If your hair has been lackluster lately, it’s time to step up your hair-care routine by adding oils that will bring it back to life. Sometimes your hair just needs an extra boost of hydration to grow long and strong. We’ve curated a list of the best hair growth oils in 2023 to help you achieve all your hair-care goals.

Blu Atlas has been on everyone’s radar lately. The premium men’s brand sources vegan, cruelty-free and naturally derived ingredients that make you feel good about what you’re putting on your body.

Blu Atlas Hair & Body Oil is one of the best hair growth oils in 2023. It takes your hair to new levels, bringing out the best of your locks. Since Blu Atlas only uses the finest ingredients, you can trust that you’re getting high-quality hair growth in every drop.

This two-for-one oil can be used on both your skin and your hair. Saw palmetto oil works to counteract DHT – a hormone that is known to cause hair loss. Argan oil, which is filled with vitamin E, antioxidants and fatty acids, is adept at tackling frizz, dryness and breakage.

Rounding out this invigorating blend is sweet almond oil. A natural source of vitamins D and E, this ingredient protects the hair and skin from UV radiation while infusing the hair with moisture. The light fragrance of this oil will leave your hair smelling delicious.

Your hair deserves to be full of life, volume and radiance. It’s time to stop settling for dull, lackluster hair. Instead, opt for Nutrafol Growth Activator Hair Serum. This is easily one of the best hair growth oils in 2023 because it works with your hair to add volume and growth.

Nutrafol uses a proprietary technology to extract plant exosomes from ashwagandha seeds. What does this mean for your hair? Strong, gorgeous locks that will make everyone around you envious.

Nutrafol’s hair serum boosts your scalp’s cell renewal rate, visibly thickening the hair. It’s clean, natural, vegan and 100% drug-free – because it’s 2023, and we shouldn’t still be using harmful ingredients. With visible results in just 90 days, it’s no wonder why Nutrafol Growth Activator Hair Serum is one of the best hair growth oils in 2023.

For godlike tresses, you need the assistance of Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil. There is nothing else like this divine product on the market.

Unlike most hair oils, this one doesn’t leave your scalp greasy or weighed down. This oil is lightweight, yet insanely effective at volumizing the hair. By wrapping your hair with moisture, this oil helps prevent breakage, split ends, frizz and dryness.

The formula is created from a blend of castor oil, olive oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil and other clean ingredients that give your hair life. You’ll be thankful you chose such a great brand that values your health and well-being.

This product from Mielle is infused with enriching biotin that adds vibrancy and volume back to your hair. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is a stunning hair growth oil that can be used daily for a variety of hair-care concerns.

This product combines over 30 essential oils that encourage circulation, hydration, fortification, strength and growth. This blend is suitable for most hair and skin types, using gentle ingredients that don’t cause irritation.

Use this oil after showering. Gently massage the product through damp hair and style as desired. You can also use this oil on dry hair to tame frizz and keep flyaways at bay. Because of its versatility, this is one of the best hair growth oils in 2023.

Magic doesn’t exist, but if it did, it would be in the form of Vegan Mia Organics Shine No. 18 Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil Treatment. This hair growth oil is a potion in a bottle, full of properties that will take your hair to the next level.

If you’re tired of dull, lifeless hair, Mia Organics will wave its wand. Formulated with cold-pressed organic rosemary oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, Moroccan argan oil, virgin coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, burdock, nettle leaf, green tea, cedarwood oil and much more, this hair growth oil is like an apothecary in a bottle.

These luscious, botanical ingredients treat split ends, dryness, breakage and improve your hair’s health to enhance growth. With seven months of consistent use, you’ll see dramatic improvements in your hair. Free from chemicals, toxins and preservatives, this vegan, cruelty-free hair growth oil is the stuff dreams are made of.

Sometimes the simpler things in life are best. Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil is one of the best hair growth oils on the market because it doesn’t try to be fancy. It’s a no-nonsense organic hair growth oil that gives your locks some much-needed TLC.

