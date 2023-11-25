Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Earbuds… we all love them. They’re the one piece of technology which can make or break a gym session or cause a commute to feel far longer than it actually is. Chances are, by now, as a resident of the 21st century, you’ve tried many different types of headphones to find the perfect pair to meet your needs. If your luck has run dry, Barbie star Issa Rae has a favorite pair we’re confident you’ll love too (and they’re on sale as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week deals!)

In an interview with CNN Underscored a few months back, the A-lister listed the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds as her preferred headphone pick. In the story, she stated she uses the earbuds daily to listen to her most beloved podcasts, which include Kid Fury and Crissle‘s The Read and Matthew Belloni‘s The Town.

Apple’s AirPod Pro Wireless Earbuds are a customer favorite, currently boasting over 43,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. So, what makes these little Bluetooth earbuds so great (and worth their price tag)? Well, for starters, these earbuds have a distinct shape which makes them easier to sit in and cling to the ear without the annoying hassle of falling out while in use. They have noise-cancellation and spatial audio technology to declutter noise static and give you a fuller sound while listening to your favorite tunes. Plus, these earbuds have Apple’s signature MagSafe charging case, which provides them with lightning charging capabilities.

One Amazon reviewer claimed, “Apple AirPods Pro have completely redefined my audio experience, making their predecessors seem like ancient relics in comparison. These wireless earbuds offer a level of sound quality, comfort, and versatility that have left me unable to even consider going back to the standard AirPods. Another reviewer stated, “I have finally bought an AirPod Pro, and I’m so glad I did. It’s a bit pricey, but I definitely think it’s worth it. They are the best-fitting ear buds I have ever had.”

One more savvy shopper added, “I recently purchased the 2nd generation of Apple AirPods Pro and the experience has been astounding,” they said. “First and foremost, the sound quality of these earbuds is impressive. The high-definition audio, coupled with excellent bass performance, provides an immersive listening experience whether I’m enjoying music or watching movies. The active noise cancellation is notably effective, efficiently isolating ambient noise and allowing me to immerse myself in my own musical world.” Channel the Insecure creator and multi-hyphenate and get in on the action now!

Want a new pair of earphones, but not feeling this option? See more of our picks below!

