This $5 Lash Primer Could Totally Change the Effects of Your Mascara

Feel like you’ve hit a dead end with mascaras? You’re pretty confident you’ve found the one that will give you the very best results possible…and yet you still want more. But you’re not necessarily trying to wear false lashes or get lash extensions either, especially for everyday life. So what’s next? A curler can only do so much.

Just as you prime your skin or eyelids before applying makeup, you can start priming your lashes. Priming your skin helps your makeup apply more perfectly and stay on longer, boosting its effects, and eyelash primer can do the same for your mascara. All you need is $5 to get in on this lash-boosting secret weapon!

This volumizing primer is amazing because it may not only help make your eyes pop, but it may help nourish and condition your eyelashes as well with superfruit ingredients like acai oil and mango butter. It claims to create a moisturizing shield around your lashes, not only protecting them from damage but also giving your mascara something to cling to, letting you intensify your look without worrying about smudging!

Even cooler is that this primer is totally vegan and cruelty-free. It’s a clean beauty pick with an unbelievably low price. As always, essence proves that you don’t need to necessarily destroy your bank account to achieve your beauty goals!

If you know how to apply mascara, you already know how to apply this primer. We’ll give you the walkthrough though, because timing and knowing what to look for is important. Apply this primer to clean, dry lashes until you see they’re coated in a thin layer of white. Then let it sit for 20 to 30 seconds before grabbing your mascara. Then it’s time to apply your mascara as you normally would. Check out essence’s ultra-famous Lash Princess mascara if you haven’t tried it yet. Notice the difference!

Just as you would apply extra layers of mascara for more drama in your lashes, you can also apply extra layers of this primer before applying your mascara. Play around a little and see what works best for you and gives you the voluminous results you crave. And remember to spend some time admiring your lashes in the mirror. Yeah, you did that!

