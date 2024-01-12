The Best Niacinamide Serums for Radiant, Clear Skin

In effect, you can use a niacinamide serum to simplify your routine rather than complicate it, especially if it contains other beneficial ingredients. Get a better idea of how to pick the right product below.

The right niacinamide serum is not only one that doesn’t cause irritation, but also one that fits into your skincare routine. For instance, you might prefer a daytime formula if your nighttime regimen is set and you don’t want to change it. Or you may want your serum to contain additional ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid for moisture or vitamin C for an extra bright boost.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Niacinamide Serums

Concentration

While niacinamide is a gentle skincare ingredient, it’s best not to use a serum with a concentration greater than 10%, especially if you are a beginner or have sensitive skin. Concentrations at 10% or more may cause (rather than ease) irritation and redness.

So, what’s the optimal amount? Generally, a range between 2% and 5% is ideal. (Indeed, a 2013 study from the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that a 5% concentration eased skin inflammation from UV exposure.) However, a 10% niacinamide formula may be effective if you gradually incorporate it into your routine or apply it on top of your moisturizer.

Ingredients

The other ingredients in a niacinamide serum can make or break your skincare routine, so it’s important to pay attention to them. Beneficial add-ins include zinc for acne, rosacea or eczema, hyaluronic acid for moisture, vitamin C for brightness and reducing damage from UV rays, ceramides and peptides to improve your skin barrier and vitamin E to help heal and strengthen the skin barrier.

Ingredients you may want to avoid, especially if you have sensitive skin, include fragrance, essential oils, alcohol, artificial colorants and irritating preservatives like diazolidinyl urea and imidazolidinyl urea. More gentle preservatives (green flags) include sodium benzoate and phenoxyethanol.

Sensitivities

Do you struggle with allergies or sensitive skin? If so, not every niacinamide serum will work for you. We recommend starting with a serum that contains 5% niacinamide or less and other soothing, gentle ingredients, like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid.

It’s also important to perform a skin patch test before applying a new product to your face. To do: Dab a small amount of the serum onto your inner wrist and let sit for at least 15 minutes. If you don’t see any signs of irritation or an allergic reaction, it should be okay to use.

Routine

Niacinamide serum works well with a wide variety of other skincare products, but it could cause excess sensitivity and irritation if it’s incorrectly paired with certain ingredients. For instance, applying a niacinamide serum immediately after using a chemical exfoliant toner, such as salicylic acid toner, could cause skin barrier damage.

If you want to use niacinamide and a chemical exfoliant at the same time, consider purchasing a serum that contains both. It will be specially formulated and balanced, so your skin is less likely to react.

Price

Unfortunately, niacinamide serums get pricey quickly. Only a few products on the market cost less than $10, and some cost more than $80 for a three to four-ounce bottle. We chose to recommend products between $6 and $60, keeping budget in mind.