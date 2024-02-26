Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Eyelash extensions are the icing on the cake for many beauty enthusiasts. They amplify glamorous makeup looks when the occasion calls for it. On the other hand, they deliver a refined and put-together look on simple days when all you’re in the mood to put on is sunblock, a tinted moisturizer and lip gloss.

Strip lashes rose as a helpful addition for DIY makeup lovers while long-term lash extensions gained popularity among many celebs and influencers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It should come as no surprise that at-home lash kits are a helpful way to achieve a professional-quality look at home!

Country music maven Kelsea Ballerini knows all about using eyelash extension kits. The singer revealed to People that she’s a fan of the Ardell Seamless Undereye Extensions Wispies Kit. She opened up about the different ways she applies the affordable falsies: “When I’m trying to do more of a glam moment, instead of doing a full strip, I’ll do a half wing with two or three of these individuals just on each end.” You can achieve luxurious lash looks like Ballerini in the comfort of your own home If you’re interested in achieving a similar look scroll ahead for the beauty scoop!

Get the Ardell Seamless Underlash Extension Kit for just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions Kit comes equipped with everything you need to get an innovative lash style while avoiding skin contact. Along with one pair of the brand’s classic Wispies strip lashes, the kit features individual lash clusters in 12 and 16mm, along with a bond and seal duo, a gentle remover and a contoured application. The three-step application process can last up to 10 days with the help of the durable bond and seal technology.

Not only are they easy to apply, but the lash extensions are super soft and seriously comfortable to wear. They are created with a black cotton band so they’re undetectable when worn underneath natural lashes. The bond features a mascara-like wand, which holds lashes in place for 10 days. The seal removes stickiness and tackiness from leftover bond.

Like Ballerini, shoppers are impressed with these super lightweight lashes. “These are super light and easy to put on,” one five-star commenter shared. “They hardly even feel like anything on your lashes. They stay on well and look great.” Another shopper agreed: “I love these seamless lightweight lashes. They are wonderful and very easy to apply! I highly recommend these lashes.”

Want to achieve a high-quality lash set at home for a fraction of the cost and time it takes to get them installed professionally? The Ardell Underlash Extension Kit just may be an ideal place to start. Snag it right now on Amazon!

