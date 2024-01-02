The Best Mascaras for Voluminous, Full Lashes

User’s Guide for Finding the Best Mascaras Finding the best mascara is an absolute game changer for your makeup routine, but sifting through the seemingly endless amount of choices can be a chore. We've put together a guide that details all you need to know about picking out the best mascara and what features to look out for.

How to Apply Mascara Even though the process seems pretty straightforward, there are a few tips that you can follow to achieve flawless results. Start with clean eyelashes. Curl your lashes using an eyelash curler . Some people prefer to skip this step, but it's important to lengthen and lift your lashes.

Apply an eyelash primer to prep your lashes. While this step is optional, using an eyelash primer will ensure that your mascara stays on longer and makes your lashes more defined. Wipe off excess product from the mascara wand. This helps prevent clumping and ensures a smoother application. Start at the base of your lashes, then gently wiggle the wand back and forth to coat each lash from root to tip. This technique helps to keep your lashes from clumping together. Apply the mascara in thin layers, allowing the product to dry for 2-5 seconds between each layer. This majorly affects how voluminous your lashes will appear. Remove smudges if necessary. You can use a dry or slightly damp Q-tip to remove any smudging. Everyone's lashes and makeup preferences are different, so feel free to experiment with different mascaras and application techniques to find what works best for you. Whether you prefer a natural look or bold, dramatic lashes, mascara is a powerful tool to have in your arsenal.

What Features Should a Good Mascara Have? Mascaras come in many different shapes, sizes, and formulas, but here are a few features that we believe a good mascara should have:

Long-lasting The mascara you purchase will ideally last you all day (or at least 12 hours). You want to avoid retouching every few hours because your mascara has either smudged or washed off, as layering that much product can cause severe clumping. Even though mascara should be long-lasting, ensure the formula isn't made with ingredients or preservatives that irritate the eye, like parabens and sulfates.

Easy Application What makes mascara easy to apply comes down to the brush and wand shape. If the mascara wand is too big, the mascara will clump easily and fuse your lashes together. However, if the mascara wand is too small, it can take an unreasonable amount of layering and product to achieve your desired fullness. Ultimately, the appropriate brush shape comes down to personal preference and what you're most comfortable applying with.

Ease of removing Just as your mascara should be easy to apply, it should be easy to remove as well. Washable mascaras are generally easy to remove. The problem usually lies with removing waterproof mascara. For this reason, we recommend purchasing a washable option. You can also purchase both, but save the waterproof one for pool parties or trips to the beach. Make sure you use a makeup remover to get rid of all the mascara from your lashes before you go to sleep.