1 replacement pad
- Creates fanned-out lashes
- Can use before and after mascara
Cons
- Expensive
- Small chance you can pinch eyelids
- Small chance lashes get pulled out in corners
What makes the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler such a great all-around pick? It has a long curve and a wide opening, both of which can accommodate a variety of eye shapes and lash types. Plus, the classic, stainless steel design makes it durable. I found that this curler creates beautiful, fanned-out lashes. I also love that you can use it before and after mascara, and you can flip it upside down and use it on your bottom lashes.
The downsides? This is an expensive curler, and without careful placement you may accidentally pinch your lids. There is also a tiny space between the silicone and the curler on either side that can trap lashes.
Best Splurge: Lash Star Supreme Lash Curler, 24k Gold-Plated
Pros
- Great for natural and faux lashes
- Comes with 1 refill pad
- Soft silicone for easy crimping
Cons
- May prefer firmer silicone pad
- Expensive
If you like the idea of a comfortable, non-pinching curler like the Lash Star Stardust Eyelash Curler but prefer scissor handles, try the Supreme Lash Curler. The stainless steel metal is plated in 24-karat gold, which is naturally hypoallergenic. Plus, the curler has that same squishy silicone, which helped me crimp my lashes in less time.
However, you may prefer a firmer silicone pad to create a milder crimp. This curler is also expensive.
Best Budget: Wet n Wild High On Lash Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Sturdy feel
- Lifts and fans out lashes
- Helps create long-lasting curl
Cons
- Doesn’t work well for every eye shape
- May not be long lasting
- Extra silicone pad not included
Not all good lash curlers cost over $25! Meet the Wet n Wild High On Lash Eyelash Curler, a budget-friendly pick that delivers lifted, fanned-out lashes. It has a sturdy feel which helps create a secure, firm grip while you are curling your lashes. Overall, buyers note that this curler makes a long-lasting curl when used correctly.
However, this curler doesn’t work well for every eye shape, as it has a pronounced curve. A few buyers also found that it broke within the first year of use. Note that this curler doesn’t come with an extra silicone pad.
Best Bang for Your Buck: Kaasage Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Grippy handles
- Long lasting
- 5 replacement pads included
Cons
- Not ideal for almond-shaped eyes
- Mechanism may pinch under eye skin
- Crimping too hard can damage eyelashes
While metal eyelash curlers have a luxurious feel, they aren’t always the easiest or most comfortable to use. If you’d prefer to try a hybrid curler (which has both plastic and metal), we recommend the Kaasage Eyelash Curler. It has grippy handles that don’t get stuck in any one position, and the overall design is sturdy and built for longevity. Best of all, this product comes with tweezers, a small storage bag and five replacement silicone pads.
The downsides? The actual curler isn’t ideal for almond-shaped eyes and eyes that don’t have a pronounced curve. In addition, the metal mechanism beneath the curler can pinch the under eye skin if you’re not careful. A few customers also found that the crimp was too extreme, and the curler damaged their eyelashes.
Best Heated Curler: Lash Star Heated Lash Curler
Pros
- Easy to use
- All-day curl
- Gentle on lashes
Cons
- Learning curve
- Expensive
- Cap often pops off
Heated eyelash curlers get a bad rap for causing lash damage, but the Lash Star Heated Lash Curler will change your mind. I found that it was easier to use than many traditional curlers and less anxiety-inducing — I wasn’t going to accidentally rip out my lashes! Plus, it gave my lashes an impressive lift that lasted all day long. I loved that I could choose between several different heat levels (75 degrees celsius, or 167 degrees Fahrenheit, was enough to create a substantial curl on my lashes). Overall, this is the curler I return to the most, and it hasn’t caused any adverse effects on my lashes.
However, there is a learning curve. It’s easy to create an unnatural curl with a heated curler, as the lash ends tend to stick straight up. This product is also expensive, and the cap often pops off when I store the curler in my makeup bag.
Best Budget Heated Curler: TOUCHBeauty Professional Heated Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Soft silicone pads
- Gently heated
- Long-lasting curl
Cons
- Can take more time than a traditional curler
- AA batteries required
- Some customers received faulty curlers
Love the idea of a heated eyelash curler but don’t want to spend more than $20? If so, consider the TOUCHBeauty Professional Heated Eyelash Curler. It works like a manual lash curler in that you still have to squeeze it at the base of your lashes to achieve a curl, but gently-heated, soft silicone pads enhance the curl.
