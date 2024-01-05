Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to running errands and completing tasks outside of the house during the winter months, I like to be as comfortable as possible — period! Whether that’s through cozy sweatpants, snuggly boots or warm hoodies, I simply choose comfort over style. Don’t be jealous! One style which continually benefits me during this time is yoga pants. In fact, I recently found a bestselling pair at Walmart which I love — and I’m sure you will too.

The Athletic Works Women’s Dri More Core Athleisure Bootcut Yoga Pants have the potential to become your new favorite workout or errand-running pants. They offer a 90% cotton and 10% spandex material composition, resulting in a stretchy-yet-sturdy pair of pants. These bottoms are easy to pull on and have bootcut leg openings for a fashionable flair. Also, the yoga pants come in three colors and have a size range of S to XXL.

Get the Athletic Works Women’s Dri More Core Athleisure Bootcut Yoga Pants for $16 at Walmart!

Although styling yoga pants isn’t usually top of mind for most, you can do it with minimal effort. Throw these pants on with Birkenstocks, a sports bra and a sweatshirt for an easy look while heading to your next gym class. If you’re not a yogi, then you could also pair these pants with your favorite boots or sneakers and a graphic T-shirt for casual attire. I love this pair of yoga pants because they’re stylish but functional enough to handle everything I need to accomplish in my day-to-day life.

Regarding these yoga pants, one pleased Walmart reviewer gushed, “I love the comfort and fit of these pants. The fabric is just the right thickness that they don’t make me hot, but aren’t thin or see through. I am 5’6” and they go all the way to the ground, but I don’t walk on them, so that’s a perfect length for my preference. I have several pairs of these and enjoy wearing them. Super comfortable! I wear a 2X or a 20 in jeans, and these are true to size.”

Another satisfied Walmart reviewer noted, “I like this brand of pants. I’ve been buying the brand for almost ten years. I wanted to try this style, and I’m so glad I did. They run true to size, and they are very comfortable. I recommend them and will purchase more, myself.”

One more happy Walmart customer added, “The fit is perfect for my intended purpose. As a nurse who hates scrubs, I’ve been searching for an alternative that still looks like scrubs. These are perfect! They have a heavier weight, no darn drawstrings, no wrinkles. They are not tight-fitting like regular leggings and are so appropriate for work. I did order a size larger than I was wearing for casual wear, just to be sure. I wear it with a t-shirt and scrub jacket and am so much more comfortable!”

If a durable and breathable pair of yoga pants is on your winter fashion agenda, this essential option from Walmart may be what you’re looking for!

See it: Get the Athletic Works Women’s Dri More Core Athleisure Bootcut Yoga Pants for $16 at Walmart!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Athletic Works here, and don’t forget to browse Walmart clothing deals for more great finds!

