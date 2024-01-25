Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a sad fact that winter can suck the life out of your hair. With its brutal winds and sharp temperature drops, keeping your locks healthy and moisturized during the colder months can be a feat. Thus, it’s crucial to find hair masks and oils which help keep your strands nourished and happy even in inclement weather. Jessica Chastain, the Zero Dark Thirty and The Help star, is renowned for her beautiful red tresses — and we found her favorite hair mask which keeps them looking so luxurious.

In an interview with The Strategist, Chastain highlights this hair mask for its moisturizing and anti-frizz properties. “There’s probably a pattern through all of my favorite things, and that’s hydration,” Chastain told the publication. “Being a redhead, I have very sensitive skin and hair and I need to constantly hydrate myself. With Philip Kingsley, I don’t even use it as directed; I use it maybe a couple times a week when I take a shower, I’ll put it on the ends of my hair, twist my hair up into a topknot, and go to sleep like that with wet hair. I never rinse it out; I just keep it in my hair overnight. It’s all about the moisture, and I like what it does in terms of giving me a little bit of shine. It’s a natural way of keeping frizz at bay as well.”

Get the Philip Kingsley Hair Mask for $52 at Amazon!

This Philip Kingsley Hair Mask will help put vitality and life back into your dull tresses. It utilizes hydrolyzed elastin, castor oil, olive oil and glycerin to hydrate, nourish and strengthen your hair. This mask also helps to prevent breakage and bring back the shine to dry, brittle follicles.

You can use this product on either dry or wet hair, and it’s a suitable pick for all hair types. This essential items come formulated with the understanding of Trichology and how it will impact the texture, length and level of your locks.

In terms of how nourishing this hair mask is, one happy reviewer said, “I used the mask today and I’m amazed after drying my hair, of the texture, how the hair feels. My hair is not so brittle as it was before plus it just feels soft and different in a great way! Highly recommend this product!”

When reviewing this product, this Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is so luscious. My sister has long wavy hair and needs a weekly mask to tame the curls. We have been searching for the perfect product to control her ringlets and found this. It works perfectly to keep her hair beautiful and curly, but not weighed down. She looks great.” A final satisfied customer added, “I’ve used this twice now, leaving it on for at least thirty minutes a time. My hair had not been this soft and manageable in years! I can’t keep my hand out of it.”

Grab this multipurpose Jessica Chastain-approved hair mask for an option that will help keep your locks in tip-top shape!

See it: Get the Philip Kingsley Hair Mask for $52 at Amazon!

