Now that January 2024 is underway, it’s time to start working on your New Year resolutions. Whether the year is calling for you to get in shape through exercise or detox plans, or you just want to make a healthy change, yoga mats are necessary for your exercise regimen. Regina King, the beloved actress known for her roles in 227 and The Boondocks, knows how to keep her body in shape — we found her favorite yoga mat on Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist in 2021, King said she loves this yoga mat because of its cushioning.

“I like that this is thick,” King told the publication. “When you’re doing things where you have your knees on the ground, this offers much-needed cushioning. Its thickness means it’s not convenient to throw in a suitcase — that’s why I’ll send it ahead of time when I travel. When I stepped my game up to the thicker yoga mat I was like, ‘Where were you all of my life?’”

The BalanceFrom All Purpose 1-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Yoga Mat could become your new fitness bestie! It uses a 71-inch long and 24-inch wide high-density foam material — meaning it’s firm but flexible and has a one-inch thick consistency for a functional option. It’s ultra-lightweight and has moisture resistance technology to make the mat easy to clean with soap and water — and prevent slippage when wet.

Get the BalanceFrom All Purpose 1-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Yoga Mat for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This all-purpose yoga mat is perfect for hard, flat surfaces and prevents sliding due to its double-sided, non-slip surfaces. It comes in seven colors and has a strapping feature for easy transportation.

About this flexible yoga mat, one Amazon reviewer said, “I started doing daily yoga for pain relief in my spine. My wrists and knees often hurt when I put pressure on them. But when I got this mat, I immediately felt a huge difference. It’s so squishy and luxurious. I can even put this on the hardwood floor and use it with no pain, and I am so glad I got it! I love that the carrying straps have velcro, so you don’t have to try so hard to squeeze the roll into them.”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is a great mat, super soft, cushiony and protects sensitive joints from hard floors. There isn’t any more pain from being on the floor using this mat. It holds up wonderfully well, with no tearing or stretching as of yet. It’s absolutely worth the cost, which is a good bit more expensive than most yoga mats, but this is so much better than the cheaper mats. Do yourself a favor and don’t waste your money or your time buying one of the cheap mats, just start with this mat, and you’ll be happy you did.”

One more happy Amazon reviewer added, “This is one of the most comfortable exercise mats I have owned. It is quite thick, so the padding is noticeably more than what you would usually have, as expected. It is VERY lightweight but doesn’t sacrifice the quality or softness of the mat. Comfortable even on hardwood and other firm surfaces. Easy to roll up and attach to the simple but efficient carrying handle provided. Totally worth the cost.”

So, if you want a cushiony and comfy yoga to practice all your poses, this Regina King-approved option may do the trick!