Fatty acids and organic castor oil, which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, nourish your hair follicles, encouraging stronger locks. Something we love about this hair growth oil is that it’s gentle enough to use on your eyebrows and eyelashes as well as the hair on your head.

This product is made with USDA-certified organic ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free, so you’re helping keep the planet clean while you help your hair grow. What are you waiting for? It’s time to treat your hair the way it deserves.

For salon-quality healthy hair, try Dabur Amla Hair Oil. This product is one of the best hair growth oils in 2023 because it dramatically improves the appearance of your hair, adding shine and radiance.

The amla tree is native to India and Nepal. This oil uses the power of amla berries, which are rich in vitamins C and E, to give your hair a boost. Since this oil is made from natural ingredients, you can use it as often as you need without irritating your scalp.

It won’t leave your hair greasy because it’s free from chemicals and preservatives that often leave a residue. Use this oil with damp hair after showering and gently work the product through your hair, from scalp to root. You’ll be amazed by how soft your hair feels after using Dabur Amla Hair Oil.

If you want a high-quality hair growth oil without breaking the bank, we have the perfect product for you. Venanoci Hair Growth Oil is the key to luxurious, vibrant hair that will make all of your friends envious.

This oil contains a host of powerhouse ingredients, including biotin, caffeine, castor oil, rosemary oil, ginger oil, omega-6, fatty acids, minerals, proteins and vitamin E. All of these enriching ingredients have been chosen to stimulate the hair follicles and circulation, encouraging hair growth.

All you need is a few drops to achieve instant shine and radiance. You can use this oil daily or as needed. For extra hydration, add a few drops to your conditioner and watch as you get silky-smooth hair that is to die for.

Rice water is one of the best ingredients for hair growth because it nourishes the hair and absorbs excess oil that hinders hair growth. D. Fairy Rice Water Serum harnesses the power of rice water to give you stronger, thicker locks.

This serum is formulated with Longsheng rice, cocoa butter, shea butter, rice bran oil, aloe vera, hydrolyzed rice protein, bamboo and biotin. All of these natural, nourishing ingredients fortify the hair by protecting it against damage, which increases hair growth and shine.

Because it’s 2023 and there is no place for harmful chemicals in your product, this hair serum is free from sulfates, parabens, artificial dyes and fragrances. It’s Leaping Bunny certified, so you can trust that the product is ethically sound.

Rosemary oil has long been cherished because of the variety of health benefits it offers. It’s great for your skin, hair and overall health. If you want a natural solution to hair growth, the Hair Thickness Maximizer Rosemary Oil is the product you’ve been waiting for.

This brand sources the cleanest, highest-quality ingredients that quickly work to replenish your hair. Jojoba oil, Jamaican black castor oil and peppermint oil gently invigorate the hair, promoting circulation that increases hair growth. This rich blend also protects against damage by coating the hair with a protective layer.

Use this oil as needed throughout your hair. Whether it’s your roots, scalps or ends, this oil can balance your hair and leave it looking radiant and flawless. Best of all, it’s free of the nasty stuff, including parabens, phthalates, sulfates, palm oil and gluten.

It’s time to treat yourself. Luv Me Care Hair Growth Oil can help with that. This hair growth oil is the key to unlocking the hair of your dreams. No more wasting time or money on products that don’t work. Instead, pamper your hair with a product that will ensure your hair shines and grows.

This hair oil can be used on any hair type, whether you have super curly or straight hair. It combats breakage, thin patches, split ends and dryness. All of these factors can stunt your hair’s growth, which is why this oil is specifically formulated to bring length, strength and thickness back to your locks.

Created from castor oil, rosemary oil, ginger oil and biotin, this enriching blend provides your hair with vitamins that have been proven to stimulate and promote hair growth. Enjoy soft, silky, smooth and shiny hair with just a few applications.

Kemi Hair is a brand that has flown under the radar in recent years. It’s finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and we’re excited to tell you about its Hair Growth Oil.

This hair oil combats hair loss by using a blend of biotin, castor oil, rosemary oil, macadamia oil and tea tree oil. These ingredients target the scalp, improving the conditions that may contribute to hair loss. By locking in nourishment and hydration, this oil combats dryness and flakiness that can actively harm the hair.

