Headphones are an essential piece of technology used for multiple purposes. From the gym, to your daily commute, to your creative endeavors, headphones help Us tune out the world and bolster our concentration skills. But selecting the right pair for your needs can be no easy feat — it’s a good thing 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff has a favorite pair of headphones to inspire us.

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Gauff said the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones are her favorite piece of technology at the moment. As a Bose ambassador, there’s no doubt that Gauff loves these headphones — but there are reasons why they will become your new favorite pair as well!

Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $200 (was $329) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones are a popular choice with over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One of the most noted features throughout the reviews is that this pair of headphones offer a high-quality noise cancellation feature to provide the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. To do this, Bose installs tiny mics inside the headphones to measure, compare and react to outside noise while engulfing you in your tunes. They produce high-fidelity sound — meaning they provide depth and fullness — by using a volume-optimized active EQ for a maintained and balanced performance.

These headphones also come with an aware mode which allows you to bring the outside clutter into your headphones, so you can hear the environment around you and your music simultaneously. Also, they can last 22 hours with a single charge — and a quick 15-minute charge provides up to hours hours of play.

One Amazon reviewer claimed, “I bought these for a family member who needed them for virtual meetings and noise cancellation. They have been the perfect professional headphones. Great sound quality, easy to use, easy to charge, and comes in a nice case that holds the charger.” Another Amazon reviewer added, “As usual, Bose quality is superb. I bought these for my wife for use in her home office and for travel. She absolutely loves the fit, sound quality and noise cancellation. She studies while wearing them. We’ve traveled with them (perfect for flying). Plus, now I can watch TV or play video games without disturbing her.”

One more satisfied reviewer chimed in, “I was really scared about the noise canceling at first because I want my music to be the only thing I can hear right,” they asked. “If you get the Bose app you can change the equalizer and turn up the bass/mid/treble, and I turned it all the way up (don’t know anything about that stuff sorry if not meant to do that), but it sounds SO LOUD AND AMAZING it feels like listening to music at it’s true form noise canceling is so good can’t hear a thing.” We’re officially sold!

Want a new pair of headphones, but not feeling this pick? Shop more of our favorites below!

