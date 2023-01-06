Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes we feel like Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, on the endless treasure hunt for the Fountain of Youth. We’d love to restore our bouncy skin and boundless energy from the past! But one star who has seemed to solve this anti-aging mystery all on her own is Kate Walsh. From Grey’s Anatomy to Emily in Paris, the actress has retained her natural beauty on and off screen. So, what’s the secret behind her radiant complexion?

The “super affordable” hyaluronic acid serum from Watts Beauty. “I use it in conjunction with any kind of serum, oil, or cream for my face particularly, to lock in the moisture,” she told Woman’s Day. “I tend to have dry skin, so I’ve always been mad about hydration, using body oils and creams.”

And for only $16, this serum is a steal compared to many celeb-favorite beauty products! Don’t mind Us, just running to Amazon to shop this hyaluronic acid ASAP.

Get the Watts Beauty Anti-Aging Wrinkle Filler of 100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid for just $16 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Think of the Watts Beauty Anti-Aging Wrinkle Filler as the chaser to your skincare cocktail. Formulated with 100% pure hyaluronic acid, this lightweight product easily blends into other serums or creams for a boost of hydration. Hyaluronic acid also plumps dry skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This essential ingredient leaves skin supple and smooth, so you’ll look younger in no time! Just pure hyaluronic acid, minus the chemicals, parabens or drying alcohols.

In addition to Walsh, shoppers also swear by this Watts Beauty serum. “This is youth in a bottle,” one customer declared. “It is probably the single best beauty choice I have ever made!!! Everything is firmer and softer.” Another reviewer reported, “The fine lines on my forehead? Nearly gone. My cheeks are not ruddy anymore and my lines are invisible. You MUST try this stuff. Outstanding. My pores even look smaller. After just 12 hours I have the BEST looking skin I’ve ever had in my life. It’s ASTONISHING.” And one shopper gushed, “I love this. I use it under my eyes and it has helped tremendously with those little wrinkles under there. it makes my skin look younger.”

Age in reverse with the Watts Beauty Anti-Aging Wrinkle Filler!