All you need is a few drops of this product to see results. Apply as many drops as you need and massage this oil through your hair. You can use it on damp or dry hair, depending on your particular needs for the day.

If you love the benefits of hair oil but wish it were easier to apply, Moérie Ultimate Hair Growth Spray is the product for you. This easy-to-use spray allows you to unleash biotin, amino acids, minerals and other oils without using too much product.

It contains over 125 natural nutrients, and we simply don’t have the space to list them all. Instead, we’re going to tell you what this spray will do for your hair. This spray thickens the strands with each use, infusing caffeine, biotin and keratin into the hair for intense fortification.

Moérie claims this product will give you volumized, long and luscious hair in just three months. We can testify to the veracity of those claims, and they are supported by the hundreds of five-star reviews from people who have used and loved this product

Rosemary oil has been used in numerous skin-care and hair-care products for a long time. It’s great for your skin, hair and body, adding vibrance, shine and sleekness. That’s why we love Radha Beauty Radha Rosemary Oil.

This nourishing blend is formulated with pure, clean and natural ingredients that are free from additives, fillers and chemicals. Radha’s rosemary oil is 100% pure essential oil, which means you’re getting a potent dose of rejuvenation.

Add a few drops of this oil to your hair after you’ve showered. Gently massage the product from the scalp to the ends, and style as desired. You’ll be delighted by the instantaneous results.

We all want long, luscious locks. But some of us aren’t born with them. If you find yourself wishing your hair was fuller, thicker or longer, welcome to the club. Fortunately, there are many products available that are great for hair growth, and don’t break the bank.

Elevate Hair Growth Oil Biotin is naturally formulated to give you salon-worthy hair. It’s rich in essential oils, vitamins, botanical ingredients and biotin, all of which work to add length, shine and fortification, and to prevent breakage.

Biotin is a highly effective ingredient for people with curly hair because it tames frizz, enhancing your curls and allowing them to shine. This hair growth oil is free from parabens, gluten and sulfates, and is cruelty-free.

Just like the rest of your body, your hair needs vitamins and minerals to maintain its health. Sometimes the key to hair growth is adding vitamins back into your hair. Sefudun Fermented Rice Water Serum is rich in protein that will bring your hair back to life.

Rice water is naturally filled with all the good stuff – vitamins B, C, and E, amino acids, and inositol. These enriching minerals and antioxidants protect the hair from damage, strengthen the roots, add shine and increase thickness.

If you’re freaking out over the sound of rice water in your hair, don’t worry. It’s not sticky and won’t leave a residue. Your hair will look clean, vibrant and radiant after just a few uses. Say hello to long, strong hair in 2023.

If your hair-care goal of 2023 is to have thicker, fuller locks, you’re in luck. Essy Naturals Hair Growth Oil is rich in ingredients that add vibrancy back into hair. This hair growth oil is blended with castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil and biotin.

Rosemary oil tames breakage, while castor oil and biotin fortify the hair. Caffeine aids in circulation, promoting hair growth on the scalp.

Basically, this oil is going to be your new best friend. You can use it daily or as needed for the results you desire. This oil works with your hair rather than against it, and is suitable for all hair types and lengths. What are you waiting for?

Everything is prettier in purple, right? Luseta’s Biotin & Collagen Strengthening Oil Treatment is not only effective; it’s a delight to display on your bathroom counter.

Luseta is one of the only hair growth oils that is safe for color-treated hair. That means if you’ve dyed your hair, you can use this oil without fear. The oil is aimed at treating thin and dry hair, and contains no sulfates or parabens that might strip the hair of moisture.

Luseta protects the hair against UV damage, chemicals, dehydration and frizziness. With ample biotin and collagen, which add volume and life back to the hair, you can trust that you’re getting a rich blend of hair growth in every drop.

The scalp is where the action happens. New hair grows from the scalp, which is why it’s important to keep your roots healthy and hydrated. Difeel Rosemary & Mint Root Stimulator directly targets the scalp, promoting hair growth and strength. Very few hair oils do this, making this one of the best hair growth oils in 2023.

