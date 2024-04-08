The Best Brown Mascaras for a Soft Makeup Look
Finding the best brown mascara isn’t as easy as buying it from your favorite brand. Many popular makeup brands (including Bobbi Brown and Ilia) don’t offer brown versions of their signature mascaras. Plus, the brown varieties of many iconic mascaras simply don’t perform as well as the originals. So, how do you know which products are worth buying and which are not?
To help you make the right purchase the first time, we’ve created a comprehensive list of the best brown mascaras on the market. We based our recommendations on product reviews, formulations, toxicity ratings, application, wear time, smudge tests, shipping and return policies and price. In addition, we made sure to include products that cater to different lash types — from sparse to short to straight — so you can always achieve voluminous, lengthened lashes that hold a curl and don’t smudge. Learn more about how we selected the best brown mascaras below.
The 15 Best Brown Mascaras for a Soft Makeup Look
Finding the Best Brown Mascaras
If you love a soft and natural look, brown mascara is a great product to have in your makeup bag. You can wear it every day to help enhance and draw attention to your eyes without making them look too dramatic. In addition, you may find that a rich brown complements your skin and your overall appearance better than black.
Unfortunately, many brown mascaras miss the mark. They’re either too close to black or too light to make a noticeable difference. Finding that sweet spot can be tricky, but we found excellent products by paying attention to staying power, application, ingredients, availability and price.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Brown Mascaras
Staying Power
A good mascara should last about eight hours without flaking or smudging. As such, we made sure to examine each product’s staying power. We assessed longevity via some product testing and reviews, and comparing those results to the brand’s claims.
Application
Technique is very important when applying mascara, but so is the formulation and the wand. For a lengthened look, a liquid-y formula and a thin wand, preferably made of silicone, are ideal for lifting and separating the lashes. In contrast, a voluminous look is best achieved with a slightly thicker formula and a thicker brush made of soft fibers. We made sure to include both lengthening and volumizing formulas in our product roundup.
Ingredients
When selecting brown mascaras to include in our recommendations, we looked carefully at product ingredient lists. A typical ingredient list for mascara includes one or more colorants, conditioners, binding agents, bulking agents, antimicrobial agents and preservatives. Many products also have masking fragrance, which helps conceal unpleasant smells. While certain preservatives, masking fragrances and other ingredients are not likely to cause irritation, others are. We therefore included the toxicity and irritation rating for each product according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Bear in mind that the EWG’s toxicity rating is not the end all, be all in terms of how safe a product is to use, but it does provide useful information.
Availability
If you love walking into any drugstore, makeup outlet or supermarket and finding your favorite tube of mascara, availability is important. Certain big-name brands are always present on store shelves, while lesser-known brands may only be available online and at boutique retailers. We chose to include both well-known and lesser-known brands, as some lesser-known brands create excellent mascaras.
Price
Makeup specialists recommend that you replace your mascara every three months, which means you may end up buying four tubes a year. Keep that in mind when you purchase one tube, because the cost adds up. Most brown mascaras cost between $5 and $50, and the majority of our recommendations have a price point below $30.
What Are the Different Types of Brown Mascaras?
Waterproof
A waterproof brown mascara is one that contains water-repelling ingredients, such as silicones, waxes or certain oils. Once it dries on your lashes, it shouldn’t come off again until you use a makeup remover.
While waterproof mascaras have excellent staying power (some can even be worn during water sports), they aren’t the best for everyday use because they can damage your lashes over time. We therefore recommend a tubing or smudge-resistant brown mascara for everyday wear.
Tubing
Tubing mascara is mascara that forms a “tube” of product around every lash when you apply it. The key ingredients are polymers, which are plastic-like, synthetic molecules that latch onto lashes and resist water. Tubing mascara therefore not only makes your lashes appear thicker, but also creates a smudge-resistant barrier that can last for all-day wear. In addition, tubing mascara tends not to make a mess when you wash them off because the tubes slide off your lashes.
Smudge Resistant
Smudge-resistant mascara is mascara that isn’t easy to rub off if you accidentally touch your eye. Like tubing mascara, this product is relatively easy to remove, though it does make more of a mess. Smudge-resistant mascara also creates a full, lengthened look because the formula often contains more hydrating ingredients than tubing or waterproof mascaras.
Best Overall: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, Brown
Pros
- 3/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Lengthening
- Easy to wash off
Cons
- May get clumpy
- Not the best for volume
What we like about the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Brown Mascara: This smudge-resistant formula has a smooth application thanks to a creamy formula and a silicone wand. It works particularly well for lengthening lashes, and we love that it’s easy to wash off and doesn’t make a mess.
