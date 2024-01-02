Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

2024 is here, and we’re blushing into the new year. We predict that blush is going to have a major moment over the next 365 days. Adding a pop of color to your face is a simple way to look more alive — and you shouldn’t be afraid to go bold. But if you’re not fond of the idea of swiping a bright fuchsia blush across your face, take a note from Jennifer Garner and try her go-to brownish-rose blush.

The actress recently shared her quick six-minute beauty routine with Vogue, and if there’s one thing she can’t live without, it’s the Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream in the shade Peony (although she’s a fan of every color). “This [blush] is an oldie but a goodie,” Garner says in the video. “I’m not even sure if they make these anymore.”

Luckily, Stila has kept this fan-favorite blush around since the ’90s, and best of all, it’s available on Amazon. Charlie Riddle (who is a celebrity makeup artist and Stila’s Global Beauty Director), still reaches for this formula when his clients have red carpet appearances and photo shoots. “It is especially flattering on mature skin, creating a healthy, all-over complexion without accentuating texture and fine lines,” he says.

The reason this blush works so well for dry and mature skin types is because it’s packed with hydrating and smoothing ingredients which plump the skin. So instead of settling into fine lines, it seamlessly melts into your complexion leaving a lit from within glow. And while some people shy away from cream blushes because of the vibrant pigment, this one is easy to build and offers a sheer wash of color with just tap.

Aside from giving you a natural flush, we love that this multitasking formula can also be used as a lip product. This is super handy considering monochromatic makeup trends are still going strong — and this product makes it even easier to nail the look!

Regardless of how you choose to incorporate the product into your routine, if you’re after an all over radiant glow, we recommend following Garner’s mini tutorial. She uses a fluffy brush to blend the blush onto her cheekbones (or under then end of your eye, as she refers to the area). Then, she swipes a bit along her hair line. “I’m liberal with blush, cause why not?” she says. “It’s my face. Party if I want!” One thing is for sure — using this blush will always have you feeling party-ready!

