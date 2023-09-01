Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skincare has advanced in leaps and bounds in the last few years, innovating with new ingredients to help make skin even more lovely and luminous. It can be difficult to know which ingredients actually support healthy skin and which are just filler — and we all know that the less “extras” we subject our skin to, the better. So, how to tell the difference?

We did our due diligence and found a skin serum that highlights an exciting ingredient found in some of the best-for-you things in nature, and it’s designed to be used in your evening routine to literally beautify your skin even while you get your precious zzz’s!

SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E Antioxidant Night Serum is a revolutionary night treatment that contains 1% of pure, stable resveratrol, a natural antioxidant found in healthful places such as berries, peanuts, dark chocolate and even red wine. Antioxidants help protect skin from external damage, leading to wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Resveratrol in particular has anti-inflammatory properties, helping soothe skin to minimize irritation and redness. This maximized concentration of resveratrol is combined with .5% baicalin and 1% pure vitamin E into a skin-loving antioxidant cocktail that will shore up skin’s defenses and reveal visible radiance and firmness.

As a night serum, it’s suggested to apply in the evening after cleansing and toning the face. Then, it’ll literally be working to make your skin happier and healthier while you do nothing more intensive than snooze the night away!

Reviewers on the SkinCeuticals website love the Resveratrol B E Antioxidant Night Serum, with over 400 shoppers giving the treatment an average of 4.3 stars out of 5. “Has transformed my skin,” said one enthusiastic fan. Another said after using the serum overnight, “I wake up feeling very moisturized, my skin feels soft and hydrated. I definitely will be continuing with nightly routine.”

One reviewer shared their results after consistent extended use. “I love putting this product on because it’s incredibly smooth and leaves my skin feeling plump and hydrated,” they said. “After many weeks of use, I see a difference in the lines around my eyes and forehead.” Another user said they saw results almost immediately: “I love this product. I use it faithfully and I’m still surprised when I look in the mirror 24 hours later and still see improvement.”

See the difference yourself by adding SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E Antioxidant Night Serum to your own nighttime self-care routine!

