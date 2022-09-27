7 Amazing Yoga Mats That Are All Designed Beautifully

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re an avid yoga enthusiast or a beginner to the practice, everything starts out with a great yoga mat. Sure, you can buy a basic option — but where’s the fun in that? Why not spice up your yoga game by picking up a beautiful piece of equipment?

We found a handful of amazing mats that are incredibly durable and lovely to look at. All of these designs are interesting and unique — we’re confident that you’ll find at least one from our roundup below to suit your aesthetic!

This Glow-in-the-Dark Mat

The fun design on this yoga mat glows in the dark, which can help guide you if you’re participating in midnight meditation!

Get the Ananda Glow in the Dark Yoga Mat for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Extra Large Mat

If you prefer larger mats, this one is absolutely ideal. We also love that it’s thicker for extra comfort!

Get the nuveti TPE Large Yoga Mat for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Reversible Mat

You can switch things up by flipping this mat over on either side — so you’re basically scoring two mats for the price of one!

Get the UMINEUX Yoga Mat Extra Thick for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Moon Phase Mat

The simple print on this yoga mat is adorable and perfect for anyone who loves a minimalist look!

Get the Ajna Natural Rubber Yoga Mat for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Foldable Travel Mat

The way this mat is designed makes it easy to fold up. If you’re a gal on the go, this is your best bet!

Get the Homaisson Folding Travel Yoga Mat on sale for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lightweight Mat

The lighter feel of this mat makes it excellent for traveling — plus, there are plenty of fun prints to choose from!

Get the nuveti Printed Travel Yoga Mat for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Mat

Out of all of the mats we found, this one is definitely the most popular. Shoppers say it’s an amazing bang for your buck!

Get the Gaiam Print Yoga Mat for prices starting at $17 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

