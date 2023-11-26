Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Garner is an exercise enthusiast. Whether she’s prepping for a project or just working out for fun, the 13 Going on 30 actress prioritizes cardio. “We need it in our bodies, but we need it in our brains,” she told Drew Barrymore. “Your brain needs it!”

Celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue (founder of Body By Simone) has observed Garner’s commitment to fitness up close. “She is my gold star pupil,” De La Rue told Us Weekly in 2018. “I joke that sometimes I am unsure who the trainer is, her or me. She is extremely dedicated and one of the most hardworking mums I know.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Included the Dyson Airwrap on Her Holiday Gift Guide — On Sale! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Rarely does a hair tool become a universal holy grail. Everyone has a personal preference for curling irons, hair straighteners and blow dryers, so it’s never been easy to narrow down a clear winner — until now. The […]

Since a sweat sesh is part of Garner’s regular routine, her off-duty outfits are often sporty-chic. “I take sneakers very seriously,” the Alias alum told Prevention. “I have a new pair of Brooks — I am devoted.” The new pair in question? Brooks Glycerin 20, running shoes that deliver premium support and cushioning. Score these sneakers on sale at Amazon for Cyber Week!

Get the Brooks Women’s Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoes for just $119 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Brooks is one of the most well-respected brands in the running community. In fact, The New York Times chose Brooks sneakers as the best neutral running shoes for both men and women! And these Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoes are right up there in terms of performance. If you’re looking for comfortable and cushioned sneakers that offer soft support, then run, don’t walk, to snag these running shoes!

Related: The Best Cyber Week Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Items Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This week is a time to shop like our favorite celebrities. We can finally nab their favorite product picks for less! Beauty buys, fancy fashion and accessories, home picks — we’re leaving no stone unturned! Below, you can […]

Designed with the GuideRails support system, these sneakers provide maximum support from your feet to your knees and hips. Ideal for road running, cross training, walking, working out, etc.! Lightweight, responsive and sturdy, these comfy kicks facilitate smooth and stable transitions while you run. Choose from a variety of color options to put a spring in your step!

Get the Brooks Women’s Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoes for just $119 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

According to a rave review, “The cushioning and support are superior to anything I’d ever worn. It felt like I was walking on clouds.” Plush and pillowy? Sign Us up! “Best shoes I’ve ever found,” another customer declared. “This is my go-to shoe every day. I will never buy anything else again. These are perfect!” And one shopper said, “I had severe foot pain, numbness, and cramping while working a 10-hour shift walking on concrete. These shoes ended that. What a joy.”

Get your steps in just like Jennife Garner with these Brooks running shoes, on sale for Cyber Week at Amazon!

See It! Get the Brooks Women’s Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoes for just $119 (originally $160) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Brooks here and explore more running shoes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: These Issa Rae-Loved Earbuds Are Rarely Marked Down — On Sale Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Earbuds… we all love them. They’re the one piece of technology which can make or break a gym session or cause a commute to feel far longer than it actually is. Chances are, by now, as a resident […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!