Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Meghan Markle may be a duchess, but when it comes to the shopping world, she’s like King Midas: everything she touches turns to gold (or in modern terms: sells out immediately). That’s why when I found that her sneakers were still in stock at Zappos, I knew I had to get them immediately — before they sell out again.

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing the sneakers casually while attending the Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Markle, however, is far from the only celebrity (and even royal) who has worn shoes from the brand. Kate Middleton has worn the Esplar pair while other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have worn Vejas too. They’re an A+ for the A-Listers!

Get the Veja V-10 Sneakers for just $175 at Zappos!

Related: Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing Creamsicle-Colored Sneakers That Reviewers Say Feel ‘Like Walking on Air’ If anybody knows how to do comfy style right, it’s Jennifer Garner. Unlike many celebrities, the 13 Going on 30 actress typically trades in fancy designer shoes for comfier (but no less stylish) activewear styles — giving Us all of the inspiration on how to do casual-cool footwear. The sneakers she’s been drawn to as […]

The Veja V-10 Sneakers have a stylish outside, but an ultra-cozy inside. On the outside they feature the classic Veja “V” on both sides of the sneaker, a genuine leather upper, a rounded-toe silhouette with perforated accents and another logo at the heel. A quality and comfortable construction on the inside, the insoles are made of an expanded polyurethane and organic cotton, while the sole of the shoe is made from a wild rubber that comes from the Amazonian forest.

Another big reason we have to assume Markle selected these sneakers over others is that the brand aligns with her philanthropic work, focusing heavily on sustainability. In addition to making high-quality sneakers, Veja is a Certified B corporation brand and Leather Working Group certified too. Its focus is around making sure that all of the materials for the sneakers are both sustainably and ethically sourced, which is something I’m on board with too.

Related: TikTok Says These $60 Slip-Ons Are ‘The Shoes of 2024’ — I’m Buying Into the Hype Yes, you read that right! The checkered skater boy shoes you may have kept in your closet since 2012 (like this TikToker) are officially back in style. In fact, many TikTokers like this one are saying they’re “the shoes of 2024” — and I plan to find new ways to style them all year long. […]

I was pleasantly surprised when I came across Markle’s Vejas of choice and saw that they were still in stock — even in my color preference (beige) and size! So I’m scooping them up before anyone else catches on (and you can too)! You can find the sneakers now at Zappos for $175, which is a bit of an investment, but for a royal stamp of approval and superior construction, they’re totally with it.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Veja V-10 Sneakers for just $175 at Zappos!

Related: 8 Comfy, Luxe-Looking White Sneakers That Don’t Look Like Workout Shoes If you typically shy away from sneakers because they don’t pair with your luxe vibe, we get it; there are a lot of comfortable sandals, booties, flats and flip-flops out there, too! But there’s nothing quite like a plush pair of sneakers and if you’re a fashionista, you know they’re ultra-hot right now…especially the white […]