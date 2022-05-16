This Serum May Be Able to Repair Deep Wrinkles — Currently on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve started noticing wrinkles on your skin or want to help slow down the aging process, a serum is a necessary part of your skincare routine — specifically one that helps to firm up and smooth out your complexion. A serum that targets wrinkles can completely transform how you look, and give you more confidence in the process!

Finding a serum that actually works is the difficult part. Not everyone’s skin will respond in the same way, which is why we appreciate statistics that may prove if a particular product will actually be able to get the job done! After six weeks, participants in a trial said using this serum from Tula helped make fine lines and wrinkles less visible — and it’s currently on sale for 20% off!

Get the Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum (originally $78) on sale for $62 at Tula!

This serum utilizes an alternative form of retinol that may be gentler on the skin, so if you deal with sensitivity but want to get the same benefits retinol products can provide, this may be a top treatment to try! There are also probiotic extracts which help calm irritation, prebiotics which provide nourishment and apple which can help promote brightness and hydration.

Along with shopper testimonials that generously give this serum five-star reviews, results from a clinical trial were incredibly impressive. Serums like this one do take time to work their magic, so we focused on the longer haul results to highlight. 84% of participants said their wrinkles were noticeably less visible, and 87% said their skin felt a lot firmer. Six weeks may seem like a long time, but with regular use, you may be able to shed years off your skin with this treatment!

For best results, use this serum in the morning and at night after your cleanser. You can layer other serums on top of it before throwing on your moisturizer — and that’s it! Shoppers say that using this serum has helped improve the look of forehead lines and other common wrinkles, meanwhile others say they look younger! Whether you want to treat existing wrinkles or help prevent them, this may be the product that your skin has been yearning for. And this is your chance to give it a spin for a seriously amazing discount!

