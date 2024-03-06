Still, there are many liners that are worth adding to your makeup collection depending on your goals. To gain a better idea of which products will work best for you, it’s important to consider an eyeliner’s pigment, application method, longevity, ingredients and price.

While there are many excellent gel eyeliners on the market, it’s important to note that there isn’t one holy grail product. Liners that perform incredibly well, meaning they have a smooth application and excellent staying power, tend to contain ingredients that are potentially carcinogenic or irritating. In contrast, “clean beauty” products that contain non-toxic ingredients tend to not perform as well.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Gel Eyeliners

Pigment

A gel eyeliner’s pigment determines how vibrant it will be on your eyelids and waterline. If you want to achieve a bold, dramatic look, rich colors will generally serve you better than lighter ones. However, rich pigment doesn’t always translate to longevity; softer hues can have just as long if not longer staying powers depending on the other ingredients in the formula.

Application Method

Gel eyeliners traditionally come in the form of a dipping pot and a small, precise, rounded brush. However, you will also see them as mechanical pencils and “sharpenable” pencils. Pencils are a great tool for beginners because they always release a controlled amount of product. However, they can become dry and crumbly over time. Plus, the softer the formula, the more difficult pencils are to sharpen. Dipping pots offer the most versatility but come with a learning curve.

Longevity

How long do you need your gel eyeliner to last? If you plan to wear it all day long and even during a workout, a waterproof formula is the better choice. However, waterproof formulas are usually a little more irritating on the skin, and they’re harder to remove. Water-resistant and non-waterproof gel eyeliners are more forgiving when you apply them and usually contain gentler ingredients, but they may smudge during the day.

Ingredients

Whether you have sensitive skin or not, it’s important to know (at least on some level) the ingredients that are in your makeup. Tools like the (EWG) Skin Deep Cosmetics Database and Inci Decoder can help you better understand why certain ingredients are in your products and whether they pose any safety or irritation risks.

However, not every makeup product is analyzed in these databases, and some “clean,” high-quality products do not yet have an “EWG certified” rating, so it’s important not to rely on these tools alone. If you have sensitive skin, we generally recommend avoiding talc, butylated hydroxyanisole, sulfates and phthalates.

As for potential carcinogens, it’s hard to know which ingredients pose more of a risk than others because so many factors have an influence, including frequency of wear and ingredient amount. The primary ingredient we recommend watching out for is Black No. 2 (Ci 77266), a possible human carcinogen and irritant. (You may know this ingredient as carbon black.) Certain forms of Black No. 2 and small amounts of it may be low risk, so we chose to include these products in our recommendations. However, we made it clear which eyeliners contain Black No. 2 so you can make an informed decision.

Price

Gel eyeliners vary considerably in price based on the formulation and brand. Generally, they range between $5 and $60 for a one to three-month supply. Our recommendations range between $8 and $40.