Upgrade Your At-Home ‘Uniform’ With an Elevated Hoodie

Hoodies are such a versatile piece of clothing. Dress them up, dress them down, and curl up with them on your couch while falling asleep watching The Kardashians. Okay, maybe they’re meant for schlubbing around the house or running errands, but that’s OK. If you want to keep the hoodie form factor while going out to brunch with friends or while attending a more high-class establishment, however, there’s a very easy way to improve your look.

If you don’t want to wear a regular zip or pullover hoodie, you can cross over into the hoodie-meets-duster land, where you can wear more sophisticated, classier clothing that both have a hood and keep you cozy. But it doesn’t look like you’re about to rob a convenience store at the same time.

There’s an affordable, warm, and toasty alternative out there, and it won’t break the bank — just head on over to Venus, where you can see it now.

Get the Asymmetrical Lounge Hoodie for just $49 at Venus! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Asymmetrical Lounge Hoodie is a long, gorgeous addition to any outfit this winter. It wears like a hoodie, but gives “smart woman’s duster” thanks to its asymmetrical hem that’s longer in the front and shorter in the back. Its ruched sleeves give it a fun, flouncy touch, and yes ladies, it has pockets.

This comfy hoodie is a sporty yet sage decision when looking for something to wear when you’re pressed for time and want to throw something on. It’s also universally flattering and comes in sizes XS through 3X, so no one has to be left out. It’s thin enough for a casual, quick addition to your home, but if ou need something to rely on for the last few weeks of 2023, this might be your next best bet.

This cold-weather charmer looks like you spent $100 or more on it, but in reality, it’s half that price. You’ll only need to pay just $49 to bring one home, and that’s without a sales price. That means you’ve got a great, warm jacket to bundle up in even if you’ve got a tight budget.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this adorable twist on a classic jacket. One called it “so cozy!”, continuing: “It’s very comfortable. Wanted something besides a hoodie jacket. The asymmetrical shape is flattering and the bunching on the sleeves take it to another level.”

“Super comfortable,” another buyer wrote. “Very well made, love the rouching on the sleeve and the asymmetrical hemline. Warm and cozy!”

Ready to go beyond adding a hoodie to your outfit? Be sure to try out this Venus original while the weather is cool enough for it to save the day!