While the curling process takes the same amount of time as a traditional curler (perhaps more, as you have to wait for the curler to heat up), the effect may be longer-lasting because of the heat. Other features you may not like: This curler requires AA batteries, and some buyers received products that stopped working after just a few uses.
Best Heated Curler for Lash Extensions: Chella Deluxe Heated Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Gentle heat
- No squeezing or pinching
- Rechargeable battery
Cons
- Takes time
- Pricey
- Curl may not be natural-looking
Mechanical eyelash curlers can damage lash extensions (like those worn by Sabrina Carpenter), but a heated curler can give them an impressive lift without causing issues. The Chella Deluxe Heated Eyelash Curler is a top pick for lash extensions because it uses gentle heat to help you brush the lashes into an upward sweep. It also has a rechargeable battery (no AAs here!) and the handle is easy to maneuver.
On the other hand, it takes time to use this heated curler because you have to wait for it to heat and it can take several rounds to fully curl your lashes. It’s also a pricey pick.
Best Hypoallergenic: Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Stainless steel and silicone
- Works for variety of eye shapes
- Long lasting
Cons
- May leave crimp
- A few customers received faulty products from Amazon
- Design change in recent years
If you have sensitive eyes and need to be careful about the metal you use near your skin, try the Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler. This hypoallergenic curler contains only stainless steel and silicone, so it’s built to prevent irritation and last a long time. The large curve of the curler can also accommodate a wide variety of eye shapes, and the silicone is medium firm.
However, this curler can leave a harsh crimp in your lashes if you aren’t careful with your technique. A few customers also received faulty products. Others note that the design has changed in recent years and isn’t quite as good as the original.
Best Runner-Up Spring Handle: Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Easy to use
- Grippy handles
- Mascara included
Cons
- Pricey
- A few buyers received faulty products
- Not recommended for lash extensions
A spring handle lash curler is a great pick if you like the feel of spring-handled scissors. It can help make for a more comfortable curling process, and the grippy handles mean you won’t slip and accidentally rip your lashes. Best of all, this curler comes with a sample-sized bottle of Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara.
The downsides? This curler and mascara duo is on the pricey side, and a few customers have received products with faulty springs. They can also be harsh on lash extensions (though manual curlers in general are not ideal for lash extensions).
Best for Straight Lashes: Surratt Relevee Lash Curler
Pros
- Lengthens and fans out lashes
- Accommodates variety of eye shapes
- Wide curler opening
Cons
- Expensive
- A few buyers received used products
If you’re looking for an elegant curler that can create the illusion of long, fanned-out lashes, check out the Surratt Relevee Lash Curler. It has a wide curler opening and the curve is less pronounced than other products, so it can accommodate almond-shaped eyes and short or sparse lashes. All in all, this is a high-quality curler that is worth the splurge.
What you might not like: A few customers received used products when purchasing off Amazon. It’s also expensive.
Best for Short Lashes: Shiseido Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Great for almond-shaped eyes
- No pinching
- Grabs lashes close to the lid
Cons
- Pricey
- A few customers accidentally damaged lashes
- Curl can look unnatural depending on technique
It’s not easy finding a curler that can accommodate short or sparse lashes, but the Shiseido can do both. This award-winning curler has an “edge-free” design, meaning either side of the curler opening is sealed to prevent pinching. It also has a less-pronounced curve than other products, so it can grab lashes close to the lid. Overall, this curler creates an all-day curl for even the toughest lashes.
However, this product is pricey, and a few customers have accidentally ripped or damaged their lashes when using it. Others note that the curl can look unnatural depending on how firm you are in your grip when crimping the lashes.
Best Runner-Up for Short Lashes: Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Affordable
- Grabs lashes at base
- Firm silicone doesn’t create harsh crimp
Cons
- Handles are short
- Edges of curler may pull out lashes
- Silicone may be too firm
On the hunt for a less-expensive alternative to the Shiseido Eyelash Curler? If so, consider the Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler. The modest curve on the curl opening helps you grab onto lashes at the base, and the firm silicone pad prevents a harsh crimp from forming as you curl. Another bonus: The curler comes with a small carrying bag and two replacement pads.