A rich, soothing blend of rosemary and mint encourages circulation in the scalp, which helps increase blood flow and hair growth. Biotin combats hair loss by infusing its healing properties directly into the root for protection and fortification.

With added shine, sleekness and radiance, your hair will look stunning and healthy in no time. Best of all, Difeel Rosemary & Mint Strengthening Root Stimulator is free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Pacifica has long been known as one of the best brands on the market. All of its products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free and free from harmful chemicals that can damage your hair. If you’ve never tried a Pacifica product, you can get started with Pacifica Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum.

This is one of the most soothing hair growth oils on this list. It’s an invigorating blend of rosemary and mint that promotes circulation, increasing the rate at which your hair grows. Plus, rosemary and mint are naturally clarifying, removing excess oil that can weigh your hair down.

This clean blend of ingredients includes witch hazel, sage and thyme, and quickly gets to work, managing dryness, flakes and frizz. For best results, use two to four drops once a week after washing your hair.

Palmer’s has been a mainstay in the hair-care market for the last few years. We feel the brand’s Cocoa Butter Hair & Scalp Oil is one of the best hair growth oils in 2023.

It’s enriching, soothing and full of ingredients that will make your hair happy and healthy. Cocoa butter coats the hair with intense nourishment, keeping your locks hydrated. Coconut oil and shea butter help keep frizz and breakage to a minimum, which fortifies your hair in the long run. Olive oil and vitamin E ensure your hair stays sleek and shiny, and biotin protects the hair against damage.

Your hair deserves the best. It’s time to stop using products with harmful ingredients like sulfates and parabens and start using products that will give you the results you want, like Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Hair & Scalp Oil.

You’ll be saying “Wow!” after using WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Hair Oil. We know most products tend to be overhyped and don’t deliver on their promises, but this oil is one to write home about.

For starters, it prides itself on being non-sticky and non-greasy. WOW Skin Science forgoes artificial ingredients and chooses to use only clean ingredients that are safe for your body and hair.

This oil is blended with antioxidant-rich red onion and black seed oil to fight against hair loss, treat existing damage, lock in moisture and tame frizz. You can use this oil treatment overnight for optimal results, but it’s also suitable to just use sparingly, as needed.

Argan oil is one of the best ingredients for intense nourishment, which is why Azaran The Raw Moroccan Argan Essence Pure Argan Oil uses its powerful capabilities in its hair-care products.

Using organic and certified argan oil, Azaran opts for clean and preservative-free ingredients. This blend of oils is rich in vitamins, essential oils, fatty acids and antioxidants that bring life and vitality back into your hair.

Argan oil is great at maintaining your hair’s health, adding vibrancy where needed, and keeping damage at bay. This blend is made from hand-picked, cold-pressed ingredients that have been ethically sourced. Not only are you supporting your hair’s health, but you’re also supporting indigenous workers by purchasing fair-trade products.

African Pride Moisture Miracle is here to save the day by giving your hair the miracle it so desperately needs. This enriching blend of castor, grapeseed, argan, coconut and olive oils locks in vital moisture and keeps the hair frizz-free.

Castor oil naturally encourages hair growth, while grapeseed oil protects against heat damage. Argan oil enhances shine and softens your hair cuticles, and coconut oil conditions the hair. Lastly, olive oil prevents breakage and adds fortification.

This oil can be used on wet or dry hair and is suitable for any hair type. Give your hair the moisture miracle it needs with the African Pride Moisture Miracle.

Organic hair care is all the rage in 2023. Clean, non-GMO products are the way to go if you want to embrace natural, clean hair care. Now Solutions Certified Organic Jojoba Oil is certified USDA organic and non-GMO verified.

Now Solutions sources its key ingredient from the seed of the jojoba shrub. The plant extract is highly stable and effective at treating hair loss, adding volume and strength where needed.

Jojoba oil adds shine and softness to the hair while locking in moisture that keeps the hair healthy. In addition to being organic, this hair oil is free from parabens and hexane.