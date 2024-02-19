Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Joining other stars like Ben Affleck, Kelly Clarkson and Olivia Rodrigo, Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest celebrity to give into the Stanley Cup craze.

If you’ve been weary about getting on the Stanley Cup train, you’re not alone. In an interview with The Strategist discussing her beloved daily essentials, the Westchester, New York native said that when her mom first gifted one to her, she “absolutely made fun of her.”

“I was like, ‘I’m never going to bring that thing anywhere with me,’” Peltz Beckham said. “That’s so embarrassing.”

But like many of Us, after a few days of use, she’s now hooked. “Now, I’m that person who can’t go anywhere without it,” the Lola director said.

Get the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Insulated Tumbler for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Knowing that celebrities like Peltz Beckham require products that make busy schedules easier, it’s no surprise they opt for the Stanley Cup. The cup has double wall vacuum insulation, which keeps their drinks cold, hot or iced for hours on end — while at home and on the road. This handy hack helps free up time!

And on top of being incredibly effective, the cup has a sleek and functional design that thousands of shoppers swear by. It features a FlowState lid, which rotates to three different positions, including a splash-resistant straw opening, a drink opening and a leak-resistant full-cover top. It has a comfortable grip ergonomic handle, which makes it easy to grab and go.

Peltz Beckham’s go-to color of choice is the gray one, but she also has a pink version, which her mom bought her for Hanukkah. But if those two colors aren’t your style, you don’t have to worry — the cup comes in 38 other sleek shades and patterns to choose from, as well as several size choices such as 14-ounce, 20-ounce, 30-ounce, 40-ounce and 64-ounce.

However, celebrities aren’t the only ones to develop an infatuation with the cup — as you may know, it has a cult-like following, selling out in stores across the nation. On Amazon, it’s beloved by thousands of savvy shoppers and has over 41,400 five-star ratings to boot. One shopper who “can’t help but sing its praises,” said the cup’s temperature retention “is nothing short of remarkable.”

“One of the standout features is its leak-proof design,” they said. “I’ve put this thermos through various tests, and not a single drop has escaped. This reliability is a game-changer for those who carry their drinks on the go, ensuring a mess-free experience every time.”

Peltz Beckham’s last note about the cup is that “you have to switch out the straws and make sure you clean them” — but thankfully, they are dishwasher-safe. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new beverage holder you can’t live without, you won’t want to go anywhere without this one!

See it: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Insulated Tumbler for $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more Stanley Cups here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