What could be improved: This product can get clumpy with time as the tube dries out. It also isn’t the best at creating volume, though it still works well. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
Best Runner-Up: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Building Mascara, Brown
Pros
- Volumizing
- Smooth application
- Washable
Cons
- 6/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Contains propylparaben
- Gets clumpy over time
Hoping to build up sparse lashes? If so, try the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Building Mascara in brown. This washable, smudge-resistant formula is beloved by makeup artists because it creates voluminous lashes without getting too clumpy. The wand is also easy to use on both the top and bottom lashes.
However, this product has a moderate toxicity and irritation rating of six out of 10 because it contains propylparaben, a potential endocrine disruptor and irritant. The formula also tends to dry out after a month and get clumpy.
Best Drugstore: Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Brown
Pros
- 2/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- 2 brown color options
- Clump resistant
Cons
- Not as volumizing as advertised
- Silicone brush could be better
If you’re looking for a simple brown mascara that holds a curl, defines lashes and creates length at a drugstore price, we recommend the Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara. It comes in both brown and black-brown waterproof, and both versions are resistant to clumps. Plus, it has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
On the other hand, we found this formula to be more lengthening as opposed to volumizing, even though Covergirl advertises volume. The silicone brush is also not the best we’ve tried, though it still does a decent job.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Curling Mascara, Deep Brown
Pros
- Silicone brush creates smooth application
- Holds a curl
- Cruelty free and vegan
Cons
- May clump and flake
- Dries out over time
- 4/10 toxicity and irritation rating
What we like about the e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Curling Mascara: The silicone bristle brush helps create a smooth application, and the mascara holds a curl all day long. In addition, the product is cruelty free and vegan.
What could be improved: Some users noticed clumping and flaking right away, and the formula continues to dry out as time goes on. This product also has a toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10.
Best Splurge: Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara, Chocolate
Pros
- Hourglass brush evenly coats lashes
- Soft, rich color
- Smooth application
Cons
- 4/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Flakes after a few hours
- Tube dries out over time
On the hunt for a true brown mascara that performs as well as traditional black formulas? If so, check out the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in chocolate. The hourglass-shaped brush helps separate and evenly coat the lashes so they are less likely to clump together. Overall, this mascara creates beautiful, fully-fanned lashes with a soft color.
However, the formula is prone to flaking after a few hours, and the tube dries out as time goes on. This product also has a toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10.
Best Volumizing: Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
Pros
- Double-conical brush creates thick, even coat
- Tubing
- Smooth application
Cons
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
- Heavy
- Expensive
Brown mascaras aren’t known for volume, but the Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara is the exception to the rule. This mascara comes with a double-conical brush (a brush with a twist), which is designed to hold onto more product so you can apply a thick, even coat in one go. The formula also contains polymers, which tube around the lashes and make them thicker.
This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though several past mascaras from Yves Saint Laurent have received ratings between three and eight out of 10. The main culprit for the higher ratings is fragrance. In addition, a few customers found that the formula is too heavy, and the product tends to smudge.
Best Lengthening: Tarte Maneater Mascara, Brown
Pros
- 2/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Hydrating ingredients
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not great for volume
- Tube dries out over time
- Expensive
Whether your lashes are short, straight or both, the Tarte Maneater Mascara in brown will help you create beautifully defined, long and curved lashes that last all day. The key is in the buttery-smooth formula (thanks to moisturizers like jojoba esters and glycerin). Plus, the thin, silicone wand makes it easy to apply mascara in one long swoop, from root to tip.
On the other hand, the Maneater Mascara isn’t the best at creating volume. The tube also tends to dry out after about a month. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
Best Natural: Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Nourishing Mascara, Brown
Pros
- 2/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Lengthening
- Hydrating
Cons
- Doesn’t easily stick to lashes
- May clump
If you’re concerned about the safety of your mascara, we recommend switching to Burt’s Bees. The brand’s Natural Nourishing Mascara in brown contains gentle, hydrating ingredients including jojoba oil and glycerin, which help nourish the lashes. In addition, the product is easy to apply and has a lengthening effect.
However, some buyers found that the formula doesn’t always stick to lashes easily, so you may need to apply more than one coat. It also tends to clump, especially after a month or so of use. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
Best Lifting: Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Pros
- Resists flaking and smudging
- Volumizing and lengthening
- Strengthening and hydrating
Cons
- 4/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Wand can get gloopy
- Tube could be bigger
Need a mascara that can hold a curl for eight hours or more? Stick with the Tarte Cosmetics Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara. The quick-dry formula resists flaking and smudging, all while creating a lifted, volumized appearance. Plus, the product contains strengthening and hydrating ingredients like olive esters and rice bran to help counter the negative effects of mascara.
