Our Picks: The Best Glossier Dupes & Alternatives — Shop With Us

Glossier is, without a doubt, one of the biggest makeup and skincare brands to blow up over the past few years. Its “Skin first. Makeup second.” ideology is famous, and there’s no better destination if you yearn for a dewy complexion or are looking to nail a no-makeup makeup look. Or is there? You can’t go wrong with Glossier, sure, but if only if you’re okay with spending a pretty penny on your beauty routine!

For many of us, dupes are the way to go. We’re not messing around when it comes to dupes though. They have to measure up. We’re not skimping on quality. It might take some extra browsing and searching, but that’s okay — because we already took care of that part. Want to build a Glossier-worthy skincare and makeup routine for less? Then check out our finds below!

Best Glossier Boy Brow dupe: Tweezerman Browmousse

Boy Brow is definitely one product that made Glossier a top place to shop, but it’s not the only option out there. This clear brow mousse is a great alternative to the clear Boy Brow. Simply dip the spoolie brush into the gel formula and swipe over your brows, upward and outward, to get fierce results that won’t flake!

Get the Tweezerman Browmousse for just $13 at LovelySkin!

Best Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser dupe: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Looking for something gentle, hydrating and pH-balanced, à la Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser? This La Roche-Posay alternative is a must. The brand is a favorite of dermatologists everywhere, and this soap-free, sensitive skin formula is an excellent way to cleanse without stripping your skin. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, oil and fragrances, and it’s only $15 — but over twice the size of the Milky Jelly Cleanser!

Get the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser for just $15 at SkinStore!

Best Glossier Super Pure Serum dupe: COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid

Even if we wanted to treat ourselves to Glossier’s Super Pure serum, we likely wouldn’t be able to. It’s always sold out! Luckily, this anti-inflammatory serum from K-beauty brand COSRX is still available at a more affordable price and in a bottle over three times the size. It features niacinamide just like its Glossier counterpart, along with glycolic acid and panthenol to brighten, moisturize and clarify skin to prevent acne!

Get the COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid for just $21 at Dermstore!

Best Glossier Haloscope dupe: Tower 28 SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlighter Balm

Haloscope is a highlighter known for its glitter-less glow and glassy, moisturizing finish. This Tower 28 balm will get you the same look, but it’s clear, so it works on seriously every skin tone. It contains chamomile and green tea to hydrate and soothe skin, and — bonus — it can be used on your eyelids. It’s even recommended for those with sensitive, blemish-prone skin!

Get the Tower 28 SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlighter Balm for just $18 at Credo Beauty!

Best Glossier Balm Dotcom dupe: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

This under-$10 Jack Black balm, just like Balm Dotcom, contains beeswax and lanolin to soothe lips, but it also has sun protection and shea butter, along with many more powerhouse ingredients. It goes on sheer, and this one has a cooling, minty flavor just like the mint version of Glossier’s famous salve!

Get the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 – Natural Mint & Shea Butter for just $8 at Dermstore!

Best Glossier Lip Gloss dupe: NYX #thisiseverything Lip Oil

Glossier’s lip gloss is loved for its sheer and slippery finish, and this NYX gloss has the same non-sticky feel thanks to its blend of oils. Both are also cruelty-free and vegan! We really love the NYX version especially because it has a lovely vanilla-cherry blossom scent. There’s also the fact that it’s $6 compared to Glossier’s $14!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup #thisiseverything Lip Oil for just $6 at Macy’s!

Best Glossier Cloud Paint dupe: INC.redible For The First Time Bounce Blush

Cloud Paint is a go-to for a “flushed-from-within glow,” but $18 is a lot of spend for some people on a tiny tube — especially when it’s hard to control how much comes out with one squeeze. This INC.credible blush is made to give your cheeks that same inner radiance, the soft whipped formula melting gorgeously into your skin. It also comes in an easy-to-use glass jar!

Get the INC.redible For The First Time Bounce Blush for just $10 at Revolve!