However, the handles on this curler are a bit short, which can make it slightly difficult to use. A few buyers also found that the edges of the curler could pull out their eyelashes if they weren’t careful with their placement. Plus, the silicone may be too firm depending on your preference.
Best for Almond Eyes: Tweezerman Curl 38 Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Wide and flat curved top bar to accommodate almond eyes
- Narrow opening for precise curl
- 3 replacement pads included
Cons
- Pricey
- May break after several years of use
- No replacement pads sold separately
Most eyelash curlers can’t accommodate almond-shaped eyes, which have a wider, flat-top lid and a short distance between the top and bottom lid. In contrast, the Tweezerman Curl 38 Eyelash Curler is designed specifically for almond-shaped eyes. This curler has a wide and flat curved top bar along with a narrower opening so you can precisely squeeze all lashes. In addition, the wider distance between the scissor handles gives you more control. This curler comes with three silicone replacement pads.
What can be improved: A few customers have had the lash curler break on them after several years of use, which caused them to accidentally rip out their lashes. Also, Tweezerman doesn’t sell separate replacement pads specific to the Curl 38 Curler.
Best for Beginners: Revlon Natural Lash Lift Curler
Pros
- One replacement pad included
- Sturdy, wide handles
- Soft, squishy pad is easy to use
Cons
- May not accommodate all eye types
- Soft silicone pads wear out more quickly than firm ones
- Expensive
If you’re just entering the world of lash curlers, the Hourglass Lash Curler is an excellent place to start. It has a sturdy feel and wide handles, which gives you a sense of control. The curler also has a soft, squishy silicone pad which is easier to use than a firm pad and less likely to cause pinching. Plus, the curved bar is wide enough to capture all the lashes at once (rather than having to curl your lashes in sections).
The downsides: This lash curler has a broad and wide curve that may not accommodate all eye shapes. Soft silicone pads also wear out more quickly than firm ones.
Best Amazon Pick: Amazon Basics Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Cost effective
- Smooth mechanical design
- Thick silicone pad lasts a long time
Cons
- May feel flimsy
- No replacement pads
- May pinch lashes in outer corners
Looking for a simple, cost-effective lash curler that gets the job done? If so, check out the AmazonBasics Eyelash Curler. It has a lightweight feel and a smooth mechanical design that doesn’t stick in one position. It also has a thick silicone pad that lasts longer than most.
On the other hand, some buyers have reported that the lightweight design actually makes the lash curler feel flimsy. It also doesn’t come with any replacement pads, though the pad is a standard size and other brand’s replacement pads fit in this curler. Users with wide, fanned-out lashes may find that this curler pinches the lashes in the outer corners.
Best for a Natural Look: Shu Uemura Iconic Eyelash Curler
Pros
- Great for short or sparse lashes
- No pinching or pulling
- Creates fanned-out, dramatic curl
Cons
- Most recent model is not the same as original curler
- Curl in lashes may not last all day
Some lash curlers can create an unnatural crimp, curve, or straight-up lashes, but not the Shu Uemura Iconic Lash Curler! It creates fanned-out, fluttery-looking lashes thanks to a wide opening and a subtle curve in the metal bar. The silicone pad is also medium firm, so it is squishy enough to prevent pinching or pulling but firm enough to create a dramatic curl.
However, some buyers have noticed that the most recent model of the Shu Uemura Curler is not the same as older models. In addition, a few customers have found that the curl doesn’t last all day.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I choose a good eyelash curler?
A:When picking a curler, think first about your eye shape and lash type. Do you have round eyes, almond-shaped eyes or something in between? Usually, curlers with a less-pronounced curve and a slightly more narrow opening are a great pick for people with almond-shaped or deep-set eyes. Curlers with a more pronounced curve are a better pick for people with round eyes.
-
Q: What is the best eyelash curler?
A:Our top eyelash curler recommendations include the Lash Star Stardust Eyelash Curler and the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler.
-
Q: How much do eyelash curlers cost?
A:Eyelash curlers cost anywhere between $2 and $45.