What could be improved: It’s important to wipe excess mascara off the wand before applying, because the formula can become gloopy when you swipe it onto the lashes. Buyers also wish the product came in a bigger tube (it’s 0.13 ounces) for the price. This mascara has a toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10.
Best Waterproof: Heroine Make by KissMe Long Up Brown Super Waterproof Mascara
Pros
- All-day wear
- No smudging or flaking
- Maintains a curl
Cons
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
- Tough on lashes
Sweat, water and tears are no match for KissMe’s Heroine Make Long Up Brown Super Waterproof Mascara. This product lasts all day long without smudging or flaking, and it maintains a curl.
While the formula contains hydrating and strengthening ingredients such as amelia oil, royal jelly extract and argan oil, it can still be irritating and tough on lashes with repeated use. It also isn’t available at most retailers. This product has an unknown toxicity and irritation rating.
Best Tubing: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, Brown Black
Pros
- 3/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Creates thick lashes in 1-2 coats
- Easy to apply and remove
Cons
- Expensive
- Not available at in-person retailers
- Brown color may be too light
A tubing mascara may be exactly what you need if you want thicker, longer lashes but don’t like the messy removal process of traditional volumizing mascaras. The Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is an excellent pick because it creates that thick appearance in just one or two coats, and the thin silicone wand makes it easy to apply. We also like that the formula is vegan and cruelty free, and that this product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
However, this mascara is expensive, and it isn’t available at most in-person retailers. The brown color is also too light for some users.
Best for Outdoor Activities: Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Waterproof Mascara
Pros
- Quick drying
- Holds a curl
- All-day wear
Cons
- 4/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Difficult to remove
- Can be harsh on lashes
Spending a day outdoors and don’t want to worry about a flakey, smudgy mascara? If so, try the Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Waterproof Mascara. This quick-dry formula holds a curl extremely well, and the product stays all day long.
The downsides: This mascara is difficult to remove, and it can be harsh on lashes. In addition, the formula has a toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10, primarily because it contains BHT, a pro-inflammatory and potentially carcinogenic ingredient
Best Naturally Strengthening: Ere Perez Natural Almond Mascara, Brown
Pros
- Nourishing
- Buttery formula
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
- Expensive
- Oils can separate
Looking for a mascara that strengthens and softens your lashes more than it harms them? Consider the Ere Perez Natural Almond Mascara in brown. It contains sweet almond oil, beeswax and vitamin E to help nourish your lashes throughout the day. We love that it glides on like butter, and the thin wand makes it easy to apply.
However, this product is expensive, and you may need to shake the tube before applying because the oils can separate. It also doesn’t last as long as other brands. This mascara does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating.
Best Keratin-Infused: Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Mascara, Keratin-Infused
Pros
- Strengthening and hydrating
- Resists clumping
- Lengthening
Cons
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
- Not great staying power
- Need multiple coats
Rather than applying a keratin serum and a mascara, why not use just one product? If you want to simplify your routine, we recommend the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Mascara. It contains not only keratin, but also hydrating fatty acids from murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter. Overall, this formula helps create defined, lengthened lashes.
The downsides? You may need to apply multiple coats of this product in order to see the brown color. It also doesn’t have the staying power of similar products. Note that the Butter Bronzer Mascara does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though similar Physicians Formula products have a rating between three and six out of 10.
Best for Unruly Lashes: Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Brownish Black
Pros
- 3/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Helps pull lashes into uniform shape
- Volumizing
Cons
- Gets clumpy over time
- Not great for creating length
If you enjoy the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara but wish it had a fatter brush to help realign your lashes, try the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara instead. The formulas for each product are the same, but the non-Sky High version has a curved, thick brush that makes it easier to grab onto lashes at the base and pull them into a uniform shape. The thicker brush is also excellent for building volume.
As with the Sky-High mascara, the Lash Sensational mascara gets clumpy as time goes on. In contrast, the thicker wand isn’t as great for creating length. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Who should wear brown mascara?
A:Many people with light skin and light hair prefer brown mascara to black because it creates a softer look. However, anyone can wear brown mascara for a “no-makeup” makeup look!
-
Q: What is the best smudge-proof brown mascara?
A:Our top recommendation is the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara.
-
Q: How much does brown mascara cost?
A:Brown mascara costs anywhere between $5 and $50 for one tube. Generally, we believe you don’t have to spend more than $35 on a good mascara, and some of the best mascaras cost less than $10.
