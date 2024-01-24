Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to beauty trends, one thing that will never go out of style is false lashes. Due to their ability to take a makeup look to the next level, false lashes are a favorite accoutrement for many. Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the history of the sport, knows how to create a sleek makeup look that’s ideal for game day (or any other day, for that matter). If you’re interested in channeling Biles’ latest beauty hit, we found her favorite pair of lashes — applied by celebrity makeup artist, Alayza Casey — for $30. These Lilly Lashes may become your new beauty bestie, so read on!

Lilly Lashes was founded by reality TV star Lilly Ghalichi in 2013 to develop and design inclusive, quality and innovative 3D lash alternatives in mink, faux mink and synthetic styles. The brand has reportedly become a favorite of celebrities like Biles, Kim Kardashian, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and more. That’s quite a client list!

These Aspen 3D Mink Lashes are ideal for your beauty routine — especially if you’re a lash girl — and who isn’t these days? The mink beauties have a wispy flare and will add a fluffy, glam touch to your aesthetic. They’re incredibly bold, dramatic and — best of all — reusable!

These lashes are easy to apply due to their curve and flexibility. Grab your favorite lash glue and lay these babies on your lash line for a sophisticated, elevated vibe.

Although Lilly Lashes has tons of fans around the globe, one particularly satisfied reviewer gushed, “These are my FAVORITE pair that I have purchased! They are just the right amount of volume but still look so natural! The shape was so fitting for my eyes. I’m absolutely in LOVE with the aspens! Will definitely be buying again!”

When reviewing these lashes, another savvy shopper added, “These are absolutely STUNNING. They are so comfortable, they weren’t too long, so they didn’t need much trimming & they make my eyes look absolutely piercing. I’ll be wearing these for a long time. The curve is nice and moveable, so they fit the eyes perfectly!”

If you’re still not convinced, this aspiring beauty guru noted, “It’s really hard for me to find lashes that fit my eye and look flattering. I can’t wear anything too spikey or long, and these are perfect for my eye shape without adding too much. It’s my favorite alongside ROME.”

If you need a voluminous pair of lashes to elevate your makeup look, this Simone Biles-approved option is an affordable way to go glam!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Lilly Lashes here, and don’t be sure to check out creating your own lash bundle!

