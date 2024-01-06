Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your makeup routine is in need of a major refresh, you’re in the right place. The start of the new year is a perfect time to revaluate your habits and goals — and try something new in the process! And luckily for you, the makeup trends that are predicted to take over 2024 are super attainable. Whether you’re a beauty novice or bonafide professional, the four makeup trends below will have you looking your best all year — all you need is a little blush, and you’ll be well on your way.

Girly-Girl Vibes

This makeup trend goes hand in hand with the ultra-feminine fashion styles that are gaining traction in 2024. Think flirty glossy lips, rosy cheeks, doll-like eyelashes and pretty pink nails.

1. Blow a Kiss: This Too Faced Injection Gloss imparts an enviable shine across your lips and also dramatically plumps your pout. Wearing this will leave your lips voluminous and hydrated. Be warned: People will question whether you got lip fillers — it’s that good.

2. Natural Flush: Swipe the Pixi On-The-Glow Blush along the apples of your cheeks for an instant pop of color. The creamy formula melts into skin, making it look like you’re naturally blushing — while the handy stick format makes it easy to apply and go.

3. Doll Eyes: Sometimes, mascara isn’t enough to provide an wide-eyed effect. To really play up your peepers, try Ardell’s fan-favorite Wispies false eyelashes.

4. Pretty in Pink: Is there anything girlier than a pink manicure? The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast-Dry Nail Color in Racing Rose is the perfect pale pink hue which looks incredible on all skin tones. Plus, it actually dries in 60 seconds.

Let Your Skin Shine

It’s time to toss the full coverage foundation and embrace your natural skin. Pamela Anderson made headlines late last year for opting to go completely makeup free on the red carpet, and we predict that she will start a major firestorm, giving people the confidence to let their skin shine. I suggest looking for light skin tints or tinted sunscreen to give your complexion a dewy sheen.

5. Perfectly Protected: I haven’t used a drop of foundation since trying the Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40. This light-as-air tinted sunscreen infuses my skin with much-needed moisturizer and seamlessly evens out uneven tone — all while protecting me from the sun’s harsh rays.

6. Double Duty: Skincare meets makeup in this sheer tinted essence from Covergirl that’s formulated with bakuchiol (a vegan retinol alternative) and tranexamic acid. Along with evening out skin tone, it helps to reduce wrinkles and diminish dark spots over time.

7. You’re Glowing! You don’t have to wait until sunset to achieve that golden hour glow when you use the Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops. Mix it into your moisturizer or massage a few drops right onto your complexion for an ethereal glow that lasts all day.

8. Luxury for Less: YSL Beauty created their NU line at a more affordable price point than the rest of its line — but that doesn’t mean the formulas skimp out on quality. The YSL NU Bare Look Tint is one of my all time favorite complexion products because of the way it works overtime as a moisturizer and skin tint. After a full day’s wear, it doesn’t look cakey or feel drying. 10/10!

Monochromatic Makeup

This minimal-effort trend is so easy to complete. Why? Because you literally need just one product. It’s all about using the same hue across your eyes, cheeks and lips to create a simple cohesive look.

9. One and Done: The Nudestix Nudies Bloom Dewy and Radiant Cream Blush is essentially the ultimate product for this trend, as it was touted as a three-in-one formula before monochromatic makeup became cool. Choose between 12 gorgeous shades ranging from Rusty Rouge to Juicy Melons!

10. Multi-Use Dream: It’s all in the name — the Ilia Multi-Stick can be swiped along the apples of your cheek, pout and eyes for a glowing look that takes mere seconds to complete.

11. A Celeb Favorite: This cult-favorite Convertible Color from Stila has a ton of fans — including Jennifer Garner! Her favorite color is Peony, a brownish-rose.

12. Talk About a Bargain: This little mini chubby stick from Inc.Redible will last you for years… and it costs less than $15!

We’re Blushing

If there’s one makeup item you should never leave the house without in 2024, it’s blush. Don’t be afraid to experiment with color — we’re seeing reds, corals and bright pinks trending. These hues add a beautiful liveliness to your face with just a few taps.

13. Bomb Dot Com: The Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm is my favorite blush of all time. It really melts into my complexion and gives me a gorgeous sheen — without any glitter or added sparkles. My go-to shade is Magic Hour.

14. Top Amazon Seller: Over 36,000 Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this Milani Baked Blush because of its longevity and glowy finish… oh, and the $9 price point.

15. Universally Flattering: It’s a known fact: Everyone looks good in NARS Blush in shade Orgasm. Pro-tip: The mini pan lasts an extremely long time and is half the price of the full size!

16. No Sparkle Here: Prefer to keep things matte? The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand imparts a breathtaking color sans shimmer. I love that the handy wand allows me to place the blush exactly where I want it as well.

