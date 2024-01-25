Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty fact: There’s something about eyelash extensions which instantly transforms a makeup look. False styles can go with you everywhere from the boardroom to the red carpet! You can stack on layers for a more dramatic look, while individual lash clusters are ideal for no-makeup makeup days. You can even customize individual lashes to recreate viral lash trends — quite frankly, it’s a blast!

Just take pop star Sabrina Carpenter, for example. The Emails I Can’t Send singer knows a thing or two about rocking false eyelashes. In September 2023, celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez revealed that she used Velour Beauty’s Xtensions Lash Clusters – Classic to create a natural, flared cat-eye shape for Carpenter at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Since then, Gonzalez has continued to elevate Carpenter’s glam with lashes from the brand. The MUA even revealed on Instagram that she applied the Velour Beauty’s Lash Xtensions Kit on White Lotus star Beatrice Granno for the Emmy Awards in 2024. The brand is notorious for trendy lashes that celebs and online shoppers love. Scroll ahead for the beauty 411 on these lovely lash clusters!

At their core, these fluffy lashes deliver salon-quality results at home. They’re made with a thin, non-irritating band, which is a plus for beauty enthusiasts with sensitive eyes. Each set comes equipped with 10mm 12mm and 14mm lash clusters designed to provide up to three weeks of wear. You can mix and match your lash length to achieve the perfect style. The Velour Multi-Day Lash Bond helps these water-resistant lash extensions last up to five days.

The application is simple. Apply the Multi-Day Lash Bond across the top of one lash cluster and underneath the natural lash. Wait between 10-to-15 minutes until it gets tacky, and use the Too Real Lash Extension Tool to place the cluster on the underside of your natural lashes, just above the water line. You can use the extension tool to fuse the falsies with your natural lashes to provide additional security.

For a flared shape, apply lash clusters in increasing length from the outer corner using the longest cluster and decreasing in size as you work toward the inner eye. For a round shape, apply the same-length lash clusters from the outer corner inward.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones who swear by these lashes. Verified Amazon shoppers are impressed with the comprehensive kit. “The little lash kit is everything you need to get started doing your own lashes. I like the wispiness of these lashes,” one reviewer wrote. “They are lightweight and I think what I like best is they are reusable. I feel like I’m doing my part to help the environment by using reusable products.”

A lash newbie opened up about their journey using the lashes. “I definitely need some more practice but first impressions are everything,” the shopper began. They were “Super impressed with how lightweight these lashes are.” The reviewer said, “I like that they come in clusters so I can control how much or little I want to add to my lids.”

Ready to elevate your makeup moments? Snag these reusable celeb-approved eyelash extensions for $37!

See it: Get the Velour Xtensions Kit for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

