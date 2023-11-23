Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wayfair is taking Black Friday to the next level this year! There are mega-deals across all home categories, and discounts are soaring up to and over 80% off!

Not every deal will last throughout the whole weekend, so if you see something you love, we say to grab it ASAP. And, hey, with free shipping, you can always place more than one order!

Home Decor Deals

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Sand & Stable Vincent Van Gogh Painting Set will add the perfect touch to any room — $45 (was $300)

2. We Also Love: Cozy up your space and fill in any sparse spots with the help of this fan-favorite Mistana Albion Oriental Area Rug — $149 (was $360)

3. We Can’t Forget: Now is the perfect time to start prepping for the holidays, if you haven’t already. Check out the deal on this Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree — $223 with code TAKE25 (was $657)

4. Bonus: A mirror is both a functional piece and a chic decor find that can elevate your home. Our pick? The Everly Quinn Arch Metal Mirror — $99 (was $148)

5. Last but Not Least: This vintage-inspired Kelly Clarkson Home 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set will be excellent for storing kitchen (or bathroom) essentials — $56 (was $84)

Shop more home decor deals here!

Furniture Deals

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Expecting guests this holiday season? They’ll be impressed with this beautiful Novogratz sofa — and even more impressed when they realized it folds down so they can sleep on it — $238 (was $745)

7. We Also Love: Choosing the right accent chair to suit your space can be stressful, but this Steelside Billings Vegan Leather Armchair makes the decision so much easier — $220 (was $320)

8. We Can’t Forget: Upgrading your bed can make a world of difference in so many ways. We’re in love with this Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Platform Bed — $263 (was $769)

9. Bonus: Need sleek storage? We’ve got you. This natural wood grain Mercury Row Helmick dresser features six drawers to help neatly store your clothing — $250 (was $689)

10. Last but Not Least: Set up your TV area with some extra storage and a stylish look with the help of this Wade Logan Bulhary Media Console — $275 (was $729)

Shop more furniture deals here!

Appliance Deals

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This SodaStream is the perfect gift for any sparkling water lover (including yourself) — $60 (was $100)

12. We Also Love: Every coffee fanatic dreams of owning something like this DeLonghi Coffee and Espresso Combo Brewer — $200 (was $390)

13. We Can’t Forget: This is a rare deal! Everyone could use one of these Smeg electric kettle in their kitchen — $152 (was $240)

14. Bonus: Smoothies, soups, dips, butters and beyond — this Vitamix Explorian® E310 Blender is the ultimate kitchen tool — $290 (was $450)

15. Last but Not Least: We know shoppers are so ready for the deal on this Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool HP07 — $550 (was $750)

Shop more appliance deals here!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of Wayfair’s Black Friday sale here!

