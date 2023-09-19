Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of fall, you probably think of pumpkin spice lattes, binge-watching Halloween movies and cuddling up with the coziest hoodie you can find. There are so many different styles of sweatshirts — in fact, there’s probably one to suit every single activity you have planned this season. Headed to a haunted house with your gal pals? Throw on a classic crewneck to stay warm. Have a spooky-themed brunch on your cal? Style a fall-inspired sweatshirt over a pair of leggings and knee-high boots.

To make sure you’re squared away with tons of fall outerwear options, we’ve rounded up several of the best autumn-appropriate finds on Amazon. Read on to check out the best pullovers, zip-ups and crewneck hoodies to shop now!

Crewneck Sweatshirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sage-colored crew neck is beyond on trend. It features a breathable, lightweight fabric which teams well with leggings or dressed up in jeans and your favorite boots.

2. We Also Love: You can never go wrong with a plain grey crewneck, and this Amazon Essentials pick is a winner.

3. We Can’t Forget: Muted, neutral colors are autumn essentials. This cozy sweatshirt is available in fall-approved shades like curry yellow and army green.

4. Bonus: Make a statement when you show up to brunch in this roomy crewneck. You’ll stand out thanks to the reinforced seams on ribbed sleeves and fashionable slits!

Zip-Up Pieces

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Pair this plush fleece zip-up with your favorite jeans or leggings this fall.

6. We Also Love: Want a classic hoodie? This Hanes Full Zip hoodie is lightweight and ideal to wear underneath your go-to fall jacket.

7. We Can’t Forget: This oversized zip-up is ideal for those days when you want to be extra cozy.

8. Bonus: Want a hoodie that serves crop top vibes? Add this Anrabess full-zip sweatshirt to your cart asap!

Hooded Sweatshirts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Classic hooded sweatshirts come in clutch, as they can keep you warm in cold temps and dry when there’s rain on the forecast.

10. We Also Love: This violet-colored hoodie is another excellent choice for relaxing days spent running errands and catching up on Netflix.

11. We Can’t Forget: If you’re in the market for a hoodie which you can snag in multiple hues, look no further than this Ollie Arnes thermal hoodie. The bestselling top comes in over 40 colors!

12. Bonus: This wildly popular hoodie is one of Amazon’s bestsellers, likely because it’s lightweight and available in 36 different shades.

Printed Sweatshirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Step out of your comfort zone with this bold tie-dye print hoodie!

14. We Also Love: This drawstring hoodie comes with three adorable stripes and more than 30 color combinations!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a more subtle way to turn heads, you’ll be thrilled to add this lightly-striped hoodie to your cart.

16. For the Funky Fashionista: Talk a walk on the wild side with this tie-dye leopard print hoodie.

17. Bonus: Yee-haw! This geometric horse print-hoodie effortlessly delivers Western-inspired vibes.

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

