Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When you think of fall, you probably think of pumpkin spice lattes, binge-watching Halloween movies and cuddling up with the coziest hoodie you can find. There are so many different styles of sweatshirts — in fact, there’s probably one to suit every single activity you have planned this season. Headed to a haunted house with your gal pals? Throw on a classic crewneck to stay warm. Have a spooky-themed brunch on your cal? Style a fall-inspired sweatshirt over a pair of leggings and knee-high boots.
To make sure you’re squared away with tons of fall outerwear options, we’ve rounded up several of the best autumn-appropriate finds on Amazon. Read on to check out the best pullovers, zip-ups and crewneck hoodies to shop now!
Crewneck Sweatshirts
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sage-colored crew neck is beyond on trend. It features a breathable, lightweight fabric which teams well with leggings or dressed up in jeans and your favorite boots.
2. We Also Love: You can never go wrong with a plain grey crewneck, and this Amazon Essentials pick is a winner.
3. We Can’t Forget: Muted, neutral colors are autumn essentials. This cozy sweatshirt is available in fall-approved shades like curry yellow and army green.
4. Bonus: Make a statement when you show up to brunch in this roomy crewneck. You’ll stand out thanks to the reinforced seams on ribbed sleeves and fashionable slits!
Zip-Up Pieces
5. Our Absolute Favorite: Pair this plush fleece zip-up with your favorite jeans or leggings this fall.
6. We Also Love: Want a classic hoodie? This Hanes Full Zip hoodie is lightweight and ideal to wear underneath your go-to fall jacket.
7. We Can’t Forget: This oversized zip-up is ideal for those days when you want to be extra cozy.
8. Bonus: Want a hoodie that serves crop top vibes? Add this Anrabess full-zip sweatshirt to your cart asap!
Hooded Sweatshirts
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Classic hooded sweatshirts come in clutch, as they can keep you warm in cold temps and dry when there’s rain on the forecast.
10. We Also Love: This violet-colored hoodie is another excellent choice for relaxing days spent running errands and catching up on Netflix.
11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re in the market for a hoodie which you can snag in multiple hues, look no further than this Ollie Arnes thermal hoodie. The bestselling top comes in over 40 colors!
12. Bonus: This wildly popular hoodie is one of Amazon’s bestsellers, likely because it’s lightweight and available in 36 different shades.
Printed Sweatshirts
13. Our Absolute Favorite: Step out of your comfort zone with this bold tie-dye print hoodie!
14. We Also Love: This drawstring hoodie comes with three adorable stripes and more than 30 color combinations!
15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a more subtle way to turn heads, you’ll be thrilled to add this lightly-striped hoodie to your cart.
16. For the Funky Fashionista: Talk a walk on the wild side with this tie-dye leopard print hoodie.
17. Bonus: Yee-haw! This geometric horse print-hoodie effortlessly delivers Western-inspired vibes.
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!